Valley

Switch Gameplay Features

So, mal den Staub weg wischen und weiter machen in Sachen Valley, das es ab sofort auch auf Nintendo Switch gibt.Blue Isle Studios, the team behindand, today announced the launch of its beloved first-person adventure game Valley for the Nintendo Switch™ system. Explore the vast and beautiful world ofand uncover secrets long since forgotten. Players will utilize the power of the L.E.A.F. Suit, technology that grants players exceptional speed and agility along with the phenomenal ability to manipulate life and death.Hidden deep within a remote region of the Rocky Mountains, players will find themselves bewildered within a secluded valley. Empowered with a recently discovered L.E.A.F. suit (Leap Effortlessly through Air Functionality), attempt to uncover the startling secrets of the mysterious valley by running and jumping through beautiful forests, dangerous ruins and vast environments – all the while utilizing the suit’s power to control life and death in the nature surrounding you. Players beware of new-found abilities as they come with daunting consequences: the more you experience death within the valley, the more the valley will die off around you.is available now digitally for Nintendo Switch on the Nintendo eShop in North America for $13.99 (a 30% discount) and Europe for £10.91 (a 30% discount), Steam PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and Xbox One