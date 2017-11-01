[SWI] Gear.Club Unlimited

Na das sollte Rennsimulationsfans mit Switch definitif freuenMicroïds and Eden Games are proud to present a new trailer for Gear.Club Unlimited and give more information about split screen and performance shop! With Gear.Club Unlimited, players will discover for the first time on Nintendo Switch, an authentic world for cars with Gear.Club Unlimited. The game will be available on December 1st in Europe and on November 21 for download from the US Nintendo eShop and as a temporary exclusive at Gamestop in its boxed version, only in the United States and CanadaThe Performance Shop is a fully personalised garage where players can customize and improve their vehicles! It can be fully furnished by the players, who will choose their workshop locations, showcase their cars and can even choose the colour of the floors and walls!- 7 workshops are available to improve and personalize vehicles:- Mechanical workshop: modification of the engine and the gearbox- Tires workshop: to change tires and brakes- Body workshop: make the car lighter- Wind tunnel: improved aerodynamics- Rally workshop: transformation of cars to adapt them for the off-road competition in rally mode- Paint workshop: paint rims, bodywork and brake discs- Cosmetic workshop: customisation of the hood, bumpers, side skirts and to add fins to your carsWith the Nintendo Switch's multiplayer features, players will race and compete with up to 4 cars on the same console split-screen mode on their TV set or Nintendo Switch TV or tablet. They will be able to drive the 32 cars available in the game as well as the models they will have customised in campaign mode.Gear.Club Unlimited is developed by Eden Games and published by Microïds, it will be available on December 1st on Nintendo Switch in Europe and on November 21 for download from the US Nintendo eShop and as a temporary exclusive at Gamestop in its boxed version, only in the United States and Canada. The game is rate PEGI 3.