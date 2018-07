[PS4/PC/XBO] Anthem

9) Story missions can be played with 1-4 people, meaning you can play Anthem alone if you really want to. [ source]

10) Strongholds [Anthem’s dungeons-like content] aren’t going to be soloable, but you don’t need to do Strongholds to complete the story. [[url='https://twitter.com/BioMarkDarrah/status/1005588256530972672']source 11) To clarify, Strongholds aren’t just hard, but will require four players to enter them. Fortunately you can use the matchmaking system to find players or invite players to join you. [ source