[PC/PS4/XBO] Pure Farming 18

Techland Publishing and Ice Flames have released a brand new Pure Farming 2018 trailer, entitled “Best Things Come in Threes” showcasing the Pure Farming 2018’s three unique game modes tailored for different preferred playstyles.







Pure Farming 2018 features the following game modes:



Designed to introduce players to farming simulation, My First Farm teaches the ins and outs of modern agriculture. Thanks to detailed objectives and helpful tips, players will learn, step-by-step, how to use farming machinery, harvest crops, produce green energy and more.



Farming Challenges consist of 20 hour-long scenarios that challenge players with several extreme situations that farmers around the world have to cope with. Using predefined resources, players will need to save their crops from fire, sustain the farm despite a severe drought, endure a locust attack, and more.



Last, but definitely not least, Free Farming mode gives players a complete freedom in how they play. Players can set the parameters of the game and simply run the farm their own way. With all machinery and facilities available for purchase from the get-go, the goal is to build a global farming empire - with absolutely no hand-holding. Just as in real life, in Free Farming the players’ success depends on their efficiency and decision-making skills.