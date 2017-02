[DC/SAT] Ameba und Xenocider, die Projekte von Retro Sumus

108 Sterne schrieb:



Now here is a funny thing: 5 years ago when PS came out, Xenocider would not have interested me much. Ameba yes, but Xenocider? No.



Becoming older my gaming habits are changing. I never liked Space Harrier, I told Zebbe back in the day how crappy it was. Those simple arcade games were not my thing.



But... simple arcade games have since grown on me. No idea why that happens, because I still enjoy modern games with big stories and stuff too. But I also learned to love games from the golden age, like Robotron or Paperboy, up to the fancy Sega Super Scaler games.



Now, with a homage to the classic rail shooters, I am excited.

pseudogilgamesh schrieb:



However, I remember me playing it frequently on my GG, simply because it was the first and only game, i bought



Yet, i also remember me failing in this game over and over again; sometimes, i heard our hero scream (with the exact awful sample-quality) in my worst nightmares



Thank god, my playingskills have developed a little, since then

Bitmap Brother schrieb: Ameba is looking nice from what i can tell, but regarding Xenocider: you should imo, if i may, either go the bitmap route (never mind my nick) or, if you prefer to stay polygon: try something more abstract like purely polygon meshs akin to Rez or something.



Not to sound rude, but in it's current form it's looking -ahem- slightly dated in a not so lovely retro way by now



108 Sterne schrieb: It is all a matter of taste, I guess. The Xenocider Screenshots are very early afaik, so we did not publish them in our interview. I think they are on the right path though, as the Dreamcast was made for pushing polygons; and something asbtract like Rez would completely put me off personally, I'd even say it would be a total dealbreaker for me.



Bitmap Brother schrieb: Ameba is looking nice from what i can tell, but regarding Xenocider: you should imo, if i may, either go the bitmap route (never mind my nick) or, if you prefer to stay polygon: try something more abstract like purely polygon meshs akin to Rez or something.

Not to sound rude, but in it's current form it's looking -ahem- slightly dated in a not so lovely retro way by now

108 Sterne schrieb: It is all a matter of taste, I guess. The Xenocider Screenshots are very early afaik, so we did not publish them in our interview. I think they are on the right path though, as the Dreamcast was made for pushing polygons; and something asbtract like Rez would completely put me off personally, I'd even say it would be a total dealbreaker for me.

Heh, I've been feeling the same way for the last few years. And it's not that I love Space Harrier now (actually I suck!), but I do appreciate better how groundbreaking those games really were back then. On the other hand, Out Run and After Burner have always been highly addicting to me...I completely understand what you mean. To be honest, we considered 3 options last year when we began work on Xenocider. One was pure pixel art, but this was quickly discarded as Abel is a 3D designer and he wanted to contribute to the DC legacy from his professional field; another option was the retro-looking polygonal graphics, aiming for a late 90s / early 2000s style, with all the risks we know it could bear (as your comment makes it obvious, early 3D games have not aged well); and the third was using cubes instead of pixels...This would be closer to the abstract, Rez-like style you are talking about, but with more recognisable forms/figures/terrains and everything. Actually, our WIP title for the game was Project Q because "cube" sounded somewhat similar to "Q"...Our friends from SegaSaturno.com and Dreamcast.es saw our very first concept demo using cubes. After RetroBarcelona last year, we ditched this idea, as the graphics were a little confusing even for our friends who were used to retro games.Long story short, we decided to try, even if we knew Xenocider would not be for everyone (neither is Ameba). But the game is what it is, we are not hiding the style or the age we are trying to homage, and users will decide if they like it or not. I can assure you one thing though: we will never show PC gameplay footage claiming it's a DC, we will never use any kind of false advertising. And, when we release the game for PC, it will still feature the same style, but with much higher resolution and the possibility to add filters, scanlines and/or "CRT monitor dirt", as Locomalito did for Maldita Castilla. This is an arcade game and we want it to feel that way.That being said, I (honestly) appreciate your opinion. There's still tons of work to do left before Xenocider looks as it should, though. So I hope we can earn your trust and enthusiasm before it's finishedA matter of taste, simply put. But yeah, those screenshots are indeed early. Personally, I love Rez, but that style just wouldn't allow us to design the kind of diverse enemies and distinct-looking worlds we intend to use.