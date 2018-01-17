[PS4/XBO/PC] Dynasty Warriors 9

    • [PS4/XBO/PC] Dynasty Warriors 9

      Am 17 Dezember gibts von KOEI die sogenannte "Greatest Lineup in History" presentation.

      DW8 ist inzwischen schon viel zu lange her, es muss einfach was neues kommen.

      gematsu.com/2016/12/koei-tecmo…sentation-set-december-17

      Für ein neues Gundam Musou wäre ich aber auch dankbar.
      XBL Gamertag: Phill XVII
      PSN ID: PhillXVII
      3DS FC: 4656-7982-7921
      Nintendo Network ID: PhillXVII
      Twitch: PhillXVII

      The post was edited 1 time, last by Phill XVII ().












    • Shin Sangoku Musou 8
      aka. Dynasty Warriors 9

      Consoles Confirmed So Far: PlayStation 4
      Release Date: TBA* (Hinted to be when the climate has gotten a bit colder in Japan [read: between Fall-Winter, Oct-Dec 2017])
      Official Site: ttp://www.gamecity.ne.jp/smusou8/ (Tentative URL as it's currently not up yet; will fix once it's actually up)

      New Characters

      周倉
      Zhou Cang
      • A fictional character who used to serve Zhang Bao in Yellow Turbans, then later served under Guan Yu. Immortalized in real-life statues that depict himself with Guan Yu & Guan Ping as a trio.
      • Weapon: Butcher Sword
      • Seiyuu (JP VA): Chiharu Sawashiro (Miyuki Sawashiro's younger brother, aka. Argon in Show By Rock)


      程普 (德謀)
      Cheng Pu (Demou) *NEW*
      • Veteran Wu general who had served three generations of Sun Jian, Ce & Quan. Respected by other officers for not only seniority but also his wise leadership.
      • Weapon: Double Pike*
      • Seiyuu (JP VA):
      • *Double Pike is the same weapon type assigned to Zhang Fei as of DW8E. It's currently unknown if Zhang Fei will get a new weapon type or if he'll accept weapon cloning.
      and more*

      *It has been noted that while there are more new characters coming, the number will be not too many.
      (For the record, DW8 vanilla added 10 new characters, so DW9's new character number might be less than that)



      Returning Characters
      • All 83 existing characters as of DW8 Empires are confirmed returning.


      Gameplay Features
      • Open World - Overall
      • The reason why the team decides to make DW9 as Open World is they're taking challenges to make new things because as of the last numbered title (DW8), the series is coming to a stale.
      • DW9's Open World system takes some references from Toukiden 2, but it won't be the exact same because the nature of Open World in each games are different.
      • They plan to reproduce the whole lands of China, but with a focus on livable territories, and a further focus on places where major battles took place like Hulao Gate or Zhongyuan (Central Plains, Guandu etc)
      • Time & Weather will be changing in real time. In nighttime and/or rain it will be harder for enemies to notice the player. *NEW*


      Open World - Cities
      • There will be over 10 major unique cities along with more generic towns & villages in the world map. *NEW*
      • The major unique cities such as Luoyang won't be as big as they were actually, but each area will be about 1 kilometer(square?) big so they should still feel large. *NEW*
      • Player can move into cities in the middle of battles.
      • Player should be also able to do purchases inside cities. *NEW*


      Open World - Transportation
      • The main method for land transportation is by riding a horse, but a Fast Travel feature is also planned to be added. *NEW*
      • Swimming is confirmed returning from DW6. Player can also cross large rivers like Changjiang and Yellow River, although it may take about 5 minutes by swimming. *NEW*
      • Boats are also available as a faster transportation method to cross rivers. *NEW*


