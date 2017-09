[PC/PS4/XBO] Surf World Series

Vision Games Publishing haben heute bekannt gegeben, dass sie zusammen mit der britischen Firma Wired Productions an der Retail Ausgabe von Surf World Series für PlayStation 4 arbeiten. Sie soll in der Vorweihnachtszeit erhältlich sein.

Set across some of the world’s most iconic shorelines, Surf World Series dares players to compete in a series of breathtaking arcade surfing challenges in a bid to dominate the leaderboard. Developed by Climax Studios in partnership with Vision Games Publishing and Standfast Interactive, Surf World Series challenges players to carve up the surf:



Ride monster waves at 5 of the world’s most iconic shorelines, from the infamous Bell’s Beach, Australia, to the extreme waves at Waimea Bay, Hawaii.



Become a master, learning increasingly difficult tricks along the way, from nailing kickflips and cutbacks to landing massive aerials and navigating treacherous tubes.



Trick your way through 44 single player challenges, or carve up the competition online against 15 other players across 3 different online game modes.



Perform surfing’s most intense tricks, including the Superman, Sushi Roll and many more!



Enjoy afternoon, evening, night, and bad weather variations with different waves and visual aesthetics.



Design your own signature surfer with 6 playable characters plus rank up to unlock thousands of customizations to define your own unique style.







M.C.