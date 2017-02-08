Sony gründet Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC (SIE)

PR-Meldung schrieb:

Tokyo, Japan, and San Mateo, Calif., January 26, 2016 – Sony Computer Entertainment Inc. (SCE) and Sony

Network Entertainment International LLC (SNEI) announced the formation of Sony Interactive

Entertainment LLC (SIE), a new company that joins the forces of all business units belonging to SCE and

SNEI, including hardware, software, content and network services operations. SIE will be headquartered in

San Mateo, California, the United States, while also establishing key global business operations in Tokyo

and London, beginning Friday, April 1, 2016.



“By integrating the strengths of PlayStation’s hardware, software, content and network operations,

SIE will become an even stronger entity, with a clear objective to further accelerate the growth of the

PlayStation® business,” said Andrew House, President and Global CEO of Sony Computer Entertainment Inc.

and Group Executive in charge of Network Entertainment of Sony Corporation. “Along with our business

partners, SIE will develop pioneering services and products that will continue to inspire consumers’

imaginations and lead the market. We will work hard to maximize corporate value by coordinating global

business operations across San Mateo, Tokyo, and London by leveraging local expertise.”

 Background and Purpose behind Establishment of SIE LLC



SCE, established in November 1993, first launched the original PlayStation® system in Japan in

December 1994, bringing a completely new market of entertainment through gaming. Since then, SCE has

continued to innovate and introduce unprecedented features with every generation, including the current

PlayStation®4 system, and has revolutionized the world of computer entertainment. Furthermore, SCE has

delivered compelling gaming experiences to users worldwide on each PlayStation platform through

features that are available on the high-performance hardware developed by the company, and brought to

life by the wide variety of highly acclaimed software titles from SCE Worldwide Studios and third party

developers and publishers



SNEI, established in April 2010, has been providing a robust portfolio of unparalleled network

services through the premium entertainment service brand, PlayStation™Network (PSNSM). SNEI’s

offerings include game-related services, such as PlayStation®Store, a premier destination for users to

purchase digital games and other gaming content; PlayStation®Plus, a membership service that provides a

wide array of exclusive gaming features and content; and PlayStation™Now, a streaming game service that

allows users to enjoy a wide range of PlayStation®3 games on various network-enabled devices. Other

innovative network services available on PSN include PlayStation™Vue, a pioneering cloud-based TV

service that reinvents the television experience; PlayStation™Video, a video-on-demand and transactional

service that enables users to enjoy an in-depth catalog of movies and TV shows; and PlayStation™Music, a

music listening destination that offers Spotify’s best-in-class music experience.



Since its launch in November 2013, PlayStation 4 continues to demonstrate record-breaking global

expansion and growth, while PSN, which began full scale operation in November 2006, continues to

expand with new offerings reaching millions of users every day. At the same time, the market

environments of hardware, software, content and network services are ever evolving, and it has become

important for both SCE and SNEI to unify their business strengths under one entity with a single focus,

ensuring PlayStation continues to offer ground-breaking entertainment experiences to consumers around

the world.



Through the formation of SIE, the companies combine resources across their hardware, software,

content and fast-growing network businesses, positioning the company for enhanced competitiveness,

continued expansion and market leadership in all areas. SIE will better respond to the needs of consumers

and the evolving digital market to deliver unparalleled interactive entertainment experiences under the

PlayStation brand.



 Corporate Strategy and Financial Target

Key corporate strategies of SIE are: retain and expand PlayStation user engagement, increase

Average Revenue Per Paying Users (ARPPU) and drive ancillary revenue. SIE will vigorously expand the

PlayStation business by delivering an integrated experience built around best-in-class games and network

services to consumers worldwide.



Furthermore, as the Game and Network Service segment within Sony Group, SIE will work on

expanding sales and operating income, and continue to target 1,400 to 1,600 billion yen for sales, and 5

percent to 6 percent operating income margin for the Fiscal Year ending March 2018.

 Outline of SIE LLC

1. Name: Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC

2. Location: San Mateo, California, the United States

3. Principal of Business: Research, development and sales of PlayStation®

hardware, software, content and network services

4. Capital: 2 million USD

5. Date of Incorporation: Friday, April 1st of 2016

6. Fiscal Year End: March 31st

7. Directors in Charge and Member of the Board: Reference below



 Directors in Charge and Member of the Board of SIE LLC

Andrew House, President and Global CEO

Kazuo Miura, Deputy President

John (Tsuyoshi) Kodera, Deputy President

Kazuo Hirai

Kenichiro Yoshida