      Story Progression
      • Story mode is back to character-based (like pre-DW7), but the history progression is basically the same for each character (like pre-DW6). *NEW*
      • There will be no What-If/Hypothetical branches that alter history here. *NEW*
      • Story progression is based on eras (Yellow Turban Rebellion, Anti-Dong Zhuo Coalition, and so on). *NEW*
      • The starting era will depend on the selected character. For example if you choose Wang Yuanji she will start in an era later than what Zhao Yun would start at. *NEW*
      • Due to the different starting era, switching player character in mid-game is currently unconfirmed because they would have to re-introduce the era again if the new character's starting era is different from the current era. *NEW*
      • Discussions in the world map will be pertaining to that era. For example if you go to Nanman during Yellow Turban Rebellion era, you will hear Nanman people talking about Zhang Jiao. *NEW*


      Battles & Missions
      • Each era has a main mission that must be cleared to advance the era. (eg. Defeat Zhang Jiao in YTR era to advance to Dong Zhuo era) *NEW*
      • The main mission starts with having a high difficulty, but it can be lowered by clearing other missions related to the main mission beforehand. *NEW*
      • Multiple battles may occur at the same time in different places, and the player will have to make a choice on which battle they want to participate in. They are no longer split by stages.
      • Player can capture castles in various ways other than the orthodox-from-castle-gate method. For example they can raid the castle from a higher elevation (eg. mountains), or do a stealth infiltration to hit the main target without getting noticed by other enemies. *NEW*
      • There are also subquests such as hunting wild animals with archery and battling against foreign tribes (eg. Shanyue) that have unique visuals. *NEW*


      State Combo
      • In the first interview, the team indicated that they are planning to revise the moveset system from what has been commonly known as Square for normal attacks and Triangle for charge attacks.
      • State Combo is the new moveset system that will change moves depending on the surrounding enemy situations. *NEW*
      • State Combo is comprised of the following 3 attacks: *NEW*
      • -Trigger attack: Begins the combo
      • -Flow attack: Combo that changes based on enemy situations
      • -Finish attack: Powerful attack that ends the combo
      • An example of how State Combo works is that when enemies are mid-air then the player character will jump towards them. *NEW*


      Interactive Action
      • Actions will change depending on the surrounding terrains and objects. *NEW*
      • For example, player will be able to use field objects to attack, such as catapults. *NEW*
      • Player can also use a grapple hook to climb castle walls and high mountains. *NEW*
      • Player can utilize oil cans in field to cause fires. *NEW*


      Other Action Revisions & Additions
      • The team has indicated that they want to keep some other systems like Musou attack to retain the exhilarating feel of one-vs-thousand
      • (Note: In DW8, all characters have 1st Musou, 2nd Musou, Aerial Musou and Awakening Musou)
      • Archery FPS mode from DW5 & before is returning & usable for all characters. It also lets the player to snipe enemies from afar. *NEW*


      Miscellaneous
      • On 31 March 2017, Producer Suzuki held a poll on Twitter asking if the fans prefer Liu Bei with mustache or not. The poll ended with the mustache winning 67% of the votes.
      • Producer Suzuki also said to use the poll comments as reference, in which many are suggesting both versions of Liu Bei (young without mustache & older with mustache) to appear in DW9, just like in SW: Spirit of Sanada.
      • Character models are being reworked from scratch to fit PS4-grade graphics. *NEW*
      • Characters' new costumes in DW9 will have a tendency of getting less flashier and more geared towards realistic based on the costumes in Three Kingdoms era. *NEW*

    • [PS4/XBO] Dynasty Warriors 9

      KOEI TECMO Europe kündigt heute Dynasty Warriors 9 an!

      Der brandneue Teil der gefeierten Warriors-Reihe von Entwickler Omega Force, vereint die beliebte „Einer gegen Tausend“/Musou-Action mit zahlreichen neuen Features, Charakteren und Inhalten in einer großen offenen Spielwelt. Dynasty Warriors 9 wird damit zum bisher ambitioniertesten aller Dynasty Warriors Titel.

