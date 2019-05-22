[PC/PS4/XBO] A Plague Tale: Innocence

    • [PC/PS4/XBO] A Plague Tale: Innocence

      Auch Fokus Home ist auf der E3 mit einem interessanten Titel vertreten - A Plague Tale: Innocence. Als Entwickler stehen Asobo Studio für solide Kost gerade.


      Worum geht es:

      1349. The plague ravages the Kingdom of France. Amicia and her younger brother Hugo are pursued by the Inquisition through villages devastated by the disease. On their way, they will have to join forces with other orphans and evade swarms of rats using fire and light. Aided only by the link that binds their fates together, the children will face the darkest days of history in their struggle to survive. The adventure begins on consoles and PC… and the time of innocence ends.




      M.C.


    • A Plague Tale: Innocence - Releasetermin, Infos + erster Teil der Web Serie

      Focus Home Interactive kündigt A Plague Tale: Innocence für den 14. Mai 2019 an. Das düstere Abenteuer aus der Feder des erfahrenen Teams im Hause Asobo Studio, erscheint am 14. Mai 2019 für PlayStation®4 und die Xbox One Gerätefamilie, inklusive Xbox One X im Handel.


      Die erste Episode der Web-Serie konzentriert sich auf Amicia und Hugo, die beiden Protagonisten von A Plague Tale: Innocence. Die Geschwister erleben das Frankreich des 14. Jahrhunderts als eine fremdartige und gefährliche Welt, die sie kaum begreifen können und innerhalb derer sie dennoch um ihr Überleben kämpfen müssen. Die gnadenlose Realität der Erwachsenenwelt wird die Kinder auf die Probe stellen, während sie zusammenarbeiten müssen, um auf der schonungslosen Flucht vor der Inquisition die Herausforderungen einer mysteriösen Rattenplage zu bewältigen.

      Die Episode stellt auch Charlotte McBurney und Logan Hannan vor, die Amicia und Hugo ihre Stimmen leihen. Die beiden talentierten Schauspieler haben ihre ganz eigene Herangehensweise und Ansichten, um ihren jeweiligen Rollen Leben einzuhauchen. Als ständige Begleiter in diesem Abenteuer, ist ihre Arbeit immens wichtig, um emotionale sowie nachhaltige Erfahrungen zu schaffen, die auch nach dem Abspann noch in den Köpfen der Spieler verweilen werden.

      Über A Plague Tale: Innocence
      1349 - die Pest wütet im Königreich Frankreich. Amicia und ihr jüngerer Bruder Hugo werden von der Inquisition durch, von der Krankheit verwüstete, Dörfer gehetzt. Auf der Reise schließen sie sich mit anderen Waisenkindern zusammen und versuchen sich mit Feuer und Licht gegen die unerklärliche Rattenplage zu erwehren. Nur wenn diese Kinder lernen, dass ihre Schicksale unzertrennlich verbunden sind, werden sie die dunkelsten Tage der Geschichte, in ihrem verzweifelten Kampf ums Überleben überstehen. Doch nicht alles in diesem ist Abenteuer feindlich - die Schatten bieten Schutz vor der unerbittlichen Verfolgung durch die Inquisition und die Rattenschwärme sind für die Gegner genauso tödlich. Bewaffnet einzig mit dem eigenen Verstand und einer Steinschleuder müssen die Spieler lernen, die drohenden Gefahren geschickt gegeneinander auszuspielen.

      A Plague Tale: Innocence spielt in einer atemberaubenden mittelalterlichen Welt, die durch die beeindruckenden Umgebungen und die künstlerische Leitung der Asobo Studio -Veteranen zum Leben erweckt wird. Es ist an der Zeit diese alptraumhafte Vision der Geschichte zu betreten, in der das Abenteuer beginnt.... und die Zeit der Unschuld endet.


      M.C.


    • A Plague Tale: Innocence - Releasetermin und neues Video

      Nun steht der Relase fest. Ab 14. Mai können wir in A Plague Tale: Innocence losegen.
      Zur Feier des Tages gibt es auch das zweite Entwicklertagebuch



      After a first episode which mainly focused on the young sibling protagonists Amicia and Hugo, Episode 2: Dark Ages takes us to the Middle Ages. Discover the process that went into forging a grounded, realistic world, set in one of the darkest hours of human history.


      The creative team at Asobo explains their inspiration for the world they built - from visiting real French villages whose layouts, streets and buildings find their roots in medieval times, to taking cues from famous painters to craft the game’s naturalistic lighting. The carefully crafted world serves to enrich the story and the characters, and contributes to creating this moving, emotional experience.


    • A Plague Tale: Innocence - drittes Entwicklervideo

      Heute gibt es das dritte und letzte Entwicklervideo zu A Plague Tale: Innocence.



      Bin schon etwas verwundert, dass bisher so wenig Reaktion zu diesem doch ansehlichen Titel gekommen ist...


      M.C.


    • A Plague Tale: Innocence - deutscher Story Trailer ist da

      Focus Home Interactive veröffentlicht einen neuen Trailer für A Plague Tale: Innocence. Der Story-Trailer enthüllt erstmals die deutschen Sprecher des Spiels.

      Story-Trailer mit deutscher Synchronisation


      A Plague Tale: Innocence spielt in der atemberaubenden Welt des mittelalterlichen Frankreichs im Jahre 1349, während der Hundertjährige Krieg und die Pest das Land mehr und mehr verwüsten. Mitten in diesen Wirren lebt die Familie De Rune ein friedliches Leben, hinter den schützenden Mauern ihres Schlosses und in den umliegenden Ländereien – doch dieser Frieden wird nicht von Dauer sein.

