Rocket League - Abgedrehter Fußballspaß mit Autos für PC, PS4 und Xbox One

Read all of the important details on the PlayStation Blog: blog.us.playstation.com/2015/10/12/rocket-league-goes-back-to-the-future/



Check out the official screenshots HERE: www.hightail.com/download/bXBaK2V0Q1JVVG1KUmNUQw/



October 21, 2015 -- the day that Marty McFly traveled to in 1989's awesome movie sequel,To celebrate this special occasion, independent video game developer, Psyonix, has officially released the world-famous DeLorean Time Machine as a playable Battle-Car inon Steam and PlayStation4!Available in the, the DeLorean Time Machine retails for $1.99 USD or its regional equivalent and is