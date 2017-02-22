[PC/XBO] Forza Horizon 3

Forza Horizon 3 kommt!!!!
neogaf.com/forum/showthread.php?t=1232504
nerdleaks.com/videogames/e3-20…ll-be-forza-horizon-3-288
- Lamborghini Centenario;
- It is set in Australia;
- Extreme terrains;
- The largest open-world ever built by PG;
- Largest car roster ever seen in Horizon;
- 4 player campain co-op;
- Exclusive to Xbox One & Windows 10;
- Available September 27, 2016.
Hank von Helvete: "The ass is the most beautiful part of the human body, but still there is a lot of shit coming out of it"
XBL Gamertag: bbstevieb
XBL Gamertag: bbstevieb