      Im Spiel erleben Spieler das feudale China, als Kriegsherren noch um die Herrschaft über das Land wetteiferten – die letzten Tage der Han-Dynastie und das beginnende Zeitalter der Drei Königreiche. Die zahlreichen Aufgaben erledigen Spieler mit Hilfe einer komplett neuen Weltkarte und reisen durch eine Vielzahl verschiedener Landschaften, von üppigen Ebenen bis hin zu schneebedeckten Gipfeln. Der dynamische Tag/Nacht-Wechsel und Wetterzyklen sorgen dabei für ein beeindruckendes Szenario. Die Erforschung der Umgebung und die Möglichkeit sich an eben diese Anzupassen, geben Spielern von Dynasty Warriors 9 die Möglichkeit taktisch die Oberhand zu behalten, Hindernisse zu vermeiden oder Konflikten ganz aus dem Weg zu gehen.


      Die mitreißende neue Dynasty Warriors 9 Geschichte wird über kritische und reguläre Missionen erzählt, in denen Spieler in eine Vielzahl von Charakteren schlüpfen und Schlachten in ganz China erleben können. 83 Charaktere aus der Dynasty Warriors-Serie kehren für Dynasty Warriors 9 zurück und ergänzen die neuen Figuren wie Cheng Pu, einem langjährigen Dienstmann, welcher drei Generationen der Sun Familie unterstützte und zur Erweiterung und Stabilisierung des Wu-Königreichs beitrug.

      Weitere Informationen über die Plattformen auf denen Dynasty Warriors 9 erscheinen wird, Release-Termine, so wie auch zu den neuen Features, Charakteren und der Story werden in den kommenden Monaten enthüllt.


      M.C.


      -- M.C´s DVD Sammlung -

      Let´s Race again...
      #1 Blacklist on Xbox & Xbox360
      #6 Blacklist on PS2

    • KOEI TECMO Europe enthüllt heute das neue Kampf- und Erkundungssystem aus Dynasty Warriors 9, dem brandneuen Teil der gefeierten Warriors-Reihe von Entwickler Omega. Der beeindruckende Trailer gibt Einblick auf wunderschön gestaltete Umgebungen und ein dynamisches Kampfsystem, auf dass sich Spieler freuen können.



      DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 fügt der beliebten „Einer gegen Tausend“/Musou-Action mit dem State Combo System ein aufregendes neues Kampfsystem hinzu. Dadurch bekommen Spieler Zugriff auf drei verschiedene Angriffsarten - Trigger Attacks, Flow Attacks und Finish Attacks – die jeweils schrittweise mehr und mehr Schaden erzeugen. Die Trigger Attacks erlauben den Start einer explosiven, kombinierten Attacke, die gefolgt von Flow Attacks verheerenden Schaden erzeugen und sich am aktuellen Status des Gegners anpassen. Erfolgreiche Angriffskombinationen erlauben es, Finish Attacks einzuleiten, die Feinde mit einem vernichtenden Schlag erledigen. Diese Verbesserungen zielen darauf ab, eine neue, spannende und flüssige Kampferfahrung zu erzeugen.
      Neben der offenen Spielwelt, bietet Dynasty Warriors 9 eine weitere Neuerung im Gameplay: das Interactive Action-System. Spieler können dadurch mit ihrer Umgebung interagieren, Gebäude und Berge erklimmen, mit einem Greifhaken Wände überwinden und Objekte als Waffen zweckentfremden. Dieses neue System ermöglicht Spielern eine breite Platte an Möglichkeiten, auf der Reise durch das feudale China und in der Hitze des Gefechts.

      Dynasty Warriors 9 zielt darauf ab, ein eindrucksvolles und ehrgeiziges Warriors-Erlebnis zu bieten. Zu diesem Zweck vereint das Spiel die beliebten klassischen Elemente der Serie mit einer Vielzahl von neuen Features, Charakteren und Inhalten in einer großen und offenen Welt. Weitere Informationen über die Plattformen auf denen DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 erscheinen wird, Release-Termine, so wie auch zu den weiteren neuen Features, Charakteren und der Story werden in den kommenden Monaten enthüllt.


