Amazingly detailed hand drawn pixel art brought to life by the magical lighting of the Unity Engine.



Two completely different soundtracks to suit your tastes! Classic Arcade FM/PCM to set the hectic pacing, or Modern Orchestrated to set the mood for the scene by Gryzor87 of Maldita Castilla fame!



A mix of fast paced classic arcade action with the adventure elements of classic console games from the golden age of console gaming.



Battle Princess Madelyn has two modes of game play: Arcade which is fast paced old school action and Story mode for the full adventure experience of questing and the battle princess!



Find all of the collectibles hidden throughout the stages for extra rewards, and additional hidden stages!



10 levels, each of which include up to 5 stages - some of which branch!



Masses of upgradable weapons that depend on your armor in arcade mode, or having the upgraded at the blacksmith in story mode!



Special weapons for special occasions and some of these grant access to secret areas!



An original story written by a professional children's author.



Auch hier gibt es massig Neuigkeiten! Das für Playstation 4, XBox One, Nintendo Switch, Steam und trommelwirbel, noch immer auch für WII U und PSVIta geplante Spiel soll diesen Herbst erscheinen!, developed and created by, follows the journey of a young knight in training, Madelyn, and her ghostly pet dog Fritzy. They set out on a journey to save her kingdom and her family from the clutches of an evil wizard.Set in the vein of Ghouls N' Ghosts and Wonder Boy 3: The Dragon's Trap, the instantly classic and familiar gameplay will transport old-school gamers back to their heyday. The self-adjusting difficulty will allow for even the most novice of gamer to pick up and play!Join Madelyn as she battles through graveyards, swamps, castles, countryside and more! Polished gameplay, breathtaking visuals, jaw-dropping dual soundtracks and epic adventures await!Causal Bit Games is an independent developer based in Canada. Owner and Creative Director, Christopher Obritsch is a young, retired professional graphic designer and creative director and long-time hobbyist-turned-indie game dev. His partner in crime, Daven Bigelow, is the coding brains of the operation and works on hitchhiking robots in his spare time! Last but not least, we have the keeper of the cheese, Angelina Obritsch who is in charge of the finances, as well as hiring.More information: http://www.causalbitgames.com Hound Picked Games, subsidiary of global consultancy agency PR Hound, is acompany set on helping indie studios realize their full potential releases. Itspecializes in hand-picking indie games that can benefit from the work ofindustry experts with over 50 years of experience in the business.More information: https://www.houndpicked.com