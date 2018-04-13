[PC/XBO/PS4] Conan Exiles

      Da wir noch keine Threads zu Funcom´s kommenden Open World Spiel "Conan Exiles" haben, geht dieser heute an den Start.
      Zuerst auf PC und später auf Konsolen, möchte man uns erneut in die Welt von Conan einziehen lassen.

      Anbei ein paar Eckdaten aus der PR-Ecke, sowie in erster Trailer der Pre-Alpha Phase. Early Access soll im September sein.





      Direkt vom Entwickler wrote:


      “We’re very excited (and a bit nervous) about launching our firs t Early Access title,” said Funcom CEO Rui Casais. “The team wants to give the players the best possible experience, and while we are used to working on a game for several years before letting players in, this time around we will let players in just nine months after development started! As with any Early Access games, some features and content will be more finalized than others, and players will be able to help us focus on what’s important to them so that we can improve the game and flesh out content and systems before full launch.”

      ‘Conan Exiles’ will first become available as an Early Access title, meaning certain content and features will be more complete than others when first available. Over time Funcom will work with the community and players and focus on what is important to them when deciding what to improve, what new mechanics and content to add. Players can expect the game to improve significantly over the course of the Early Access period, on ev erything from graphics to content and systems.

      Conan Exiles is an open-world survival game where players are cast into a barbaric wasteland where the weak are crushed and the strong survive. Here they must survive, build, and dominate on their own or in multiplayer on public and private servers. Players will get to explore a vast, seamless world full of dangers and rewards, and they must harvest resources to craft weapons, tools, and even buildings and entire settlements. The game features bloody, visceral combat and will see players clash in epic fights for domination of the barbaric lands. The game is set to enter Early Access on September 13th, 2016, with full launch on PC and consoles to follow.

      Yesterday Funcom announced that the company will be working closely with NVIDIA to ensure cutting-edge graphics in ‘Conan Exiles’, and to co-promote the game through NVIDIA’s “The Way It’s Meant to Be Played” program.



    • Und auch hier nach einem halben Jahr noch mal ein Updateversuch in der Hoffnung, dass das Spiel hier doch noch jemanden interessiert. Die Info ist für alle, denen zum Spiel auch die dazugehörige Musik wichtig ist. Imo kann diese viel wett machen oder dem Ganzen gar die Krone aufsetzen. In schlimmen Fällen aber auch zu dicken Abzügen in der B-Note führen.

      On Top gibt es das Update in Sachen Plattform. Aus "Konsolen" wird aktuell erst einmal PC & Xbox One!


      Funcom is thrilled to announce that Knut Avenstroup Haugen, the award-winning composer of the beloved and critically acclaimed ‘Age of Conan’ soundtrack, will once again return to produce new music for the world’s most famous barbarian. Haugen is joining Funcom to create an all-new soundtrack for the studio’s upcoming open-world survival game ‘Conan Exiles’ which enters Early Access on PC January 31st, 2017, followed by Xbox One Game Preview in Spring 2017.



      “We are incredibly excited to have Knut join us once again,” says Creative Director at Funcom, Joel Bylos. “The music he created for ‘Age of Conan’ stands among the best ever made for gaming, and it helped bring the world of Hyboria to life for millions of players all around the world. We have listened to some of what he is working on for ‘Conan Exiles’ and all we can say is that players have something truly special to look forward to.”

      “Returning to the Conan universe is an absolute pleasure, and I am very happy to once again be working with the team at Funcom,” says Knut Avenstroup Haugen. “The world of Conan is incredibly rich in culture and history, and it is a fantastic source of inspiration that allows me as a composer to explore a variety of different musical theme s and soundscapes.”

      The music for ‘Age of Conan’ as well as its expansions has received nominations for Best Score from several prestigious awards. Knut Avenstroup Haugen won the Best Original Song award at the Hollywood Music in Media Awards for ‘Age of Conan: The Savage Coast of Turan’ and also won Best Original Score for a Video Game or Interactive Media from the International Film Music Critics Association. The original ‘Age of Conan’ soundtrack is available on Amazon.com for streaming and purchase. The soundtrack to ‘Conan Exiles’ will be made available after the launch of Early Access on PC. In addition to the sample released today, some of the new music will also be made available through various ‘Conan Exiles´ videos to be released in January.


    • In just 11 days the barbaric open-world sandbox survival game Conan Exiles launches into Early Access on PC. The past two months has seen the Conan Exiles community grow rapidly as Funcom has revealed more and more information about the game including releasing the first two trailers based on the game’s ‘Survive, build, dominate’ tagline. Today Funcom is excited to release the ‘domination’ trailer revealing how players must engage in savage war and brutal combat to dominate the Exiled Lands.



      “Take control of a towering god and drive your enemies before you as you crush their homes and conquer their land,” says Joel Bylos, Creative Director at Funcom. “That is the epitome of player vs. player conflict in Conan Exiles. We are giving players a huge, detailed open world where they can go out build a village, a city, or a vast empire in their name. If you are on a PvP multiplayer server, just remember there is always someone willing to take that from you!”


      Combat is a key aspect of Conan Exiles and players will engage in brutal battles using anything from swords to warhammers and longbows. A violent fatality system ensures that they can slice each other in half or even see their own head rolling away from them in what is a savage and bloody combat system true to the spirit of the world� �s most famous barbarian. To dominate the Exiled Lands, players will also have to build cities and fortresses to claim land, and they must go out and capture thralls to help them defend their settlements or create special weapons and armor. To truly dominate Conan’s world, they must also build altars to their god and bring them sacrifices to appease them. If they earn the blessings of their god, players will ultimately get to summon and take direct control of huge, towering avatars of the gods that can roam the world and crush both bodies and buildings under their weight. There will be several countermeasures against avatars and players can also choose to run and play on servers without avatars if they want to.


    • Und wieder ein paar frische Infos. Wird also doch 2018 werden, bis es voll los geht, dafür aber dann richtig dick. On Top ist es nun auch offiziell für PlayStation 4 angekündigt.
      ---------------------

      Funcom is excited to reveal the future of Conan Exiles, the studio's open world survival game which entered into Early Access on January 31st this year. The game sold nearly half a million copies the first month and grossed a whopping 1 million USD the first sixty minutes after it went live on Steam. The entire development budget was recouped in less than one week. Today Funcom is thrilled to share with the community what the future has in store for Conan Exiles. Funcom is fully committed to making sure Conan Exiles has a successful Early Access period, and will be investing another 5 to 10 million USD into the development before final launch.

      This investment will give players six major content updates, a Game Preview release on Xbox One in Q3 2017 and full launch on Playstation 4, PC, and Xbox One in Q1 2018.



      Siege Warfare: Players can attack each other's settlements with powerful war machines, such as siege towers or trebuchets, and fling rotting corpses over the walls of their enemies to spread pestilence in their streets.

      The Purge: Hordes of NPC warriors will sweep down into the Exiles Lands and attack player settlements. Players must ready their defenses against this brutal attack, but can also go on the offensive and capture new thralls and strong gear.

      Mounts: You will be able to enjoy mounted combat on horses and capturing camels, rhinos or even elephants to be used for pack animals or crushing your opponents walls. Mounted combat will also make its way to Conan Exiles.

      Sorcery: Embrace the dark corruption of magic to summon demons or raise the undead to create an army of skeletons. Magic in the world of Conan is more than shooting fireballs out of your hands: it's dark, terrible, and twisted.

      Settlement System: Create a living city, where you command your thralls to guard, patrol, craft, gather or trade based on your own schedules. Build roads, set up schedules for your thralls, and breathe life into your settlement.

      Highland Biome: An all new area expanding the existing map into the highlands, with new creatures, armors, religions and a temperature system. Explore vast forests and scale tall mountains in this rugged, weather-beaten part of Hyboria.


    • Release Termin für die kommende Xbox One Erweiterung:

      “What do I know of cultured ways, the gilt, the craft and the lie? I, who was born in a naked land and bred in the open sky. The subtle tongue, the sophist guile, they fail when the broadswords sing; Rush in and die, dogs – I was a man before I was king...”



      Soon gamers on Xbox One will themselves get to experience how it feels being thrown into a naked land and be forced to survive under the open sky. Funcom today announced that Conan Exiles, the open-world survival game that sold half a million copies during its first month on PC, will be crushing its way into Xbox One Game Preview on August 16th 2017. The studio is also excited to announce that a free expansion update will launch on both PC and Xbox One on the same date. Today, Funcom released the first ever video and images from the expansion update giving players a glimpse at the entirely new region of Conan’s world they will soon get to explore.

      “By releasing the free expansion update on PC and Xbox One simultaneously with the Xbox One Game Preview launch, we will provide players on both platforms with a new and fresh experience that expands the world of Conan Exiles by roughly 50% and comes complete with entirely new environments, monsters, buildings, game features, and more,” says Funcom Head of Games Lawrence Poe. “As the game is still in Early Access, everyone who has already bought or decides to buy the game while it’s still in development will get access to this massive update at no extra charge.”

      Funcom is also excited to share that it will be updating Conan Exiles for the Xbox One X at a later date, taking advantage of the system’s superior hardware power to bring the world of Conan the Barbarian to life in beautiful 4K resolution.

      After teasing the expansion update at E3 this week, Funcom will reveal the expansion in full later this summer. Fans are urged to follow conanexiles.com/expansion where new screenshots, videos, and information will be released.


    • Conan: Exiles - Releasetermin und neuer Trailer

      Funcom kündigt an, dass Conan Exiles in Zusammenarbeit mit Koch Media am 8. Mai im Handel erscheint. Der heute veröffentlichte Countdown-to-Launch-Trailer wirft einen Blick auf die schier grenzenlosen Abenteuer in der fantastischen Welt von Conan Exiles. Das barbarische Survival-Abenteuer erscheint für PlayStation®4, Xbox One und PC in einer regulären Box sowie in einer limitierten Collector’s Edition.




      „Lebe. Liebe. Brenne vor Kraft. Kämpfe und überlebe.“ So lauten die Worte des berühmtesten Barbaren unserer Zeit, wenn er einen neuen Verbannten in die weite offene Welt von Conan Exiles stößt. Schon bald werden sich PC- und Konsolenspieler ihm anschließen.

      „Wir wollten sicher gehen, dass der Abschluss des Early Access nicht nur etwas ist, bei dem man einfach den Status des Spieles ändert und sagt; So, fertig.“, sagt Funcom CEO Rui Casais. „Abgesehen davon, dass Conan Exiles erstmals auf der PS4 erscheinen wird, gibt es eine stark erweiterte Spielwelt sowie zahlreiche neue Features, wie Monster-Invasionen - Purge genannt -, ein überarbeitetes Kampfsystem und viele weitere große Neuerungen, die diese Version von Conan Exiles zu der ultimativen Version machen. Wenn man bisher unsicher war oder gerade dabei ist Conan Exiles zu entdecken, dann ist der 8. Mai das Datum, an dem man dieses Abenteuer beginnen solltest.“



