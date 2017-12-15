[Multi] Enter The Gungeon

      Noch gar kein Thread zu diesem klasse Game hier vorhanden?



      "Enter the Gungeon is a gunfight dungeon crawler following a band of misfits seeking to shoot, loot, dodge roll and table-flip their way to personal absolution by reaching the legendary Gungeon’s ultimate treasure: the gun that can kill the past. Select a hero and battle your way to the bot¬tom of the Gungeon by surviving a challenging and evolving series of floors filled with the dangerously adorable Gundead and fearsome Gungeon bosses armed to the teeth. Gather precious loot, discover hidden secrets, and chat with opportunistic merchants and shopkeepers to purchase powerful items to gain an edge."

      Habe mir gestern die GOG Version geholt und zocke mit Maus und Tastatur. Ansonsten fein umgesetztes Game, programmiert in c# mit Unity. Dazu hat das Game einen Force Pixel Perfect und einen Uniform Scaling Modus, also entweder im Vollbild oder mit Rändern an den Seiten, dann sind die Pixel aber schön "scharf".

      Auf einer Röhre bekommt man das Game im Force Pixel Perfect Modus (in 16:9 Auflösung) in richtig niedriger Auflösung Fullscreen. Hört sich vielleicht für den einen oder anderen blöde an, aber genau so zocke ich es. :love:
      "Der Spiegel ist schon lange nicht mehr das, was er nie war."

    • einfach nur ein geiles game! allerdings unbedingt mit maus und tastatur spielen, über 360 pad macht es wesentlich weniger laune. mit dem rechten stick laufen, mit dem linken stick zielen und mit dem rb button schiessen, dazu die rolle mit b - mit maus und tastatur ist man wesentlich schneller beim zocken.

      coop geht auch mit maus und tastatur, das game unterstützt 2 mäuse und 2 tastaturen, jedenfalls wenn alle geräte usb geräte sind, ps2 und usb "gemischt" habe ich nicht getestet.

      alleine das pause menü ingame: <3

    • naja, wirkt halt eifnach lahm mit pad finde ich. scheinbar aimt der doch auto mit pad? jedenfalls laut reddit:

      reddit.com/r/EnterTheGungeon/c…boardmouse_or_controller/

      ich habe mich allerdings genauso mit pad gefühlt:

      "I tried playing with controller. I'd prefer it, but there is no crosshair? I find that kind of strange. It's already clumsy to aim with the stick, so why remove the crosshair? My aim is much better with keyboard and mouse so I think I'll stick with that for a while."
    • denke mal schon, da ich es auf röhre zocke, habe ich es auf einer relativ alten kiste durchgezockt ohne irgendwelche ruckler.

      der pc hat nen leistungsindex von 5,9 bei win7 und eine intel core to duo cpu mit einer radeon 4800er karte, alles hardware von ~2008.

      laut gog haben aber welche massive performance probleme mit besseren systemen, allerdings auf macs, muss wohl irgendwie dann am os liegen.
    • Sieht für mich nach nem Spiel aus, dass geradezu wie geschaffen für Dual Analogsticks ist. Halt typische Robotron Steuerung und gut ist. Links laufen, rechter Stick ballert, oder?
    • nö, rechter stick musst du manuell anvisieren, geschossen wird dann per rb taste beim 360 controller. ausser der grundwaffe haben alle keine unlimited ammo, dazu musst nachladen usw.

      beim pc hast linke hand auf wasd und rechte auf der maus und zeigefinger auf button 1 und mittelfinger auf button 2 und daumen auf button 3, ringfinger auf button 4 usw.

      beim pad hast den rechten daumen auf dem stick und zeigefinger auf rb. wenn du jetzt ne rolle machen willst oder nachladen oder eine truhe öffnen, muss du den daumen vom stick entfernen und auf nem button drücken (sind alles andere buttons) - wesentlich lahmer als mit maus/tastatur, da musst du keine finger wegbewegen.
    • Gut, wenn man keine unlimited ammo hat ists ungünstig, weil du dann nicht dauerhaft schießen kannst. Sah in dem Video was ich kurz angeschaut hatte halt nach Dauerfeuer aus. Dachte das läuft wie ein Twinstick Shooter.

      Mit WASD würde ichs auch nicht spielen wollen, das hasse ich. Aber was solls, ich hätte es eh höchstens im Sale gekauft.
    • vieleicht ist es auf konsolen ja eine ganz andere steuerung, bei pc ist es jedenfalls so mit pad umgesetzt. wobei man die taste sicherlich hätte umlegen können von rb auf den trigger, finde ich z.b. angenehmer zu drücken.

      ich glaube hotline miami hatte auf der vita doch auch andere steuermöglichkeiten z.b.?

      aber das manuelle anvisieren dauert mir genrell mit pad viel zu lange, da hat eine maus natürlich enorme vorteile.

      im endeffekt game abhängig, broforce zocke ich z.b. nur mit 360 pad.

      generell bist du aber auch mit wasd schneller dabei als mit nem digikreuz, denn bei wasd nutzt du 3 finger, bei einem digikreuz nur den daumen. aber ist natürlich alles eine übungssache.
    • Problem ist halt, dass mans nicht probieren kann ohne zu kaufen. Bei Games wie Rogue Legacy zB mach ich mir da keine Sorgen, da sieht man auf Anhieb dass es mit nem Pad klappt. Aber bei komplexerer Steuerung würde ich mir doch wünschen, es erst ausprobieren zu können. Demos sind leider selten im Konsolenreich, erst recht bei Indie Games.
