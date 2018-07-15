C64 Mini
Hab gerade den Artikel hier gefunden:
gamestar.de/artikel/the-c64-mi…star&utm_content=C64+Mini
Der C64 soll im Frühjahr 2018 eine Mini Version bekommen, so wie die Nes und Snes
The post was edited 1 time, last by Retro-Nerd ().
Retro-Nerd wrote:Das mit dem Competition Pro USB könnte problematisch werden bei einigen Spielen. Der Stick des Mini hat diese kleinen Buttons sicherlich nicht unsonst. Da eine Tastatur fehlt werden damit bestimmt auch einen wichtige Tasten abgefragt, die zum spielen/Spielstart wichtig sind.
Thank you number6 for reaching out to me directly.
I've beentrying to track the source of this, and the explanation that PaulAndrews graciously provided is: "I am guessing there were questions [at the Milan Games Week] along the lines of – 'would you create an Amiga Mini' and my answers would have been along the lines of – that's apossibility but nothing is confirmed yet". In this age wherequick clicks seem to count more than ever, many sites seem to be unable to follow basic rules of journalism, like fact checking with the parties they cite. My advice would be to not use these Italian sites as a source for anything.
Cloanto is not working on some new Amigacomputer, nor has it announced anything in this respect. Any news to the contrary are not only incorrect, but they are fueling tensions in difficult times. We are aiming for clarity, and we know that this is not the way to achieve it.
Mike / Cloanto
The post was edited 4 times, last by Retro-Nerd ().
1 Guest