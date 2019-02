[PS4/PSVR] Dreams

GENERAL

- Dreams is LittleBigPlanet evolved (spiritual successor): The core idea of allowing players to create and share whatever they like remains, but the acts of content creation and consumption both are distinctly different.

- Accessibility is key for Dreams

- Dreams shifts creation into a 3D space.



REMIXING

- Anything that someone creates can be appropriated and repurposed: At some point you might see an element in a dream and you're like, 'I could take that purple elephant and [turn] it into my own creation. So we're hoping for this Lego-like moment where you realize that if you don't quite like how something works, you can mash it up and make it your own



HUBLESS CONNECTED WORLD

- Dreams is much more exploration and MMO-like. Rather than constantly returning to a home screen (like LBP had a hub); instead, it's more like Wikipedia. You search for cucumbers and you end up in Ohio farming and then you get to Batman.



ABOUT THE TRAILER

- [Debut trailer] “for Dreams was done in about two weeks. We took some playable levels and some non-playable levels, basically a cross-section of the content that we had. For example, the polar bear sequence comes out of a snowboarding game crossed with a guy who was building this polar bear character for his daughter.”



HOW YOU PLAY

- It's also indicative of how Dreams is meant to flow, particularly when you fire it up for the first time. Much like actual dreams, there's no story, no continuity that ties everything together… "The idea is that you explore. So you travel through this sequence of dreams of dream-like— I hesitate to say 'levels,' but initially I think they will be game-like levels."



BETA

- "Right now, the team at Media Molecule is working on a beta trial. We haven't got the details of when and what, exactly; that's what comes at Paris. "