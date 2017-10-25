[PC/Mac/SWI] Rogue Singularity

Nachdem das Spiel bereits auf Steam für Windows PC und Mac verfügbar ist, wird in der ersten Hälfte 2018 auch eine Portierung für Nintendo Switch erscheinen.

Hier alle Fakten auf einen Blick:

How long can you survive among the fragments of a galaxy torn apart? Find out in Rogue Singularity, the endless old-school platformer adventure announced today for Nintendo Switch™. Developed by independent Australian studio Considerable Content, Rogue Singularity is slated for release on the platform in the first half of 2018.



A wandering black hole has crashed into your home galaxy, leaving you struggling to survive among the floating fragments of countless worlds. Control your plucky robot hero through an infinite series of procedurally-generated levels populated with out-of-control machines, bizarre alien creatures and deadly traps.



Rogue Singularity is a return to the golden age of 3D platforming, rewarding quick thinking and even quicker reflexes as you desperately try to survive one cosmic level after another. Players who grew up with a Nintendo 64 or PlayStation 1 controller in their hands will feel a rush of nostalgia as they jump, dodge and roll across treacherous floating worlds.



- Back to the classics: Revisit the golden age of 3D platforming, reimagined with gleaming new graphics and cutting edge game design.



- Galaxy of danger: Pit your precision gaming skills against increasingly difficult levels populated by traps, monsters, and devious villains.



- Take on the boss: Take on the villainous intergalactic overlord who is the master of the singularity, and battle his fearsome lieutenants in pulse-pounding boss fights.



- Play forever: Endless procedurally generated levels through jungles, volcanoes, and factories as well as stranger places, including giant beehives and floating coral reefs.



- Share the challenge: Beat procedurally-generated levels to set your best time, then challenge the world to knock you off the top of the online leaderboard.



- Build your hero: Collect interchangeable body parts for your robot then mix and recolor them to create a unique hero.



- Cosmic beats: Groove to a blistering electronic soundtrack by chiptunes legend Derris Kharlan.



Developer Scott Beca said how exciting it is to bring Rogue Singularity to Nintendo Switch: “The team here at Considerable Content have poured all of our technical tricks into making this the best game it can be, comparable to the best 3D platformers that shaped our gaming tastes when we were youngsters in the 1990s. Nintendo titles have inspired us as creatives for decades, so we are thrilled to share our creation with the world on Nintendo Switch!”



Nic Watt, Creative Director & Founder at their publisher, Nnooo added: “Rogue Singularity is such a fun, high-paced game to play both at home and on the move. We thought it would be an amazing fit for Nintendo Switch!”



While announced for Nintendo Switch in the first half of 2018, the beta community for Rogue Singularity is available now on Steam for Windows, Mac and Linux for USD $14.99. Rogue Singularity will release on Nintendo Switch and other consoles in 2018 thanks to the assistance of Australian independent publisher NNOOO.





M.C.