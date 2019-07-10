[PSVR] Sparc

    • [PSVR] Sparc

      CCP Games' first-of-its kind, full-body virtual sport ("vSport") Sparc™ is coming first to PlayStation®VR (PS VR) in Q3 2017. The upcoming virtual reality game has been topping headlines through its fun and fierce competitive gameplay, with Eurogamer describing Sparc as "a new magical moment in VR,"Hardcore Gamer calling it "one of the best times I've had in a VR environment," and VG24/7 declaring that "Sparc is the type of game that VR desperately needs more of."



      Sparc is a skill-based, fast-paced, and physical sport only possible in virtual reality. In Sparc, players utilize their two PlayStation®Move motion controllers to aim and throw projectiles at each other inside a sleek virtual arena, while defending themselves by dodging, blocking, or deflecting incoming attacks from a live opponent. Players can compete against their friends or find challengers via online matchmaking.

      Players can watch Sparc matches in-person and queue up for the next match through "Courtside," a freeform social area that allows for spectating in VR. Sparc includes multiple two-player game modes as well as a selection of single-player challenges and training modes, plus a wide range of visually striking customization and personalization options for competitors.

      CCP Games are looking forward to launching Sparc first on PS VR and giving a great number of players the opportunity to experience its instantly compelling gameplay for themselves.

      "We have been exploring various aspects of VR over the past four years and pushed into new, exciting territories," said Hilmar Pétursson, CEO of CCP Games. "Out of one of those explorations, we found this amazing, central nervous system-unlocking experience that really feels like a solid next step towards the next generation of virtual reality experiences. As our first release outside of the EVE universe, I'm really looking forward to seeing how people react to this level of innovation." "With Sparc, we've set out to deliver an original sport for the current generation of VR hardware," said Morgan Godat, executive producer at CCP Games' Atlanta studio. "We want to create plasma-clad sporting champions in living rooms via the virtual court, where challengers will meet and compete with other players from around the world."

      At launch, Sparc will be available for purchase through the PlayStation®Store.


      M.C.


      -- M.C´s DVD Sammlung -

      Let´s Race again...
      #1 Blacklist on Xbox & Xbox360
      #6 Blacklist on PS2

    • Sparc erhält dickes Championship Update

      New

      Dieser Beitrag wurde von den Benutzern als News markiert
      CCP Games gibt bekannt, dass Sparc™, der rasante, virtuelle Wettbewerbssport für PlayStation®VR, Oculus Rift und HTC Vive® sein erstes großes Update erhalten hat. Sparcs „Championship Update“ erweitert und verbessert die Online-Funktionen des Spiels mit neuen, plattformübergreifenden Modi inklusive Ranglisten- und benutzerdefinierten Spielen sowie einem verbesserten Zuschauer-Modus.



      Das schnelle Spiel bietet nun den kürzesten Weg, um in die Action mit anderen Spielern einzutauchen, während das benutzerdefinierte Spiel eine vollständige Liste an Modi und Einstellungen zum Erstellen eigener Matches mitbringt. Für Teilnehmer, die eine besondere Herausforderung suchen, hat das Championship Update einen brandneuen Ranglisten-Modus für Sparc, der Hoffnungsträgern die Chance gibt, sich einen Platz an der Spitze und auf Sparcs Legende-Stufe zu sichern, die für die 10 ranghöchsten Spieler der Welt reserviert ist. Spieler werden in die Ranglisten aufgenommen, wenn sie ihre ersten zehn Matches absolviert haben, wonach ihre Stufe (Legende, Diamant, Gold, Silber, Bronze) sowie ihre Position (1 bis 100) innerhalb dieser Stufe aus ihren Spielen ermittelt wird. Übung macht den Meister, doch sie führt auch dazu, dass bessere Spieler stets gegen Ihnen ebenbürtige Kontrahenten antreten müssen.

      Wenn die Kämpfer mal eine Pause von der Action benötigen, können sie sich in Courtside entspannen, Sparcs überarbeitetem Zuschauer-Tool, in dem sie ihre Gegner studieren und benutzerdefinierte Spiele beobachten können. Durch das Meisterschafts-Update können Zuschauer jetzt als „kopflose“ Beobachter beitreten, die für Spieler und andere Zuschauer gleichermaßen unsichtbar sind. Sie können verschiedene Kamerawinkel wählen, um sich die Matches anzusehen – oder sich quasi im Freiflug selbst als Betrachter in der Arena platzieren. Die Gesamtzahl der Zuschauer, die einem Spiel beiwohnen, ist in der Punkteanzeige im Spiel zu sehen – ideal zum Verdienen zusätzlicher Prahlrechte.

      Sparc bietet eine sportliche Ganzkörper-Erfahrung mit rasanter Action, die einiges an Geschick erfordert – und so spektakulär aussieht, wie sie sich anfühlt. Die Spieler setzen ihre Motion Controller ein, um ihre Gegner aus der Entfernung mit Projektilen zu bewerfen. Gleichzeitig verteidigen sie sich durch Ausweichen, Blocken und Umleiten von Angriffen. Sie können online gegen Freunde antreten oder per Matchmaking neue Gegner suchen und systemübergreifend auf Rift, Vive und PS VR gegeneinander antreten.

      Wie in Echtwelt-Sportarten auch drücken die Spieler ihre Fertigkeiten durch körperlichen Einsatz aus und verbessern sie durch Training. In Sparc können die Spieler ihre Leistungen auf dem Spielfeld in Statistiken über Würfe, Ablenkungen, Präzision und weitere Daten ablesen. Durch zwei verschiedene Spielmodi (Basic und Advanced) finden Neulinge und Experten gleichermaßen den passenden Schwierigkeitsgrad.

      Hinzu kommt eine ganze Reihe von Optionen zur Anpassung und Individualisierung der Wettkämpfer. Vom Schnitt des Kompressionsanzugs über die Helme und bis hin zu Knöchelschützern kann eine Vielzahl von Elementen für einen einzigartigen Look individualisiert werden.


      -- M.C´s DVD Sammlung -

      Let´s Race again...
      #1 Blacklist on Xbox & Xbox360
      #6 Blacklist on PS2