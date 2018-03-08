[PS4] God of War

      Ich weiß, wir hatten schonmal einen solchen Thread. Aber ich finde ihn jetzt nicht. Daher hier wieder nur ein paar weitere Screenshots. Falls wer den richtigen Thread findet, bitte mich informieren. Danke!
    • Das Trailer Finale war einfach nur EPIC!

      Ich muss dringend noch Teil 3 nachholen...
    • Ignorama wrote:

      Heißt das echt nur God of War? Also quasi wie God of War? Find ich nich gut.

      Vollpreis auf keinen Fall, werde wohl auf 20€ Softwarepyramide warten. Same old Shit und ich hab inzwischen definitiv genug Götter mit dem wütenden Griechen getötet. Selbst der "Holy Shit" Faktor wurde bis ans Maximum (Kronos) ausgelotet.
      Mario ist auch immer das selbe bzw wie oft wurde den Bowser schon verhauen ??

    • Ignorama wrote:

      Dein Beitrag ist vollkommen sinnlos und totales Fanboy-Niveau. "Aber Nintendo is auch doof" *aufstampf*

      Okay. Stimmt. Und jetzt? Nervt schon wenn Lumpie diesen Mist ständig bringt "aber Sony/MS", was genau NICHTS an der Richtigkeit der Aussage zum entsprechenden Hersteller ändert.
      Dein Beitrag ist und war sinnlos.Wenn es dich nicht interresiert warum must du es dann posten ?? Manchmal ist schweigen villeicht auch mehr ? Bzw hat das nichts mit Fanboy zu tun.Was hier geboten wird ist einfach nur GÖTTLICH :)

    • Ich finde die Wahl des Settings super, habe mir exakt das gewünscht. Hätte aber auf völlig neue Charaktere gehofft und vor allem keiner Vater/Sohn Story. Hoffentlich stirbt der Bengel im Spiel.

      @ Jadakiss

      Im Gegensatz zu dir schrieb ich was zum Spiel. Kleiner Unterschied. Und auch hier gilt das gleiche wie im Nintendo-Bereich: Offenes Forum, wo es völlig legitim ist auch Dinge nicht zu hypen und zu kritisieren. Die Ausgelutschtheit von Kratos ist für mich eben genau so ein Ding. Da irgendwas von Super Mario zu schreiben ist nunmal vollkommen an der Sache vorbei und sogar an meiner Person, weil ich ja nun weiß Gott nirgends Mario Titel gehyped hätte, was da einen Hauch Sinn reinbringen würde.

    • Ich könnte mir vorstellen dass es das erste GoW wird, das ich durchspiele. Es wirkt stilistisch so anders, weniger überdreht. Kratos nachdem er so ziemlich alle Götter des Olymps getötet hat wie der Mann in den Bergen. Eine neue Welt, eine neue Zeit. Doch die nordischen Götter sind ebenso angepisste Mistkerle wie die griechischen, und Kratos muss wieder in den Kampf, um sein Mündel irgendwo hin zu bringen.

      Story passt für mich soweit. Nach TLoU habe ich auch weniger Skepsis gegenüber einem jungen Begleiter.
      Paprium, der neue 80Mbit Brawler von WM für den Mega Drive.

      5% Rabatt auf alles ab 20$ Bestellwert: 9849058

    • Ich sehe es auch eher positiv was aus der Marke gemacht wird.

      Kratos als Held hat mir NIE gefallen, da er viel zu egoistisch und selbst verliebt war.

      Ihm nun ein Kind in die Obhut zu geben, dürfte spannende neue Züge des Charakters aufzeigen.

      Technisch und spielerisch hat es eh gut geknallt und die Schlange zum Schluss... *Gänsehaut*

      Zudem gleich das erste Mysterium, warum spricht nur der Sohn die selbe Sprache wie die göttliche Schlange? Ist das überhaupt Kratos Sohn? Wer ist die Mutter?
    • Finde du zeichnest ein zu einfaches Bild von Kratos. Klar war er nie der nice Guy, aber dennoch nicht grundlos so wie er war. Imo war er auch nicht wirklich egoistisch, sondern man merkte schon, dass sein Antrieb purer Hass ist weil ihm seine Geliebten genommen wurden. Siehe Beschützer-Mission in God of War 1.

      Also daher gab es bei Kratos schon durchaus Züge, die du dann wohl übersehen hast. Wie auch immer das ging, da ich ihn nie so eindimensional wahrgenommen habe wie du :D

      Zu dem Jungen: Ich hoffe, dass es nicht ständig Beschützer-Abschnitte geben wird, da ich diese in Videospielen ganz übel finde. Ist eine Sorge, die er mir aus Gameplaysicht macht. Bleibe dabei: Hoff er stirbt :D


      Edit: Ergänzend zum Bild von Kratos: Es wurde natürlich auch kaputtgeschrieben, weil man es einfach immer weiter und weiter trieb, weswegen die eigentliche Tiefe durchaus nachließ, einfach weil er immer absurder brutal sein musste. SAW-Effekt, wo Sinn und Story reinem Gore weichen mussten (für mich unvergessen die Hermes-Szene, wo er lieber Beine abschneidet als Schuhe auszuziehen). Kratos hätte einen heldenhaften Tod verdient gehabt und die Serie einen epischen Abschluss. Dieses Need for Speed-Schicksal macht es schwer eine authentische Story zu schreiben.

