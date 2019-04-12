[PC/PS4/XBO] Frostpunk

    • [PC/PS4/XBO] Frostpunk

      Der neue Titel von 11bit Studios, den Machern von This War of Mine. Sieht interessant aus!

      What people are capable of when pushed to the limits?

      In ultimately frozen world, people develop steam-powered technology to oppose overwhelming cold. The society in its current form becomes ineffective and it has to change in order to survive.

      What does this change mean? What is culture when its morality stays in the way of existence?
      Think about how survival in the end may leave us different beings. If worse, better, stronger, weaker or, last but not least, more or less humane - that is debatable.

      Real Games need only one button!

    • Ich schau später wenn ich aus der Arbeit daheim bin nach.

      EDIT: Ok Hab geschaut, da habe ich mich wohl Vertan geht doch kein UI Scaling, aber es ist ein bekanntes Problem wo de Leute schon einige Themen in Steam zu geschrieben haben, denke das da sicher noch was kommt.

      The post was edited 1 time, last by Allgamer ().

    • Jap, mittlerweile habe ich das UI verinnerlicht, und muss nur noch bei den Bürger Requests einen Schritt nach vorne machen um alles zu lesen.

      Das Game ist echt toll, ich habe leider komplett versäumt Straßen zu bauen und somit nach ein paar in game Tagen schon sehr viel verloren. Aber es fühlt sich so an als probiert man etwas und soll auch scheitern, hätte jetzt kein Problem neu anzufangen falls meine Bevölkerung mich aufknüpfen will... :D
      Mario Maker Anfang: 9267-0000-0059-0216

    • Also bei mir geht alles daneben gerade, und ab dem nächsten Tag wird es auch nochmal kälter. Na danke :D

      Habe schon einige Fehler gemacht, weil ich einfach die Mechanik zu spät verstanden habe. Ist denke ich am Anfang aber normal. Naja jetzt verhungern mir die Leute und die Leichen begrabe ich natürlich auf dem Friedhof anstatt sie gewinnbringend ins Essen zu mischen <X

      Das Spiel ist echt hart.
      Mario Maker Anfang: 9267-0000-0059-0216

    • Frostpunk noch dieses Jahr auf PS4 und Xbox One

      New

      Dieser Beitrag wurde von den Benutzern als News markiert
      Fans haben danach gefragt, 11bit hat zugehört. Das unabhängige polnische Entwicklerstudio hat heute offiziell Frostpunk, das erste Strategiespiel seiner Art, für Konsolen angekündigt. Die düstere, Bafta-nominierte Simulation, die sich um das Überleben der Gesellschaft in einer gefrorenen Post-Apokalypse dreht, war einer der Bestseller im Jahr 2018 und wurde mit zahlreichen Awards ausgezeichnet. Frostpunk: Console Edition ist eine bis ins kleinste Detail überarbeitete Adaption des PC-Hits, die noch dieses Jahr für Xbox One und PlayStation 4 erscheint.



      Frostpunk bietet komplexe strategische Herausforderungen, eingebettet in eine ausgefeilte Story, die in einer alternativen Version der industriellen Revolution des 19. Jahrhunderts spielt. Dabei erzählt es die Geschichte der Erde, wie sie aus mysteriösen Umständen in eine Eiszeit stürzt – ein Ereignis, welches die uns bekannte Zivilisation beendet und die Menschheit dazu zwingt, sich den brutalen Konditionen anzupassen. Als Anführer der vermeintlich letzten zivilisierten Gesellschaft auf dem Planeten liegt es an den Spielern, eine Stadt zu errichten, in der die verbliebenen Überlebenden Zuflucht finden, neue Technologien entdecken und gefrorene Einöden erkunden. Vor allem aber gilt es, diesen neuen Außenposten der Menschheit zu managen, zu regieren und auf das Leben in dieser unerbittlichen Welt vorzubereiten. Ob nun als aufgeklärter Bürgermeister oder mit eiserner Faust regierender Tyrann liegt ganz im Ermessen der Spieler. Auf jedem Weg warten Entscheidungen, die nicht so leicht von der Hand gehen, wie es scheint. Die Macht über das Volk kommt mit einem Preis, der so hoch ist, wie die Verantwortung, die man für seine Einwohner empfindet.

      Um die Umstellung auf Konsolen so reibungslos wie möglich zu gestalten, betreibt 11bit größten Aufwand, das Spiel neu zu designen und die Mechaniken für Xbox One und PlayStation 4 anzupassen, insbesondere mit Hinblick auf die Steuerung. Das Entwicklerstudio hat noch einiges

      an Arbeit vor sich, befindet sich aber bereits auf der Zielgeraden. Das Team entwirft zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt ein intuitives Interface, dank dem sich das Gameplay auch mit einem Controller natürlich anfühlt: „Wir möchten das genaue Veröffentlichungsdatum noch nicht enthüllen, können aber schon verraten, dass das Spiel noch im Sommer erscheinen wird”, so Lead Designer Kuba Stokalski.

      Frostpunk: Console Edition enthält alle bisher erschienenen kostenlosen Updates der PCVersion, inklusive des The Fall of Winterhome-Szenarios, zusätzlichen Optionen zur Anpassung, Schwierigkeitsgraden und Optimierungen der Balance. Darüber hinaus sind für die Zukunft weitere Content Updates geplant.

      Über Frostpunk: Console Edition
      Frostpunk: Console Edition ist ein Survival-Aufbau-Spiel, in dem Hitze gleichbedeutend ist mit Überleben und jede Entscheidung zu einem Preis getroffen wird. Mit komplexem strategischem Gameplay, anspruchsvollen Herausforderungen und ausgefeilter Story erscheint Frostpunks unvergleichliches Survival-Gameplay nun auch für Konsolen.

      Frostpunk: Console Edition wird mit Hinblick auf Steuerung und Mechaniken komplett überarbeitet. Somit können Spieler ihre strategischen Fähigkeiten in der gefrorenen Einöde testen.


      Bewahrt Hoffnung
      ● Überleben dreht sich um Hoffnung und den Willen, zu leben. Deine Fähigkeiten, diese beiden Elemente bei deinem Volk zu entfachen und aufrecht zu erhalten, sind für den Erfolg ausschlaggebend.

      Etabliert Gesetze
      ● Eine Gesellschaft ist eine Gruppe an Personen, die sich an die gleichen Gesetze halten und ähnliche Überzeugungen teilen. Gesetze und Bräuche etablieren gehört zu den wesentlichen Faktoren, die deine Gesellschaft prägen.

      Wägt Entscheidungen ab
      ● Wirst du Kinderarbeit erlauben? Wie willst du die Kranken und Verwundeten behandeln? Frostpunk fordert deine taktischen Fähigkeiten heraus, während es deine moralischen Ansichten in Frage stellt.

      Erkundet
      ● Expeditionen sind riskant, können aber wertvolle Informationen und Vorräte einbringen sowie zu Bevölkerungswachstum führen. Die Einöde beherbergt möglicherweise weitere Überlebende, deren Schicksal in deinen Händen liegt.

      Spielt – für immer

      ● Endless Mode bietet neue Karten, Spielmodi, Mechaniken und macht es möglich, noch mehr in die Welt von Frostpunk einzutauchen als bisher.


      -- M.C´s DVD Sammlung -

      Let´s Race again...
      #1 Blacklist on Xbox & Xbox360
      #6 Blacklist on PS2