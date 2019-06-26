C64 Mini + TheC64

    • Mmh, war ja zu erwarten. Das Ding sollte zuerst in normaler Größe und als Handheld erscheinen. Die Indiegogo Backer warten wohl immer noch drauf. THE64 wurde flugs in THEC64 umbenannt und, welch Überraschung, als Mini präsentiert. Die Tastatur ist fake, da muß halt eine USB Tastatur ran. Wenn man mehr machen möchte als die paar vorinstallierten Spiele. Ansonsten fehlen aber extrem viele große C64 Klassiker, Lizenzprobleme halt. Dazu ist der beigelegte Competition Pro Klon mit Sicherheit schrottig (nur das Original taugt was).

      Alles in allem höchsten 40 Euro wert. Aber laut Foren und Newsseiten sind die Leute trotzdem interessiert an so einer mäßigen Plug&Play Kiste für 80 Euro.

    • Den will ich alleine wegen dem Gehäuse haben! Scheiß auf NES, SNES und wie der ganze Kram heißt, der C64 ist meine einzige wahre Liebe. Naja gut, eine Vita Mini würde ich in 30 Jahren auch ohne drüber nachzudenken kaufen. :D
      Alles was ich hier schreibe entspricht meiner eigenen, privaten Meinung und ist nicht dazu gedacht als allgemein gültiger Konsens betrachtet zu werden. Und nein, ich bin auch kein Nintendo-Hater, nur weil ich einen DSLite, 3DS, Wii U und eine Switch besitze, heißt das nicht das ich auch alles toll finden muss was Nintendo macht. ;)

    • Bei mir genau so :thumbsup:
      Der 64 Mini ist eher mein Ding als NES oder Snes, da ich halt mit dem Teil groß geworden bin.
      Meine erste Konsole war dann zwar ein Snes ziemlich direkt zum Launch, aber da hatte ich schon Jahre der tollsten Momente des Zockens am C64 hinter mir, das konnte das Snes so gar nicht mehr ausgleichen.
      Zumal das Snes bei mir auch nur nebenher lief, da zu der Zeit der Amiga meine Hauptplatform war.

      Schade das der 64Mini wohl keine echte Tastatur besitzt, aich hätte mir bei so etwas schon ein komplett funktionierendes System gewünscht. Kaufen muss ich mir das Teil aber auf jedenfall <3

    • Ist bei mir fast exakt dasselbe, nur das der C64 bei mir das zweite Gerät war, ich habe nämlich mit dem Atari 800xl angefangen als ich 5 war, allerdings konnte ich damit nicht spielen, weil niemand mir erklärt hat wie das funktioniert. Mein älterer Cousin ist dann zum PC gewechselt, ich habe seinen C64 so rund 1987 bekommen, nachdem ich den bereits von einem Freund kannte. Meine erste Konsole hatte ich erst Anfang der 90er Jahre, dass war ein Master System 1, die Dinger wurden da ja verscherbelt als das SNES raus kam und alle wollten ihre gebrauchten Spiele loswerden, um sich einen Super Nintendo zu kaufen. Vom C64 bin ich zum Amiga 600 gewechselt und war jahrelang zweigleisig zwischen den beiden Systemen gefahren, bis ich irgendwann PC-Gamer wurde. Einen SNES hatte ich dann erst, als er schon wieder fast Out war und viele per Emulator gespielt haben, ich hatte aber bis dahin schon mein bisheriges komplettes Leben mit Commodore verbracht und noch Super Nintendo gespielt als viele schon einen N64 oder eine PS1 hatten.

      So im Nachhinein betrachtet kann ich meinen Eltern dankbar dafür sein, dass sie mein Hobby so stark unterstützt haben und das obwohl sie niemals viel Geld hatten. Aber als Kind ist einem ja meistens eh egal was gerade an Systemen aktuell ist, Hauptsache man hat etwas zum spielen. :)

      SNES war eine wirklich geile Zeit, aber eine Gänsehaut bereitet mir heute nur der SID Sound.
    • Retro-Nerd wrote:

      Das mit dem Competition Pro USB könnte problematisch werden bei einigen Spielen. Der Stick des Mini hat diese kleinen Buttons sicherlich nicht unsonst. Da eine Tastatur fehlt werden damit bestimmt auch einen wichtige Tasten abgefragt, die zum spielen/Spielstart wichtig sind.
      Vielleicht ist es eine Neuauflage des C64GS :D

      Vermutlich gibt es einen Button für eine On-Screen-Tastatur, oder sie müssen die Spiele wirklich so aussuchen, dass z.B. bei der Highscore-Tabelle nicht schon Endstation ist...

    • Und bevor jemand die Falschmeldung von 4players verbreitet. Nein, Cloanto weiß nichts von einem Amiga Mini. Da waren die Gerüchte mal wieder schneller.



      Thank you number6 for reaching out to me directly.


      I've beentrying to track the source of this, and the explanation that PaulAndrews graciously provided is: "I am guessing there were questions [at the Milan Games Week] along the lines of – 'would you create an Amiga Mini' and my answers would have been along the lines of – that's apossibility but nothing is confirmed yet". In this age wherequick clicks seem to count more than ever, many sites seem to be unable to follow basic rules of journalism, like fact checking with the parties they cite. My advice would be to not use these Italian sites as a source for anything.

      Cloanto is not working on some new Amigacomputer, nor has it announced anything in this respect. Any news to the contrary are not only incorrect, but they are fueling tensions in difficult times. We are aiming for clarity, and we know that this is not the way to achieve it.


      Mike / Cloanto

      LINK

    • Neuer Artikel zum C64 Mini. Releasetermin ist wohl 29.03.2018 und soll 80,- € kosten. Updates sollen wohl über den Joystick eingespielt werden können, aber die wissen nicht, ob auch Spiele gehen. Das schließt wohl Tastatur aus und es wundert nicht, daß beliebte Spiele fehlen. Die Eingabe wird wohl Joystick-only sein.
