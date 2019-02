- Been in development for five years

-First idea after making Uncharted Golden Abyss

-More than 100 developers, team size has doubled since 2016

-Picks up several years after a pandemic has ravaged the US.

-People infected by virus are simply called "infected" by NERO(National Emergency Response Organization)

-NERO operated 12 checkpoints for quarantining and processing people, but now abandoned

-Deacon has a mercenary friend named Boozer

-Plot is about surviving, not finding a cure

-Stealing Boozer's stuff will make him upset, which will effect your relationship

-Five encampments in the world which Deacon goes between, has to forge relationships

-Have to clear out locations to unlock fast travel

-Weapons look worn down because of the rain

-Larger towns to explore

-Weapons lockers and safehouses which refill ammo

-Deacon can scout camps with binoculars

-Deacon is the enforcer of a biker club called the Mongrels

-Bike is completely upgradeable with cosmetic upgrades such as paint

jobs. Can increase fuel efficiency and durability, swap out tires based

on weather

-Can ambush camps

-Shotguns, sniper rifles, molotov cocktails, pistols, LMGs, grenades, napalm

-Freaker-ear bounties, hunting animals, camps to clear

-Flashback missions where you learn about Deacon's past with Sarah

-Ambush camps are bad, encampments are good

- Ambush camps will attack you roadside(marauders)

-Freakers are drawn to dark places such as tunnels and will make nests

-Only way to clear freaker nests is via molotovs, gas cans, oil drums

-Deacon has "survival vision" which highlights items of interest, can be upgraded to highlight enemies

-Deacons stamina, health, time slowdown are upgradable

-Radio towers that you can climb

-No fetch quests or time trials, everything has context

-Hordes are scattered throughout the world.

-300 zombie hoard is a "baby hoard" , E3 2016 demo had 500

-Hordes need to eat, sleep, and drink. Travel in groups. NERO mass grave was where they were in demo