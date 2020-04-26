[Multi] The Persistence

Strange - 3 Jahre Horror Dunkelheit um diesen Titel, und nun kommt er für PC, PS4, Xbox One und Nintendo Switch. Wer bereits die VR-Version besitzt, kann dann einfach auch die normale PS4-Version daddeln.



Cutting-edge independent developer Firesprite Games is excited to announce that critically acclaimed sci-fi horror experience The Persistence is heading to PlayStation®4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC this summer.



The Persistence offers players a brutal take on survival-horror that integrates an innovative rogue-like design into the genre, with its forthcoming console and PC release marking the first time this chilling experience has hit the 4K flat screen.







In The Persistence, players are tasked with surviving on board a doomed deep space colony starship in the year 2521. Said ship is overrun with horrific and murderous aberrations that make their presence known as players explore, evade and fight their way through the depths of an ever-changing labyrinth to bring the ship back to Earth.



By taking the original VR release and adding support for flatscreen play, this fresh version of The Persistence heightens the tension thanks to enhanced environments and post-processing effects, all working seamlessly with tailored UI and controls. Firesprite Games is also pleased to announce that gamers who already own the PlayStation®VR version will also receive these features via an update on PlayStation®4 for no extra cost.



“We’re excited and very much looking forward to bringing this game and universe we have created to new platforms for players,” said Graeme Ankers, MD and Co-founder of Firesprite Games. “The Persistence is a survival-horror experience designed to keep players on edge from start to finish, and with a procedurally generated environment forming around them, no two playthroughs are ever identical, meaning you will never find safety or security in the same place.”



Marking the release this summer, Games Publisher Perp Games will publish physical editions at retail on the three console platforms simultaneously with the digital launch from Firesprite Games.



“Firesprite has created such an atmospheric, intense, and massively enjoyable game in The Persistence and we are absolutely delighted to have the opportunity to bring it to new audiences across all formats,” adds Rob Edwards, Managing Director of Perp Games.





The Persistence features: -

- A brutal take on the survival-horror genre that integrates rogue-like design elements to give the action an extra edge.

- Procedurally generated stages that change with each playthrough, creating a labyrinth-like experience that adds to the tension.

- Live, die, repeat. Play as dozens of different clones on board the ship, each one with the potential to be stronger than the last.

- Tailored controls. enhanced environments and post-processing effects for PC, PS4 and XBOX deliver a heightened fidelity of horror for fans of the genre.



The Persistence will be released on PlayStation®4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC digitally and physically this Summer.