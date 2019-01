[PC/Mac/PS4/XBO] Divinity: Original Sin 2

Da dürften sich vielleicht einige Mac Besitzer freuen!



The wait for Mac gamers is over, as Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition is now available on Mac devices, and is the first title on macOS to support HDR (on selected hardware, 10.14+ only). Developed in a partnership between Saint-Petersburg based Elverils, and the Apple Metal Engineering Team, Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition is a bespoke port without compromising on content, or graphical fidelity.



Having won over 200 awards across three platforms, and selling far over two million copies, the Mac version of Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition features all the lauded content from the PC version. Plus, it comes with new features especially for Mac such as full MacBook TouchBar support for quick access to in-game actions (such as the journal or map), as well as MacBook trackpad and selected gestures support. Also supported is iCloud, for easy backup between devices.



A range of controllers – including Apple MFI controllers – are also supported with full vibration support, so there’s no reason not to jump into one of gaming’s most cherished RPG adventures.



In the spirit of adventure, players will be able to enjoy cross play between Windows and macOS, so long as both players have the same version.