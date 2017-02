Ab heute bis 24.01. EA Access frei für Gold Mitglieder!

Xbox Live Gold members get to experience the EA Access Vault for free during the week of January 19 – 24. That means if you have Xbox Live Gold and own an Xbox One, you can play more than a dozen of EA’s greatest games. Explore, lead, and battle in, hit the streets in, be a Titan in, and feel the game with— and that’s just the start. Xbox Live Gold members can get started by downloading theby clicking on the Gold Member area on the home dashboard.Get ready for the release ofby binging on the original during the EA Access Free Play Days. Your characters earned carry over – plus EA Access members get 10% off EA games, and get to play GW2 before it hits the shelves.EA games now in The Vault include, andAfter Free Play Days, you’ll have the option to become an EA Access member for $4.99 (USD) per month, or $29.99 (USD) for a full year, and can continue playing your favorite Vault games right where you left off. You’ll also get to keep your Gamerscore and achievements earned while playing.With EA Access, members can play new EA titles before they are released for a limited time and save 10% on all EA digital purchases on Xbox One. You’ll be among the first to download and explore, and other new EA games. Since you’re playing the real game and not a demo, your saved progress will carry over if you decide to buy the full game once it’s released.So hit the links to learn more about EA Access Free Play Days or get the full details on EA Access , and enjoy some great gaming next week!