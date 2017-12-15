[Multi] Enter The Gungeon

Noch gar kein Thread zu diesem klasse Game hier vorhanden?"Enter the Gungeon is a gunfight dungeon crawler following a band of misfits seeking to shoot, loot, dodge roll and table-flip their way to personal absolution by reaching the legendary Gungeon’s ultimate treasure: the gun that can kill the past. Select a hero and battle your way to the bot¬tom of the Gungeon by surviving a challenging and evolving series of floors filled with the dangerously adorable Gundead and fearsome Gungeon bosses armed to the teeth. Gather precious loot, discover hidden secrets, and chat with opportunistic merchants and shopkeepers to purchase powerful items to gain an edge."Habe mir gestern die GOG Version geholt und zocke mit Maus und Tastatur. Ansonsten fein umgesetztes Game, programmiert in c# mit Unity. Dazu hat das Game einen Force Pixel Perfect und einen Uniform Scaling Modus, also entweder im Vollbild oder mit Rändern an den Seiten, dann sind die Pixel aber schön "scharf".Auf einer Röhre bekommt man das Game im Force Pixel Perfect Modus (in 16:9 Auflösung) in richtig niedriger Auflösung Fullscreen. Hört sich vielleicht für den einen oder anderen blöde an, aber genau so zocke ich es.