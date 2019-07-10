[PSVR] Sparc

CCP Games' first-of-its kind, full-body virtual sport ("vSport") Sparc™ is coming first to PlayStation®VR (PS VR) in Q3 2017. The upcoming virtual reality game has been topping headlines through its fun and fierce competitive gameplay, with Eurogamer describing Sparc as "a new magical moment in VR,"Hardcore Gamer calling it "one of the best times I've had in a VR environment," and VG24/7 declaring that "Sparc is the type of game that VR desperately needs more of."Sparc is a skill-based, fast-paced, and physical sport only possible in virtual reality. In Sparc, players utilize their two PlayStation®Move motion controllers to aim and throw projectiles at each other inside a sleek virtual arena, while defending themselves by dodging, blocking, or deflecting incoming attacks from a live opponent. Players can compete against their friends or find challengers via online matchmaking.Players can watch Sparc matches in-person and queue up for the next match through "Courtside," a freeform social area that allows for spectating in VR. Sparc includes multiple two-player game modes as well as a selection of single-player challenges and training modes, plus a wide range of visually striking customization and personalization options for competitors.CCP Games are looking forward to launching Sparc first on PS VR and giving a great number of players the opportunity to experience its instantly compelling gameplay for themselves.At launch, Sparc will be available for purchase through the PlayStation®Store.M.C.