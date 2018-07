Auf der in der vergangenen Woche stattgefundenen Anime Expo, hat Indie Entwickler Lab Zero Games endlich neue Einblicke in den Hybrid Palttform RPG Titel "Indvisible" gegeben.







Created by Emmy award-winning animation production company Titmouse (Avatar: The Last Airbender, Nick Kroll’s Big Mouth for Netflix) and anime studio TRIGGER (Little Witch Academia), the new clip teases lush, hand-drawn animation and a rich music composition by Indivisible game composer Hiroki Kikuta (Secret of Mana, Soul Calibur V).



The complete animated intro will be available as the opening sequence of the game and will introduce players to lead protagonist Ajna and a unique fantasy world inspired by various cultures and mythologies.





Directed by Yoh Yoshinari (Neon Genesis Evangelion, Little Witch Academia), players can expect an authentic piece of short-form anime content before taking on the role of Ajna as she sets out on a journey to learn about herself, the world she inhabits and the mysterious power that has awakened inside her.





Indivisible, published by 505 Games, is being developed for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Steam and Xbox One with a scheduled release in the first half of 2019 ."