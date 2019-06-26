C64 Mini + TheC64

Thank you number6 for reaching out to me directly.





I've beentrying to track the source of this, and the explanation that PaulAndrews graciously provided is: "I am guessing there were questions [at the Milan Games Week] along the lines of – 'would you create an Amiga Mini' and my answers would have been along the lines of – that's apossibility but nothing is confirmed yet". In this age wherequick clicks seem to count more than ever, many sites seem to be unable to follow basic rules of journalism, like fact checking with the parties they cite. My advice would be to not use these Italian sites as a source for anything.



Cloanto is not working on some new Amigacomputer, nor has it announced anything in this respect. Any news to the contrary are not only incorrect, but they are fueling tensions in difficult times. We are aiming for clarity, and we know that this is not the way to achieve it.





Mike / Cloanto

