[iOS/Android] SEGA Forever

"The games are designed to run at 60 frames per second. This emulator tries to do that but drops frames resulting in something that looks more like ~45 fps or so. There are loads of dropped frames, hitches and skips," he said.



"30fps is bad, but an even, stable 30fps would have been better than this. The issue here is that it skips and stutters during gameplay. And when a notification occurs, it gets much worse. So it never plays smoothly."



Even weirder is that these low-tech titles played far better on older hardware, due to more optimised emulation. "iPhone 3GS could play those old apps at a full 60fps while iPhone 6S+ with the new apps cannot," Linneman explained.



"To put it into perspective, Sega had previously released versions of many of these Genesis games on iOS that were emulated. Those could run at 60fps on an iPhone 3GS in 2009. Eight year later and they run worse on much faster hardware due to an un-optimised emulator."