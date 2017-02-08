Rocket League - Abgedrehter Fußballspaß mit Autos für PC, PS4 und Xbox One
SAN DIEGO, CA – July 7, 2015 – Global independent developer and publisher, Psyonix, announced today that Rocket League – one of the few PlayStation games in history to offer PS4™/ PC cross-platform play – is now available digitally on the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system via the PlayStation®Network, and on PC via Steam. With a PS4™-exclusive cameo from Sweet Tooth, the iconic ice cream truck of Twisted Metal® fame, Rocket League brings gamers a high-powered hybrid of arcade-style soccer and vehicular mayhem. Offering easy-to-understand controls and deep, fluid physics-driven competition for 1-8 players, Rocket League boasts more than 10 billion possible customizations, giving players the opportunity to distinguish their Battle-Cars in either local or online play, while showing them off in a broadcast-quality replay viewer that perfectly complements the video-editing capabilities of SHAREfactory™.
The multiplayer-focused successor to 2008's Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket-Powered Battle-Cars, Rocket League uses an advanced physics system to simulate realistic interactions, relying on mass and momentum to give players a complete sense of intuitive control in an unbelievable, high-octane re-imaging of association football. Players can breeze through the tutorial and play solo in the all-new Season Mode or vie against the AI in multiple team formations and difficulty settings. Up to four people can compete in two-to-four-player splitscreen action as well, with up to eight total players battling it out online (in Ranked, Unranked, or Private Matches) on dedicated servers located all over the world.
r4iT0yZEwk8
"We're thrilled to release Rocket League today," said Dave Hagewood, President, Psyonix. "Gamers all over the planet have told us overwhelmingly that they loved Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket-Powered Battle-Cars, and that they wanted even more. Rocket League delivers on that request and we sincerely thank our community for the opportunity to provide them with what has been, for us, a dream project. Without their continued support, our game wouldn't be what it is today."
Rocket League Key Features Include:
- Physics-driven Gameplay: Select one of nearly a dozen, rocket-equipped vehicles capable of performing impossible aerials, amazing passes, and dramatic goals. Drive on the walls, ceilings, or right through your opponents at intense supersonic speeds!
- Total Customization: Explore more than 10 billion possible Battle-Car combinations with unlockable paint types, decals, wheels, rocket boosts, and more.
- Gameplay Variety: Test your mettle in 1v1, 2v2, 3v3, and 4v4 match-ups across multiple stadiums, or try Unfair Mode in a "one against many" handicap match.
- All-New Season Mode: Create your team and compete against multiple, uniquely-themed football clubs as you drive your way to the play-offs and championship.
- Local, Online, and Splitscreen Multiplayer: Play co-op or competitive in any combination of 2-, 3-, or 4-player splitscreen, or take your friends online for intense 8-player action against individuals or other splitscreen players.
- Matchmaking for Everyone: Enjoy Ranked, Unranked, or Private matches powered by a proprietary skill-based matchmaking and party system.
- PS4/PC Crossplay: Break barriers and enjoy optional cross-platform matchmaking for PlayStation®4 and Steam PC users.
- Dedicated Servers: Super-smooth online technology ensures an even better Rocket-Powered Battle-Car experience.
- Broadcast-Quality Replay Viewer: Import entire, full-length games and fast forward, rewind, or view the action from anywhere in the arena.
- PS4-Exclusive Sweet Tooth: Hit the pitch as the world's most famous ice cream truck from the legendary Twisted Metal™ series!
To learn more about Rocket League, please visit rocketleaguegame.com, ‘Like’ it on Facebook, and follow it on Twitter @RocketLeague for all the latest developer updates and news.
Priced at US $19.99 on both PS4™ and Steam, Rocket League is also available for free to all PlayStation®Plus subscribers starting July 7 through August 3. The game's official soundtrack can be purchased on iTunes, Amazon MP3, the Google Music Store, and other participating storefronts for US $9.99.
The first Rocket League downloadable add-on pack, "Supersonic Fury," which includes new Battle-Cars, Rocket Boosts, Decals, Wheels, and more, will be available for purchase later this month simultaneously with a FREE new DLC Map inspired by the classic SARPBC arena, Utopia.
"Es ist gelogen, dass Videogames Kids beeinflussen. Hätte PAC MAN das getan, würden wir heute durch dunkle Räume irren, Pillen fressen und elektronische Musik hören!""
(Kristian Wilson, Nintendo Inc., 1989)"
(Kristian Wilson, Nintendo Inc., 1989)"