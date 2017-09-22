[Multi] Shantae: Half-Genie Hero

Retail Deals in the Works!

WayForward is the game’s primary publisher, same as always. You’ll still receive your download codes from WayForward, along with all of the Backer Exclusive content.



The game’s content will not be impacted by this. Partners will be given a license to distribute the finished game as-is.



Any extra work required for these ports will be covered by the distribution partners, not taken from your pledges.



Please understand that WayForward is not the distributor of the physical versions, so we can't offer backers any boxed copies.



We’ve received a ton of requests for physical versions of Shantae. Thing is, WayForward is a game developer and a digital publisher – but not an authorized retail publisher. In order to make physical copies of our games for stores, or distribute games in certain countries, console manufacturers require us to work with an authorized publishing partner. You’ve seen us do this before; Square Enix published LIT for WiiWare in Japan, Capcom distributed the original Shantae cartridge in the US, and more recently Intergrow released the boxed version of Pirate’s Curse in Japan for Nintendo 3DS.Due to the success of Half-Genie Hero's Kickstarter campaign - and the positive support from fans and press - we’ve been able to enter into discussions with top tier publishers to do the same for Half-Genie Hero. We’re extremely excited about this, but we also recognize that this might raise some questions from our Backers. So, here’s what you need to know!Look forward to more information as E3 draws near! It’s going to be big!