      Amicia und ihr jüngerer Bruder Hugo werden von der Inquisition durch das, von der Krankheit verwüstete, Land gejagt. Auf der Reise müssen sie sich mit Fremden zusammenschließen und versuchen sich mit Feuer und Licht gegen die unerklärliche Rattenplage zu erwehren. Nur wenn diese Kinder lernen, dass ihre Schicksale unzertrennlich verbunden sind, werden sie die dunkelsten Tage der Geschichte, in ihrem verzweifelten Kampf ums Überleben überstehen.


    • A Plague Tale: Innocence - neuer Accolade Trailer

      Focus Home Interactive veröffentlicht einen Accolades-Trailer zum mit Spannung erwarteten Abenteuer A Plague Tale: Innocence. Das Spiel erscheint am 14. Mai 2019 für PlayStation®4 und die Xbox One Gerätefamilie, inklusive Xbox One X im Handel. Journalisten hatten kürzlich die Möglichkeit, während eines Hands-On-Termins einen ersten Blick auf die Reise von Hugo und Amicia und die wunderschönen Landschaften des mittelalterlichen Frankreichs zu werfen. Die einhellige Meinung: A Plague Tale: Innocence überzeugt auf ganzer Linie.

      Die internationalen Pressestimmen im Überblick

      “Full of promise” with “everything it takes to be a good game,” A Plague Tale: Innocence is “impeccably polished,” “distinctive and terrifying” with expectations from some of a “game of the year contender.” Doing an “exceptional job at portraying raw, emotional storytelling”, the game also features “haunting art direction” and there’s “a lot more to the gameplay and story than first meets the eye.” Regularly compared favorably to the genre’s best titles, journalists “came away from this preview absolutely desperate for more.”



    • A Plague Tale: Innocence - der Soundtrack

      Heute gehen wir mal in die Rubrik Soundtrack. A Plague Tale profitiert hierbei von der erfahrenen Hand Olivier Deriviere, dem Schöpfer hinter einigen sehr bekannten Videospielen, wie z.B. Vampyr, Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag - Freedom Cry, Remember Me, und Alone In The Dark.



    • A Plague Tale: Innocence - Acht Minuten Gameplay

      Focus Home Interactive veröffentlicht kurz vor dem Release ganze acht Minuten an Gameplay zu A Plague Tale: Innocence. Im Trailer können Spieler zum ersten Mal ein komplett neues Level, in all seiner Pracht, bewundern. Besonderes Augenmerk wurde auf den Einfluss der Ratten sowie der Lichteffekte auf den Spieler und die Umgebung gelegt – sie können Freund und Feind zugleich sein. Amicia muss es durch eine im Chaos versunkene Stadt unbedingt bis in die Universität schaffen – dem sicheren Hafen in der Dunkelheit.



      Der Trailer ist nur ein Vorgeschmack auf das was den Spieler erwartet. Um im unerbittlichen Kampf ums Überleben erfolgreich zu sein muss er stets seine Neugier bewahren, die Crafting-Skills von Amicia richtig einsetzen und die Beziehung zu Hugo pflegen. Hugo ist nicht der einzige persönliche Begleiter des Spielers, denn die Waisen des Krieges haben sich zusammen getan in der Hoffnung das Sie das Tageslicht bald wieder erblicken werden.


    • Pause rum, daher nur schnell c/p


      further enhanced by the power of high-end consoles and Nvidia’s Ansel tool on PC.


      PS4 Pro and Xbox One X players can look forward to 4K resolution on those platforms, giving unparalleled definition to the landscapes, people, and horrors of A Plague Tale’s world. Meanwhile on PC, A Plague Tale embraces the power of Nvidia’s Photo Mode to allow players to create their own screenshots. As with all Ansel-powered games, this allows you to pause the action, hide the UI and enable the free camera, as well as apply filters and special effects to frame the perfect shot and export it in very high resolution. For full information on the capabilities of Ansel, please check Nvidia’s page here and see user created artwork at ShotWithGeForce.com.


    • Mistercinema wrote:

      Meanwhile on PC, A Plague Tale embraces the power of Nvidia’s Photo Mode to allow players to create their own screenshots. As with all Ansel-powered games, this allows you to pause the action, hide the UI and enable the free camera, as well as apply filters and special effects to frame the perfect shot and export it in very high resolution. For full information on the capabilities of Ansel, please check Nvidia’s page here and see user created artwork at ShotWithGeForce.com.
      Ist das im PC Bereich was "neues" bzw. "besonderes"?

      Beim Game an sich bin ich mir noch nicht so schlüssig was ich davon halten soll (Stealth Gameplay), werde wohl erst mal Reviews abwarten. Optisch und atmosphärisch gefällt es mir sehr gut.
    • A Plague Tale - frischer Mai Trailer

      Frische Mai Videofutter in Sachen "A Plague Tale"

      Der Trailer gibt einen Einblick in die Welt von A Plague Tale und zeigt , wie er mit den unterschiedlichen Herausforderungen umgehen kann. Neben den bereits bekannten Ratten muss der Spieler den Kampf mit den Soldaten der Inquisition überstehen und dabei ein Auge auf seine Verbündeten haben.



