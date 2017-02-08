[XBO/PC] The Solus Project - Microsoft-exklusives Survival Indie-Spiel angekündigt

    • [XBO/PC] The Solus Project - Microsoft-exklusives Survival Indie-Spiel angekündigt

      Prague/Uppsala, 16 June 2015. GRIP Digital s.r.o. and Teotl Studios unveil their forthcoming game 'The Solus Project', which is jointly developed and published by the two companies. 'The Solus Project' is a first-person single-player survival game, headed to PC and as a console exclusive to Xbox One, via the ID@Xbox self-publishing program.

      With Earth on the brink of destruction, as mankind's last hope, and stranded on a deserted alien planet, the player has to survive the harsh environment and find a way to send a signal back home. Confronted with merciless weather, and danger lurking around every corner, the player must save the human race while unraveling the deep secrets of the seemingly deserted alien civilization. Is he truly alone?

      “The Solus Project is a work of love for us. Two independent teams set out to build their dream game, with the goal of building a truly unique experience and with an ambition to match the visuals of AAA games. After more than two years of development, we are now ready to show 'The Solus Project' publicly for the first time. We hope that the players will enjoy our atmospheric world full of mystery”, said Jakub Mikyska, CEO of GRIP Digital.



      The brainchild of industry legend Sjoerd 'Hourences' De Jong, 'The Solus Project' is the successor to the 2010 PC Gamer USA Action/Adventure Game Of The Year 'The Ball'. The game is developed using Unreal Engine 4 and will pack unique social features that will give players the chance to share their experiences with their friends, share resources and help each other in their individual journeys.

      'The Solus Project' will be released for PC and Xbox One in early 2016, and can be played at this year's E3 on the. Microsoft's booth, in the West Hall, number 4100.
      w0xk1844Zn8
      Dateien
      "Es ist gelogen, dass Videogames Kids beeinflussen. Hätte PAC MAN das getan, würden wir heute durch dunkle Räume irren, Pillen fressen und elektronische Musik hören!""
      (Kristian Wilson, Nintendo Inc., 1989)"

    • Es ist Microsoft-exklusiv, das reichte mir schon, um es hier rein zu packen. Da kann Deadshot meckern soviel wie er will. :D
      "Es ist gelogen, dass Videogames Kids beeinflussen. Hätte PAC MAN das getan, würden wir heute durch dunkle Räume irren, Pillen fressen und elektronische Musik hören!""
      (Kristian Wilson, Nintendo Inc., 1989)"

    • Es ist halt ein typisches Survival-Spiel, erinnert mich ein wenig Robinsons Requiem, aber da bist du noch zu jung zu Captn. :D
      JWrrziqZ2Vo

      Das gab es übrigens auch für den 3DO. :D
      "Es ist gelogen, dass Videogames Kids beeinflussen. Hätte PAC MAN das getan, würden wir heute durch dunkle Räume irren, Pillen fressen und elektronische Musik hören!""
      (Kristian Wilson, Nintendo Inc., 1989)"

    • The Solus Project - neue Infos und Trailer

      Heute gibt es weitere Infos zu "The Solus Project", welches 2016 auf PC (Steam, GOG) und Xbox One erscheinen wird.



      GRIP Digital s.r.o. and Teotl Studios are jointly readying their unique adventure The Solus Project for an early 2016 release across PC and Xbox One via the ID@Xbox self-publishing program. Launching simultaneously on each platform – Steam via Early Access, GOG and with Game Preview on Xbox One – The Solus Project is an engrossing first-person survival game, and the brainchild of industry legend Sjoerd 'Hourences' De Jong.


      Stranded on a deserted alien planet and with your home planet of Earth on the brink of destruction, The Solus Project challenges you to survive the harsh, volatile environment and find a way to send a signal back home. Confronted with merciless weather, and danger lurking around every corner, the player must save the human race while unraveling the deep secrets of the seemingly deserted alien civilization. Are you alone on the planet…?


      “We are really excited that The Solus Project has been accepted as a Game Preview title on Xbox One and that it will be able to launch alongside the Steam Early Access release. ” said Jan Cabuk, CEO of GRIP Digital. “Following its release via Early Access and Game Preview on Xbox One, The Solus Project will evolve right in front of players’ eyes. We will be taking an episodic approach during our Early Access/Preview time by adding level per level of the large alien world. During our relatively short and focused test phase players will on a regular basis see new features and quests, and we will incorporate their feedback to create a truly unique survival and narrative experience,” added Sjoerd De Jong, CEO of Teotl Studios.


      Developed using Unreal Engine 4, The Solus Project will be regularly updated across all platforms, and the final version of the completed game will be available by Q2 2016. The official Steam page and the Steam community page are now live:


      Steam page: store.steampowered.com/app/313630/
      Steam Community page: steamcommunity.com/app/313630

      Hier noch der neueste Trailer:



      M.C.


      -- M.C´s DVD Sammlung -

      Let´s Race again...
      #1 Blacklist on Xbox 360
      #2 Blacklist on Xbox
      #6 Blacklist on PS2

    • Es gibt neue Infos zu "The Solus Project".
      Das Spiel erscheint am 18. Februar 2016 auf Steam Early Access und GOG Games in Development sowie am 26. Februar 2016 bei Xbox Game Preview.

      „In Anbetracht der Flut von letztlich immer gleichen Sandbox-Spielen freuen wir uns, den Spielern etwas vollkommen anderes zu bieten - ein von der Story vorangetriebenes Einzelspieler-Survival-Erlebnis voller Geheimnisse und Jahrtausend alten Mysterien, die nur darauf warten entschlüsselt zu werden.“, so Jakub Mikyska, CEO von GRIP Digital. „Nach mehr als zwei Jahren Entwicklung sind wir bereit unsere Vision eines Survival-Spiels vorzustellen - einem detaillierten Abenteuer über den Kampf zwischen Mensch und Natur- und dem Willen der Menschheit zu überleben.“, fügte Sjoerd De Jong hinzu, Creative Director bei Teotl Studios.

      The Solus Project wird mit episodischen Content-Updates auf Steam Early Access, GOG Games in Development und Xbox Game Preview aufwarten. Dabei wird mit jedem Update ein weiterer Teil der komplexen außerirdischen Welt enthüllt. Die Handlung wird mit dem Erscheinen der finalen Version im Mai 2016 fortgeführt.


      btw:
      das zweite Entwicklertagebuch habe ich auch noch für euch:



      M.C.


      -- M.C´s DVD Sammlung -

      Let´s Race again...
      #1 Blacklist on Xbox 360
      #2 Blacklist on Xbox
      #6 Blacklist on PS2