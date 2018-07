[PC/PS4/XBO] Skull & Bones

During the financial conference call related to fiscal year 2017-18,

Ubisoft’s Chief Financial Officer Alain Martinez announced that Skull and Bones won’t make its expected release in the current fiscal year.

This means that the pirate-based game will launch in the next fiscal year, and will hit the shelves bt March 31st, 2020.

According to Martinez, the decision has been taken to give the development team more time to work on the title.

Martinez also explained later in the call that the industry has evolved,

and not just Ubisoft, but also other companies are taking a lot more

care for each release, and don’t hesitate to postpone games when “they

think that there is real value for it.”