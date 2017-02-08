Sadame kommt per EShop auch in den Westen

Publisher Info schrieb: “Sadame” translates simply as “fate”, and four warriors are destined to battle with a whirl of swords, spells, and mysterious arcane abilities in this fast-paced hack-‘n-slash adventure. Cut a swath through waves of demons as you battle against the vivid backdrop of a reimagined Warring States (Sengoku) period of Japan. Players guide their chosen hero through dozens of stages, face an onslaught of over twenty enormous bosses, collect loot, enhance their equipment, and level up with new abilities to punish and slay the evil Nobunaga’s hordes.



Zumindest ist der U.S Release von Sadame nunmehr durch Rising Star Japan für den 25. Februar bestätigt worden. Das dürfte die Chancen auf einen EU-Release sicherlich erhöhen.Choose from the sword-wielding Samurai; the ranged and stealthy Ninja; the spell-slinging Monk; or the enchanting witchery of the Rogue. Each of the four playable heroes has a distinct story and gameplay style with their own abilities and skills to explore and enhance. However, as loot is shared between multiple save files and previously created heroes can be set to assist new ones in battle – not to mention the branching paths offered by the story – Sadame offers a huge amount of replay value.- Four distinct types of hero – Samurai, Ninja, Monk or Rogue – allow players to experiment with a variety of gameplay styles.- Action mixes with deep RPG elements: new abilities, levelling up, equipment upgrades via enemy loot drops, and a massive skill tree to unlock.- Dozens of levels and over twenty bosses to test your heroes’ capabilities.- Customize your experience via weapons, upgrades and levelling, with certain events and encounters available only to certain heroes.- New difficulty levels unlock with successive playthroughs, while weapons and armor can be shared across multiple character files.- Collect heroes via StreetPass and then utilize them as a support NPC. Locally saved heroes can also be selected to support!Und hier noch ein paar bewegte Bilder:M.C.