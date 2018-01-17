[PS4/XBO/PC] Dynasty Warriors 9
Am 17 Dezember gibts von KOEI die sogenannte "Greatest Lineup in History" presentation.
DW8 ist inzwischen schon viel zu lange her, es muss einfach was neues kommen.
gematsu.com/2016/12/koei-tecmo…sentation-set-december-17
Für ein neues Gundam Musou wäre ich aber auch dankbar.
XBL Gamertag: Phill XVII
PSN ID: PhillXVII
3DS FC: 4656-7982-7921
Nintendo Network ID: PhillXVII
Twitch: PhillXVII
PSN ID: PhillXVII
3DS FC: 4656-7982-7921
Nintendo Network ID: PhillXVII
Twitch: PhillXVII
The post was edited 1 time, last by Phill XVII ().