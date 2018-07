[PC/PS4/XBO] The Banner Saga

SEQUEL TO AWARD WINNING INDIE HIT THE BANNER SAGA OUT NOW ON NINTENDO SWITCH

Banner Saga 2 Makes Anticipated Debut on Nintendo Switch today

Stoic,an independent game development company, and Versus Evil, one of theleading independent video game publishers, today announced that, sequel to the award winning, BAFTA nominated, role-playing strategy indie hit, theis now available on the Nintendo Switch.delivers an emotionally drivensequel where choices and leadership decisions ultimately dictate thesurvival of the clan in a world being corrupted and consumed by theDarkness. Players must once again marshall a careful use of resources ina turbulent world where allegiances will be tested and sacrifices areinevitable. Players will also be tested in combat where skillful,tactical decisions in battle are vital to ensure survival againstinsurmountable odds.carriesover the decisions players made from the first game, with a narrativethat is guided by the complex and sometimes difficult choices they havemade.” said Steve Escalante, General Manager of Versus Evil., the third and final installment of the maturethemed role playing strategy series, will launch on July 26th, 2018 forPC, Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, with mobileplatforms expected later this year. Current owners of the Banner Saga onNintendo Switch will receive a 25% discount onthrough the loyalty program., which launched to much critical acclaim has received several awards and nominations, including winner of the 2014, winner of 2014award, finalist placement forcategory at the, 3, and winner ofandwas nominated asat th 18th annual DICE Awards, andhave been nominated forat the DICE and Game Awards events.is available on multiple formatsincluding Steam for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as well the AppStore for iPad and iPhone, on Google Play and Amazon for Android devicesand on Windows based tablets.Nintendo Store Page: https://www.nintendo.com/games/detail/banner-saga-2-switch Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo.