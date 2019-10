[PC/XBO/PS4] Star Trek Online

PR Info wrote:

All Star Trek’s timelines and universes collide when enemies threaten to destroy the past during Agents of Yesterday, calling for the recruitment of Star Trek Online’s bravest to become Temporal Agents and protect the Federation. After creating a new captain from Star Trek: The Original Series, players can command one of several 23rd Century Starships and explore nostalgic locations taken directly from the television show that gave way to one of the most popular science-fiction franchises of all time. The expansion also features an exciting cast of characters voiced by beloved Star Trek actors, including Chekov (Walter Koenig), Scotty (Chris Doohan, son of James Doohan), Temporal Agent Daniels (Matt Winston), Admiral Leeta (Chase Masterson) and Cyborg Crewman 0718 (Joseph Gatt). Today’s update to Star Trek Online on Xbox One and PlayStation®4 also includes features from the last PC update, Agents of Yesterday: Artifacts. A full list of new content that is now available to console players includes:





New Sub-Faction – Players can access the new tutorial section to begin their new adventure as a captain from Star Trek: The Original Series.



New Missions – Captains can earn rewards by participating in over a dozen Star Trek: The Original Series-themed missions.



New Starships – Agents of Yesterday includes over a dozen new starships from every era, from the famous 23rd Century Constitution-class Cruiser to the 31st Century Chronos-class Temporal Dreadnought.



New Specialization Tree – After becoming a Temporal Agent, players can manipulate the timeline to ensure it’s protected against those trying to destroy the past.



New Special Task Force Missions – This feature allows captains to team up with other members of the community to take on all-new challenges in space and on ground.



An All-Trek Cast – The expansion features Chekov, Daniels, and other characters straight from the TV shows and films, voiced by the original actors.



New Universe to Explore – Agents of Yesterday features content, actors and themes from the Kelvin Timeline, the universe which the 2009 and 2013 Star Trek films are based on.



A K-13 Fleet Holding – After being lost to a temporal anomaly, Starbase K-13 returns as part of the new Star Trek: The Original Series-themed Fleet Holding.



New Weapons and Bridge Officers – The expansion introduces new Star Trek: The Original Series-themed weapons, as well as TOS Federation and Klingon bridge officers who were preserved in cryostasis since the station was first presumed lost.



7th Anniversary Celebration– Players can participate in special anniversary events like the Omega Molecule Stabilization Mini-Game to earn rewards, including a Tier 6 Krenim Science Vessel. Captains can also log into the game each day now through February 20 to claim daily rewards.