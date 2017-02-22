[PC/XBO] Forza Horizon 3

    • Forza Horizon 3 kommt!!!!

      - Lamborghini Centenario;
      - It is set in Australia;
      - Extreme terrains;
      - The largest open-world ever built by PG;
      - Largest car roster ever seen in Horizon;
      - 4 player campain co-op;
      - Exclusive to Xbox One & Windows 10;
      - Available September 27, 2016.
    • der strandabschnitt, so wie der wald, sahen sehr schön aus.

      ABER kommt jetzt endlich mein individualisierter charakter? und fahren sich die off road-rennen besser?

      mal sehen. vermutlich isset wie teil 2. war nett, aber teil 1 launte mehr.



    • Horizon Blueprint

      With Blueprint, you can take any of the hundreds of pre-created events in Forza Horizon 3 and customize them to your exact specifications. That can include things like changing the route for a particular event, the time of day and weather conditions, the eligible cars, event restrictions, and more. You can even give an event its own name, which is important because you’ll be able to share your event and see the events that all your friends have created automatically populated in your world. Those events will even have custom posters automatically generated based on the event type.
      Should you choose to play any of your friends’ Blueprint events, you’ll earn the same rewards and the same fans that you’d earn for doing the “preset” event built into the game. Between prebuilt events, your own customized events, and those events that your friends dream up, Blueprint provides a virtually limitless stream of events and fun. But it doesn’t stop there.

      Remember Bucket Lists – those lists of special challenges that every player should try before leaving the Horizon Festival? Blueprint works with them too. Players can use the Bucket List Blueprint to create brand new challenges, using the same tools that the game designers use. Choose a challenge type, the car you wish to use (including its livery and tuning setup), set the conditions, choose the music, give it a name, and set the difficulty by completing the event yourself. Then you can send that Bucket List Challenge to your friends as a direct challenge to see if they can top your score.



      Auction House, Storefronts & More

      As we touched on earlier, Forza Horizon 3 will carry on the long tradition of Forza games being a home for creators. From painters and tuners to photographers and more, creativity is a cornerstone of the Forza community. That’s why we’re so excited to be bringing the Auction House and Storefronts features to Forza Horizon 3. With the Auction House, players will be able to buy and sell cars between one another and the Auction House will act as a hub for fans to find the coolest cars, with striking paint jobs and fantastic tunes. The Auction House will feature a new rating system for painters and tuners based on how many downloads, likes, and uses their creations have, so browsers can quickly identify the community’s top creators.



      Storefront is the place where players can show off their latest creations – including liveries, tuning setups, photos, and custom vinyl creations. You can easily follow someone whose Storefront creations you like, and you’ll be informed each time they create something new. Best of all, Auction House and Storefront features will work seamlessly across both Xbox One and Windows 10.


    • Mistercinema schrieb:

      Die Frage ist, ob wir solche Titel zukünftig nicht doch wieder besser im Xbox Forum besprechen?
      Läuft auf W^10 ja ebenfalls auf Xbox Brand, würde das Forum wieder etwas beleben und zeitgleich etwas Druck aus dem Multi nehmen.


      M.C.
      Bin ich auch dafür. PC und Xbox ist eh bald dasselbe. Trailer sah sehr gut aus. Definitiv Day 1.
    • Off Road Fokusierung beunruhigt mich ein bisschen aber die Dünen sehen hammermässig aus, der Wald auch göttlich. Wie gesagt hoffentlich übertreiben sie es nicht mit dem Off Road Anteil, ist aber in jedem Fall ein absolutes Must Have für mich!

      Hier noch ein Video:
    • Und hier sind noch einige Screens und ein kleiner Trailer zusätzlich.

      Bilder

    • Also mir wird das wahrscheinlich zuviel Gelände/Dreck/Rally. Ich finde bei H2 die Querfeldeinrennen unsäglich schlecht. Wenn der Rest nicht so genial wäre, hätte ich schon lange damit aufgehört. Ich will in FH schöne Autos und schöne Landschaften und keine versauten Schlammbuggies <X
      Mein Verkaufsthread: Pandemoniums Spieleallerei

      Jepp mache mir auch ein bisschen Sorgen dass er Fokus nun endgültig primär auf Off Road gelegt wurde. Naja wir werden es sehen...
    • Ich mag die Rennen abseits der Piste in FH2 auch nicht, sind für mich nur lästiges Beiwerk, die ich Abarbeiten muss. Aber das Fahren abseits der Strassen war da auch ein logischer Schritt, da FH ja eigentlich ein Open World Spiel ist, und die One den Entwickler dabei nicht mehr ganz so einschränkte, wie noch die 360.
      Ich denke das bei FH3 schon alleine wegen der Möglichkeiten des Settings, die Off Road Rennen Abwechslungsreicher werden, hoffe aber das sie deshalb nicht mehr werden. Gegen mehr Abwechslung, gerade im Off Road Bereicht hätte ich nichts einzuwenden, wie auf den Bildern schön zu erkennen mal durch einen Fluss, einen schönen Wald oder auch am Strand entlang, und nicht immer nur durch hohes Gras.
      Auch hoffe ich darauf, das sich die Off Road Rennen etwas besser Steuern lassen, das war mein größtes Problem an diesen Rennen.

    • "Off Screen" PC Gameplay:

      gamersyde.com/hqstream_forza_h…gameplay_pc-37522_en.html

      Sieht einfach sagenhaft aus, bin mal gespannt wie nahe die One Version da ran kommt!
    • Ich habe es tatsächlich getan…meine erste Digital Only Vorbestellung und dann auch noch gleich die Ultimate Edition. Aber da ich auch immer mal gerne eine Runde Forza zwischendurch spielen möchte und dann nicht jedes mal die Disc einlegen will hat sich das einfach angeboten...irgendwie habe ich trotzdem ein schlechtes Gewissen dabei.

      DLC's sind aber in der Ultimate Edition auch nicht enthalten oder?