      -- M.C´s DVD Sammlung -

      Let´s Race again...
      #1 Blacklist on Xbox & Xbox360
      #6 Blacklist on PS2

    • Da schau guck.... nun auch für XBO auf dem Plan!

      KOEI TECMO Europe kündigt heute DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 an. Der brandneue Teil der gefeierten Warriors-Reihe von Entwickler Omega Force, wird für PlayStation®4 und Xbox One im Handel erscheinen. Das neue Bildmaterial wirf einen Blick auf das historische China mit seinen weiten Landschaften. Neben der atemberaubenden Wildnis werden neue Charaktere vorgestellt.

      Spieler können in DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 neben der Hauptgeschichte unzählige Stunden damit verbringen die Naturwunder Chinas zu bestaunen. Von den Bambuswäldern Chengdu’s bis zur legendären Großen Mauer, im nie endenden Krieg werden zahlreiche Schauplätze besucht. Ob in kleinen Gefechten, dem Zusammentreffen der Armeen oder besonderen Nebenaufgaben, DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 bietet eine Vielzahl abwechslungsreicher Beschäftigungen bei der Reise durch die unendliche Weite des Reichs. Die Missionen, die die Spieler bestreiten, umfassen neben Scouting-Aufträgen, Guerilla-Aktionen oder reine Sabotage-Manöver. Je nach Abschneiden der Spieler in diesen Quests verändert sich der Schwierigkeitsgrad zukünftiger Gefechte.

      Um die Entscheidungsmöglichkeiten für die Spieler noch weiter auszubauen, führt Koei Tecmo zwei brandneue Charaktere in die Serie ein. Man Chong aus dem Königreich Wei ist ein brillanter Stratege und General. Auf der anderen Seite steht Zhou Cang, der das Königreich Shu repräsentiert. Ein Kämpfer, der ob seiner Kraft und Geschwindigkeit bewundert und gefürchtet ist. Beide stoßen zu einem bereits mächtigen Kader an Helden und Fan-Lieblingen und bieten so ein noch abwechslungsreicheres Paket. Dazu zählen Fan-Lieblinge wie Sun Shangxiang, Lu Xun, und der mächtige Dämonen-Gott, Lu Bu in neuen Kostümen!


      -- M.C´s DVD Sammlung -

      Let´s Race again...
      #1 Blacklist on Xbox & Xbox360
      #6 Blacklist on PS2

    • TommyKaira wrote:

      Warum auch für die Switch bringen? Danke!
      Die bekommt ja nichtmal DQ Heroes hin.
      DW9 scheint nen kleines Mammut Spiel zu werden, nen guter Switch Port dürfte kaum machbar sein.

      Wer die Wahl hat sollte von der Xbox Version die Finger lassen.
      Zu DW7 und 8 sind die Xtreme Legends immer nur für Playstation erschienen.
      XBL Gamertag: Phill XVII
      PSN ID: PhillXVII
      3DS FC: 4656-7982-7921
      Nintendo Network ID: PhillXVII
      Twitch: PhillXVII

      The post was edited 2 times, last by Phill XVII ().

    • Phill XVII wrote:

      TommyKaira wrote:

      Warum auch für die Switch bringen? Danke!
      DW9 scheint nen kleines Mammut Spiel zu werden, nen guter Switch Port dürfte kaum machbar sein.
      Dann aber auch bitte eine zünftige PS4 Pro-Version!

      Allgemein wundert es mich sehr, dass es für die Xbox One kommt. Außer WO und DW erschien doch bisher nichts oder? Kein SW etc.
      Nur Retail!

      Borussia Mönchengladbach
      SV Waldhof Mannheim
      FC Bayern München
      SpVgg Unterhaching
      Bayer 04 Leverkusen