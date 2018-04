[PC/PS4/XBO] The Banner Saga

Und geschafft!



Stoic, an independent game development company, today announced that after less than 7 days they have reached the initial $200,000 target for the Banner Saga 3 on Kickstarter. The crowdfunding campaign for the third installment of the turn based strategy series, has now unlocked it’s first stretch goal, with the introduction of playable Dredge if the campaign hits $250,000. Further stretch goals will be revealed as the campaign progresses.



“We’re thrilled to have funded the Kickstarter in less than a week. Once again it’s down to the amazing support of the community, and we truly appreciate every backer that has helped us reach our funding goal”, said John Watson, co-founder and Technical Director at Stoic. “This is huge for us and have now revealed the first stretch goal! A big thanks again to all of our supporters for helping us get this far.”





M.C.