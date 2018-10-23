[PC/PS4/XBO] Vampyr

    • [PC/PS4/XBO] Vampyr

      Ein Genre, das nicht erst seit dem Auftritt von Christopher Lee als Dracula nicht mehr weg zu denken ist, erlebt 2017 als RPG neuen Auftrieb auf PC, PlayStation 4 und Xbox One.
      Die Entwickler von Dontnod nutzen dabei die Unreal 4 Engine für die passende Präsentation.

      Hier die ersten Infos sowie ein Trailer:

      Vampyr is set in early 20th century Britain as the country is gripped by the lethal Spanish flu and the streets of London are crippled by disease, violence and fear. In a disorganized and ghostly city, those foolish, desperate, or unlucky enough to walk the streets lay prey to Britain’s most elusive predators: the vampires. Emerging from the chaos, a tormented figure awakens. You are Jonathan E. Reid, a high-ranking military surgeon transformed into a vampire upon his return home from the frontline.

      Explore the darkly atmospheric streets of early 20th century London, and interact with a multitude of characters with their own identities and importance. Accept and fulfill the missions they give you, but don’t forget: sooner or later, you will have to feed, and make a difficult choice... who will be your prey? Absolutely all characters in the game are potential victims of your vampiric lust. Carefully study the habits of your next victim, his or her relationships with other characters, and set up your strategy to feed, unnoticed: seduce them, change their daily habits, or make sure they end up alone in a dark street...

      Be careful who you choose to hunt, as they will be gone forever, and their death will impact in a meaningful way the world that surrounds you. Feeding on human blood will not just keep you "alive"; it will also unlock new vampiric powers to use.

      There will be times when exploration and seduction will only get you so far, and you'll need to resort to engaging in Vampyr's dynamic real-time combat. It blends hard-hitting melee combat with ranged shooting mechanics and the supernatural vampire powers. You'll face many types of enemies: different species of vampires and creatures, as well as vampire hunters who want to hunt you down with their weapons, tools and traps. In Vampyr, your health and the "energy" that drives your supernatural powers are one and same! Using powers will drain your own blood, giving you an edge in battle but also leaving you weaker. You will have to find a way to feed during combat to replenish your strength.

      Vampyr also offers a deep crafting system. Find and loot materials and components from the fresh corpses of your victims or during exploration, in order to craft and improve tools, melee and ranged weapons, as well as special ammunitions and coating to exploit the weaknesses of your enemies.

      As you cling to what remains of your humanity, your decisions will ultimately shape the fate of your hero while searching for answers in the coughing, foggy aftermath of the Spanish Flu.




      Offizielle Webseite: vampyr-game.com/


      Ist ja noch lange hin! :D

      Dontnod hat bei mir dank Life is Strange ein Stein im Brett, wird weiter beobachtet! Comic Style Teaser ist schonmal awesome! :thumbup:
      “Revenge. That's what he had come for... But it didn't really exist, did it?
      Just empty regret and bitter heartbreak, wandering the streets.
      The city around him, white and grey and cold, felt suddenly so small.
      Hyde had been right about family, there was no escaping it...
      Even when there was no one left to run from.”

    • oha fixed -danke für den Hinweis.

      Ich hoffe ja, dass die Jungs vorher wenigstens noch deutsche UT für Life is Strange bringen - dann dürfen die sich mit dem Vampiren gerne auch mehr Zeit lassen.
      Mein letztes Blutsaugerspiel war Blood Omen III und ich hätte mal wieder Lust auf diese Spielwiese.


    • So still hier!
      Ok, dann feure ich das Thema mal mit einem neuen Trailer an, der ein wenig die Hintergründe der Hauptperson "Dr Jonathan Reid" beleuchtet.



      ja woher blos... wrote:

      Set in 1918 London during a deadly bout of the Spanish Flu that left London's alleys and promenade's wailing in agony, Dr Reid awakes having arrived home from serving in the Great War with a deathly new ailment: vampirism. A Doctor, Reid considers his affliction another disease. As he tries to understand and to live with it, he desperately tries to continue his life as a doctor, helping those stricken with flu.

      Watch today's trailer to hear whispers in the night from Vampyr's many citizens - each with their own names, back stories, and daily lives. When Vampyr releases in 2017 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, it will be you who decides whether to shrug off his ghoulish reputation, or lay waste to London's already troubled streets.

      In Vampyr, every citizen killed will affect London's safety. From shop closures to missing kin, the act of killing is unavoidable, but who you kill, and how, is in your hands. Every civilian can be killed, or saved but as hordes of vampire hunters prowl the streets, growing strong on the blood of the weak will be ever more tempting.