    • Die Sache mit seiner Familie wirkte aber argh ausgesetzt, zumal er vor deren Tot bereits ein Arsch war. (Ares ist nicht umsonst auf Ihn aufmerksam geworden)

      Das man den jungen beschützen muss bezweifle ich zudem stark und gehe eher davon aus, das dass wie bei Ellie in Last of Us funktionieren wird.

      Mfg
    • Also ich muss es nochmal spielen, aber ich habe wirklich nicht in Erinnerung, dass dein Eindruck von Kratos so stimmt. Damit will ich um Gottes Willen nicht behaupten er wäre ein Heiliger gewesen, denn das war er nicht. Er war ein Killer, er war ein Schwein. Aber eben, und genau hier empfand ich die ursprüngliche Umsetzung des Antihelden und der Vielschichtigkeit als sehr gelungen, er hatte auch immer andere Seiten. Hängt natürlich immer von der subjektiven Wahrnehmung ab, aber dass ihm seine Familie wirklich etwas bedeutet hat, habe ich während des Spielens niemals in Frage gestellt, weswegen sein Rachefeldzug und vor allem die unfassbare Konsequenz mit der er diesen führte nicht egoistisch rüberkam. Das Motiv Rache habe ich vollkommen authentisch gefunden.

      Wobei ich mich nur auf die Hauptserie beziehe ohne Ascension. Ich hatte mal einen PSP Teil gespielt, weiß aber nichtmal mehr welchen und hier hab ich auch 0 Story im Bewusstsein.

    • Joa bei God of War verliert man schnell die Übersicht wenn man die Games nicht verinnerlicht hat. Ab Teil 3 fand ich alles ein wenig wirr und konfus, die Story plätscherte nebensächlich daher. Wiedererkennung war ja fast nicht gegeben.

      Daher denke ich ebenfalls damit zu warten, denn Vollpreis sind mir die spiele nicht mehr wert. Dazu ist es einfach immer das selbe...

    • WTF!? EIn halbes Jahr keine Beiträge zu diesem Exklusivkracker?



      Geile Facts:


      A few tidbits from the article that went up earlier on Game Informer:
      Combat:
      -Combat is based on prioritizing enemies, it's not as chaotic as in the past. For example certain enemies are resistant to Leviathan which is Kratos Axe, others are impossible to stagger.
      -Use of your surroundings is important to get through combat scenarios. Gives players a few different choices in completing combat scenarios.
      -Leviathan is can be thrown to freeze certain enemies and a button needs to be pushed to summon it back to you.
      -Not sure if this was known, but there's no jump button
      -Shield is used to parry and as well in melee combat
      -Arteus (Kratos' Son) is an extension of Kratos moveset, can be used to attack certain enemies by pushing the square button.
      -While not being directed in combat Aretus will rain arrows on enemies which will increase their stun meter, once they are stunned Kratos can grab the enemies and either rip them apart or use them as weapons. The example given is a specific enemy creates an area of effect attack that launches the rest of the enemies in the air
      Traversal:
      -No more jumping or swimming
      -Kratos and Arteus use boats to traverse the environment when appropriate
      Upgrade System:
      -Skills, armor, weapons can all be upgraded
      -Uses some type of crafting system that the developers are being tight lipped about
      -Can craft different types of armor
      -Skill upgrades and crafting of armor applies to Arteus as well
      -There are rune slots on the axe that can change the properties of the weapon for both light and heavy attack
      Weapons:
      -Being tight lipped about other weapons appearing in the game, but say that the Axe and Shield are the star of the show.
      Miscellaneous:
      -They wanted to get away from the destroy all Gods mentality that they had in previous God of Wars so they Made Kratos more vulnerable. The only time he really goes insane in combat is during Spartan Rage where he starts demolishing characters with just his fists.
      -After Ascension it was hard to get the higher ups to sign off onto another God of War game, they were pretty much done with the franchise, Cory had to pitch something great and fresh in order to get the game greenlit.
      -Cory speaking about the future of God of War mentions the Mayan Era or the Egyptian Era
      -Cory mentions he wants this new direction of God of War to reach way more people and go into Uncharted and Assassins Creed levels and to grow the franchise
    • Freue mich auch auf das Spiel. Scheint ja endlich auch mal ein bisschen mehr geändert zu werden, hoffentlich wirkt sich das ganze gut auf das Spiel aus.

      Auf die nordische Mythologie freue ich mich auch schon :)

      Definitiv mal wieder ein Grund für mich, die ps4 anzuschalten!
    • Wird wohl einige Abschnitte geben in denen man das Kind rumtragen/beschützen usw. müssen wird....sowas "liebe" ich normalerweise immer.
      Das sieht sehr gut aus! Und ich verstehe den Shitstorm wegen des Kindes nicht. Ich meine, wenn man unbedingt immer wieder unverändert die alten Teile spielen möchte ... soll man doch einfach immer wieder die alten Teile spielen.
