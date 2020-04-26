[Multi] The Persistence
Frisches Weltraum Horror Futter im Anmarsch!
Liverpool-based studio, Firesprite is proud to announce a brand new first person stealth horror title, ‘The Persistence’, exclusively coming to Sony PlayStation 4 and PSVR.
Set on board a deep space scientific vessel called The Persistence in the year 2521, the ship arrives at the site of a collapsing star 17,000 light years from earth. While conducting a major experiment, a horrific incident occurs mutating many of the crew. As The Persistence is pulled into the gravity of the collapsing star, the ship’s computer, ‘IRIS’ wakes remaining members of the crew from cryogenic sleep – one at a time. Can you stay alive long enough to get to the engine room and save The Persistence?
The Persistence is procedurally generated. Every time you die and a new character is awoken by IRIS, the game will play out differently, with different enemies to face and loot to collect. You need to scavenge as much as you can. When you die the only thing that remains is what you have collected on your previous life, and you can use this to come back stronger.
“Stealth Horror is a perfect match for VR. Not only for the sense of presence that virtual reality brings, but also for the natural control head tracking offers. Sneaking around and hiding behind cover; it’s second nature in VR to just lean round or peek over cover to gain the advantage,” Commented Lead Designer, Alex Moore.
The game will feature a companion app which allows your friends to hack in to The Persistence's engineering computer. Once inside the system, up to 4 connected tablets have control over many areas of the game, from the ability to control doors, distract enemies, disable traps, and even to find hidden items for the VR player to scavenge. But be aware though, sometimes the tablet players gets rewarded if you die, will you trust your friends?
“As a studio, our journey goes back to Psygnosis and through to Studio Liverpool. Individuals on the team have worked on games that shaped the industry including titles for hardware launches that span PS1, PS2, PSP, PS3, PSVita and PS4. Firesprite DNA is about pioneering on new hardware, and we have been working in VR for over 2 years. We are very proud to announce our new game The Persistence and can’t wait to share more news soon………” Commented Managing Director, Graeme Ankers
M.C.