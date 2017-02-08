Ab heute bis 24.01. EA Access frei für Gold Mitglieder!
Wer schon immer mal gerne in den EA Access Dienst schuppern wollte und Xbox Live Gold Status hat, darf ab heute bis einschließlich Sonntag kostenfrei los legen!
PR-Meldung schrieb:
Xbox Live Gold members get to experience the EA Access Vault for free during the week of January 19 – 24. That means if you have Xbox Live Gold and own an Xbox One, you can play more than a dozen of EA’s greatest games. Explore, lead, and battle in Dragon Age: Inquisition, hit the streets in Battlefield Hardline, be a Titan in Titanfall, and feel the game with FIFA 15 — and that’s just the start. Xbox Live Gold members can get started by downloading the EA Access Hub App by clicking on the Gold Member area on the home dashboard.
Get ready for the release of Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 by binging on the original during the EA Access Free Play Days. Your characters earned carry over – plus EA Access members get 10% off EA games, and get to play GW2 before it hits the shelves.
EA games now in The Vault include Battlefield Hardline, EA Sports UFC, Battlefield 4, FIFA 15, Madden 25, Dragon Age: Inquisition, NHL 15, Titanfall, Plants Vs. Zombies Garden Warfare, Need for Speed Rivals, NBA LIVE 15, Peggle 2, FIFA 14, and Madden 14.
After Free Play Days, you’ll have the option to become an EA Access member for $4.99 (USD) per month, or $29.99 (USD) for a full year, and can continue playing your favorite Vault games right where you left off. You’ll also get to keep your Gamerscore and achievements earned while playing.
With EA Access, members can play new EA titles before they are released for a limited time and save 10% on all EA digital purchases on Xbox One. You’ll be among the first to download and explore Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2, Unravel, EA Sports UFC 2, Mirror’s Edge Catalyst, and other new EA games. Since you’re playing the real game and not a demo, your saved progress will carry over if you decide to buy the full game once it’s released.
So hit the links to learn more about EA Access Free Play Days or get the full details on EA Access, and enjoy some great gaming next week!