    • Für mich eines der typischen Spiele, die ausgesprochen interessant sind und viel Potenzial haben, aber kaum einer interessiert sich dafür. Am Ende wird es wohl als Überraschungsbombe einschlagen, oder heimlich und unbeachtet untergehen :(
      Ich habe es jedenfalls schon seit zig Monaten auf meiner Liste stehen, vermeide aber auch wie üblich, bewusst einen Info Overkill. Ich will dem Spiel dann möglichst unvoreingenommen begegnen. Das Studio hat es jedenfalls drauf gute Geschichten zu erzählen, und schöne Welten zu schaffen. Ich bin ansich positiv gestimmt, auch wenn deren spiele spielerisch oft etwas unrund sind.

    • geht mir weniger um die Häufigkeit der Pressemitteilung, als um Magazin Berichte, Tests usw... Viele kauen einem ja heute schon vor was man denken soll, und die Publisher liefern im Promo Zug tiefste Einblicke in Story und Co. Muss imo nicht sein.

    • Das "Kampf" Gameplay wirkt imo sehr generisch und wenig überzeugend...ähnlich wie bei Remember Me.


      Von mir aus hätten Sie gerne nochmal ein Game in der Art von Life is Strange machen können.
    • Ich würde es aber eben wg. den Kämpfen nicht kaufen, die haben mir schon Remember Me verdorben...da helfen auch die anderen Stärken nicht.
    • ist das nicht ein wenig übertrieben ? Zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt weiß man ja nichtmal wieviel Anteil die Kämpfe überhaupt am Spielverlauf haben werden. Ein Action RPG wird es wahrscheinlich ehr weniger werden. Und wenn mir mal ehrlich sind, selbst bei einem God of war sind die Kämpfe abseits der Bosskämpfe nur generisches "drauf und durch" gekloppe.

    • Ich schaue mir das natürlich zum Release nochmal genauer an aber sollte es ein elementares Element sein und weiterhin einen solch drögen Eindruck vermitteln wäre das für mich definitv ein Showstopper. Wenn schon gekämpft wird dann muss es auch Spass machen, sonst haben wir wieder meine Situation aus Remember Me, nämlich dass ich jedes mal wenn sich wieder eine Kampfsequenz angedeutet hat schon keinen Bock mehr hatte weiter zu spielen.
    • E3 Trailer:
      Begleitet durch den Song Devil von IDA MARIA, führt der Trailer in drei Minuten - ohne sichtbare Schnitte - durch die verkommenen Gassen Londons, hinein in düstere unterirdische Passagen und an korrupten Nachbarschaften vorbei. Dort warten auf Spieler zahlreiche zwielichtige Gestalten, übernatürlichen Wesen… und vielleicht potentielle Beute.




    • Wer auch immer für das Marketing des Spiels verantwortlich war, wird seinen Abrietsplatz verlieren oder man hatte keine Gelder fürs Marketing. Es würde mich überraschen, wenn das Spiel von den VZ nicht floppen sollte...
    • Vampyre Entwickler Tagebuch #4 ist da

      DONTNOD Entertainment brings fans into the studio one last time for a final look at the creative process behind upcoming action-RPG, Vampyr. Dontnod Presents Vampyr - Episode IV: Stories from the Dark reveals yet more exclusive gameplay footage, plus the release date. Also, dive into the story of Vampyr and how the Parisian studio builds a narrative with the player at the center. The four-part webseries, produced and realized by the video department of Focus Home Interactive, is now complete after a month of reveals, with every episode available on YouTube.



      In Episode IV: Stories from the Dark, DONTNOD explain what makes videogames unique compared to other storytelling mediums, as well as their signature approach to narrative. As Narrative Director Stéphane Beauverger explains, the player is often occupied with Vampyr's intricate gameplay systems. Because of this, the exploration, investigations, citizen encounters, combat and hard-hitting choices are all fundamentally intertwined with the game's narrative. Game Director Philippe Moreau elaborates, saying that the relationship between a player and their character, as well as the direct feeling of control, is unique to games and something he has worked to make special in Vampyr.

      In doing so, DONTNOD liken it to theatre, creating a close relationship between actor and spectator that’s more effective and powerful than any film or TV show. Total immersion is the goal, and this episode also highlights how the studio has used motion capture to make the cast of Vampyr that much more human. Subtleties of facial animation can be recreated and combined with the fantastic music, characters, and creatures of the game to produce a living, breathing 1918 London. It’s then up to you who survives it.


