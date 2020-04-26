[Multi] The Persistence

      Frisches Weltraum Horror Futter im Anmarsch!

      Liverpool-based studio, Firesprite is proud to announce a brand new first person stealth horror title, ‘The Persistence’, exclusively coming to Sony PlayStation 4 and PSVR.

      Set on board a deep space scientific vessel called The Persistence in the year 2521, the ship arrives at the site of a collapsing star 17,000 light years from earth. While conducting a major experiment, a horrific incident occurs mutating many of the crew. As The Persistence is pulled into the gravity of the collapsing star, the ship’s computer, ‘IRIS’ wakes remaining members of the crew from cryogenic sleep – one at a time. Can you stay alive long enough to get to the engine room and save The Persistence?



      The Persistence is procedurally generated. Every time you die and a new character is awoken by IRIS, the game will play out differently, with different enemies to face and loot to collect. You need to scavenge as much as you can. When you die the only thing that remains is what you have collected on your previous life, and you can use this to come back stronger.

      “Stealth Horror is a perfect match for VR. Not only for the sense of presence that virtual reality brings, but also for the natural control head tracking offers. Sneaking around and hiding behind cover; it’s second nature in VR to just lean round or peek over cover to gain the advantage,” Commented Lead Designer, Alex Moore.


      The game will feature a companion app which allows your friends to hack in to The Persistence's engineering computer. Once inside the system, up to 4 connected tablets have control over many areas of the game, from the ability to control doors, distract enemies, disable traps, and even to find hidden items for the VR player to scavenge. But be aware though, sometimes the tablet players gets rewarded if you die, will you trust your friends?


      “As a studio, our journey goes back to Psygnosis and through to Studio Liverpool. Individuals on the team have worked on games that shaped the industry including titles for hardware launches that span PS1, PS2, PSP, PS3, PSVita and PS4. Firesprite DNA is about pioneering on new hardware, and we have been working in VR for over 2 years. We are very proud to announce our new game The Persistence and can’t wait to share more news soon………” Commented Managing Director, Graeme Ankers


    • The Persistence 2020 auch auf PC, PS4, Xbox One und Nintendo Switch

      Strange - 3 Jahre Horror Dunkelheit um diesen Titel, und nun kommt er für PC, PS4, Xbox One und Nintendo Switch. Wer bereits die VR-Version besitzt, kann dann einfach auch die normale PS4-Version daddeln.

      Cutting-edge independent developer Firesprite Games is excited to announce that critically acclaimed sci-fi horror experience The Persistence is heading to PlayStation®4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC this summer.

      The Persistence offers players a brutal take on survival-horror that integrates an innovative rogue-like design into the genre, with its forthcoming console and PC release marking the first time this chilling experience has hit the 4K flat screen.



      In The Persistence, players are tasked with surviving on board a doomed deep space colony starship in the year 2521. Said ship is overrun with horrific and murderous aberrations that make their presence known as players explore, evade and fight their way through the depths of an ever-changing labyrinth to bring the ship back to Earth.

      By taking the original VR release and adding support for flatscreen play, this fresh version of The Persistence heightens the tension thanks to enhanced environments and post-processing effects, all working seamlessly with tailored UI and controls. Firesprite Games is also pleased to announce that gamers who already own the PlayStation®VR version will also receive these features via an update on PlayStation®4 for no extra cost.

      “We’re excited and very much looking forward to bringing this game and universe we have created to new platforms for players,” said Graeme Ankers, MD and Co-founder of Firesprite Games. “The Persistence is a survival-horror experience designed to keep players on edge from start to finish, and with a procedurally generated environment forming around them, no two playthroughs are ever identical, meaning you will never find safety or security in the same place.”

      Marking the release this summer, Games Publisher Perp Games will publish physical editions at retail on the three console platforms simultaneously with the digital launch from Firesprite Games.

      “Firesprite has created such an atmospheric, intense, and massively enjoyable game in The Persistence and we are absolutely delighted to have the opportunity to bring it to new audiences across all formats,” adds Rob Edwards, Managing Director of Perp Games.


      The Persistence features: -
      - A brutal take on the survival-horror genre that integrates rogue-like design elements to give the action an extra edge.
      - Procedurally generated stages that change with each playthrough, creating a labyrinth-like experience that adds to the tension.
      - Live, die, repeat. Play as dozens of different clones on board the ship, each one with the potential to be stronger than the last.
      - Tailored controls. enhanced environments and post-processing effects for PC, PS4 and XBOX deliver a heightened fidelity of horror for fans of the genre.

      The Persistence will be released on PlayStation®4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC digitally and physically this Summer.


    • The Persistence - Releasedatum mit passendem Trailer

      Inventive independent developer Firesprite Games is excited to reveal that critically acclaimed sci-fi horror experience The Persistence will launch on PlayStation®4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on Thursday, May 21st, 2020.

      Having made waves on PSVR in 2018, The Persistence offers players an intentionally savage take on survival-horror that integrates an innovative rogue-like design into the genre, with its release on console and PC marking the first time it’s hit the 4K flat screen and Firesprite’s debut on both Nintendo and Microsoft platforms.




      “When we made the move to bring The Persistence to new platforms, our key focus was to ensure that the particularly brutal nature of gameplay made the leap to non-VR,” says Graeme Ankers, MD and founder of Firesprite Games. “As a result, The Persistence keeps players on edge from beginning to end, and with a procedurally generated environment forming around them, no two playthroughs are ever identical, meaning you will never find safety in the same spot.”

      Set in the year 2521, The Persistence charges players with surviving on board a doomed deep space colony starship overrun with horrific and murderous mutants. Play sees them fighting their way through the depths of an ever-changing labyrinth to bring the ship back to Earth, with this new version heightening the tension thanks to enhanced environments and post-processing effects.

      As part of the new release, Firesprite Games is also pleased to confirm that gamers who already own the PlayStation®VR version will also receive these features via an update on PlayStation®4 for no extra cost.

      In addition, players who pre-purchase The Persistence on Nintendo Switch (between Thursday, April 23rd and Wednesday, May 20th) and Xbox One (between Thursday, April 30th and Wednesday, May 20th) will receive a 10 percent discount.

      Games Publisher Perp Games will publish physical editions across retail on the three console platforms. The release will be as near as possible to the digital release taking into account the effect of COVID 19 on global retail.


