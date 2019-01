[XBO/PS4/PC] Metro: Exodus

All base weapons allow up to 5 attachments

There are many more weapons

You can holster your weapon like in STALKER, which means when you meet an NPC you mean no harm

Biggest open area of last light was 111 meters x 200 meters, in Exodus, open areas are 2000 meters x 2000 meters

Lots of side quests where you can earn moral points, or gear

You can craft on the fly by scavenging for resources

Stealth has been completely overhauled to be more realistic and challenging

You can find beds in safe places to sleep to regain health, or to use nightfall to stealth a mission

Engine now has completely dynamic weather, passage of time (day night cycle), etc.

MANY more enemies, each unique to whatever season\area you are in





"Physics-based rendering, overhauled lighting, full facial capture

for cinematics, dynamic weather system, full day/night cycles,

atmospheric systems, sim AI biomes..."

"Plans to hit native 4K+HDR on Xbox One X"