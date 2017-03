[PS4/PSV/XBO] Valkyria Revolution (Valkyria Chronicles 4)

How work on a new Valkyria game began…

Ozawa: “We wanted to do something new using Valkyria, and one of the things we’re putting in is a real-time system. Initially, we were considering real-time strategy, but we went with an RPG because we think that’s what more users will want to play.”

This game’s connection to Valkyria Chronicles…

Ozawa: “This time, we switched to an RPG. The concept of the battle system and the sensation of the battlefield are the same, but because it’s an RPG with simulation elements, you can experience the battlefield through a different perspective.”

Regarding the flow of the game…

Ozawa: “You get the feeling that you’re taking territory from a major power and expanding your scope. You’ll prepare at the base, go out to the field, achieve your objectives, and return to base. It’s similar to an RPG where you go into dungeons.”

Regarding the world…

Ozawa: “It’s completely different (from Valkyria Chronicles). This time, the key item known as Ragnite is not just used as an energy resource, but also has magical aspects. Valkyria are supernatural compared to humans, beings considered close to gods.”

Shimosato: “I want them to become known as the Senjou series and Kakumei series.” (Note: This means the “Battlefield” series and “Revolution” series. In Japan, Valkyria Chronicles is called “Senjou no Valkyria,” or “Valkyria of the Battlefield,” while this new title is called “Aoki Kakumei no Valkyria,” or “Valkyria of the Azure Revolution.”)

Regarding combat…

Ozawa: “There are symbol encounters, but symbols are shown as a unit, and you can interact with a symbol before the encounter. You can snipe an enemy symbol, use a smokescreen to disable it, or shoot at it with a rifle to lure the enemy. Sniping is powerful, but on the battlefield it functions like an usable item so there are limits how often it can be used.

“Battles are conducted by setting commands to buttons. They’re action-ish battles. It takes on the familiar form of recent RPGs. The maximum amount of party members is five. You control one of them, and the rest move based on a set thought process.”

Shimosato: “As there are beings that transform into tanks, there are also weapons that imitate living things.”

A message for fans…

Shimosato: “We can’t announce it yet, but we’re commissioning music from a famous name.”

Ozawa: “There are parts similar to Valkyria Chronicles, but because it’s largely different on the surface in a good way, we want you to enjoy this game with flat eyes as a new series.”