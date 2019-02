The students at Kishimai High School enjoy a blissful existence filled with classes and daily performances by the intoxicating virtual idol μ (pronounced myoo). While many students are quite content with this idyllic lifestyle, a few of them have uncovered a terrifying truth about their lives: everything is a lie. The “perfect” world they inhabit is actually Mobius, a virtual reality construct created and ruled by μ. The protagonist discovers this secret and must join with a group of other enlightened students, who call themselves the Go-Home Club, to escape. However, to do that they must fight brainwashed students called Digiheads, battle nefarious musicians, confront μ, and face their innermost traumas in order to truly become free.Read more at gematsu.com/2017/03/caligula-e…urope#iTePIp8HXUwvfpE0.99