[XBO/PS4] Red Dead Redemption 2
Ja schade eigentlich eine Ankündigung zu einem neuen Smuggler's Run oder Midnight Club hätte mich wirklich mal gefreut. Schade dass mich das Western-Setting NULL ansprichtBuilding better Worlds
Oha! Hoffentlich kein "RDR Remake" wird aber auch Zeit dass die mal was neues ankündigen.Hank von Helvete: "The ass is the most beautiful part of the human body, but still there is a lot of shit coming out of it"
freut mich falls es ein teil 2 wird. Wäre auf jeden Fall ein instant kauf...
Remake kann ich mir nicht vorstellen, da man ja erst den ersten Teil auf der Xbox abwärtskompatibel gemacht hat.
Remaster?
Passend dazu ist ja seit neuem Red Dead Revolver als PS2 Classic auf PS4 spielbar. Die Spannung steigt.Bluntman3000: "bin in mpnchtennünchrn"
It´s happening
Hoffentlich erscheint es auch für den PC
Vita exklusiv.Bluntman3000: "bin in mpnchtennünchrn"
Vita
Vita-Hater, PC Fan... wir werden keine Freunde.
on-topic, wird sicher wie üblich PS4, XBO und PC sein.Bluntman3000: "bin in mpnchtennünchrn"
RevoX81 wrote:Vita
/e RDR2 ist nicht Vita-exklusiv, es kommt auch für den GB Classic aber diese Info hab ich für euch schon vor etwa einem Jahr geleaked.
You can not imagine the immensity of the f*ck I do not give.
Ob es wohl Color enhanced sein wird, und für Super Game Boy angepasst?Bluntman3000: "bin in mpnchtennünchrn"
NX exclusiv.
I my cold, dead veins.You see, in this world there's two kinds of people, my friend: Those with loaded guns and those who dig. You dig.
nx exclusive."Der Spiegel ist schon lange nicht mehr das, was er nie war."
Mit dem 2ten Screenshot riecht das verdammt stark nach den Magnificent Seven.Steam: PhillXVII
