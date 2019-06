[PS4] Death Stranding

“I want to create something that’s what people expect, but at the same time will have something new that people haven’t seen before,” Kojima said, noting specifically that “it will be a complete game.”Yoji Shinkawa added, “We’ve been working on a franchise that is beloved and has recognizable characters. One of my big goals is, visually, with whatever characters we create, to go beyond that, to be more recognizable, more beloved. That’s definitely one of the goals I have when it comes to the art side.”For its first project, Kojima said, “I’m thinking smaller-scale, not too many people, and focusing on game creation at first.” From there, Kojima says it’s possible the studio could expand beyond games.“I think that’s games” — video game development isn’t necessarily the only thing Kojima Productions is interested in long-term.“The focus is on digital content, so we could consider movies, animations, anything,” Kojima said. “But first I think people expect games from me. That’s where I want to put my focus. Once we have an established IP in games, something solid that satisfies people, then we can consider movies and videos.”Kojima reiterated once more that he’s still interested in working with his Silent Hills partner Guillermo del Toro, whether it’s a game, film, anime, or something else entirely.“We’ll have more agility,” Kojima said. “We’ll be able to do things that are more edgy, preserving the quality we’ve had so far, while at the same time finding new challenges and exploring new areas.”Aditionally, Shinkawa will be overseeing the entirety of Kojima Productions’ art, including characters, concepts for the backgrounds, concepts for the mechs, and more.“One thing that’s different is I want to accept challenges and do things I wasn’t able to do before,” Shinkawa added. “I want to expand, on a personal level, the things I can do.”“I’ve always loved astronauts, and [the new Kojima Productions logo] is designed so it can be seen as a medieval knight or an astronaut’s helmet,” Kojima said. “The concept is, with new technology and a pioneer spirit, we want to bring you to a new realm – within the digital world, I mean – we want to travel together with you to a new realm to which no one has gone before.”He continued, “As for the skeleton, we’re homo sapiens – people of wisdom – but we’re also homo ludens – people who play – and the concept behind this logo is that: With new technology and a pioneer spirit, we’ll deliver play to a new world.”“We could go either way,” Kojima said, “whether it’s using an existing engine or making another engine. We’ll have to do some research before making a decision on that one.”“I make games in Japan for a global market,” Kojima said when asked about his view of console sales’ downward trend in Japan. “As long as there’s a market out there in the world for making games, I’m not too focused on what’s happening in the domestic market in Japan.“However, because I make games for all the world, I want to make games that go to a global market. If there are very fun games are out there, I believe they will eventually find their way to Japan. People in Japan will start consuming them.”“One thing that happened through this period, the voice of the fans, the people who expected a lot, they gave me courage,” Shinkawa said. “They made me feel really good. I felt really gratified having worked so hard in creating games and doing the art I create. I want to correspond to the fans, to get back to them, and I think working again with Mr. Kojima is a great way to do this.”Kojima added, “I’ve been in this industry for 30 years. I turned 52 this year. I’m getting to a new start, and I am very confident. I’ll keep creating games until the day I die. Rest assured I’m making more games, something more fun, something you haven’t seen, and it would be great if I could count on the fans to support me in this.”