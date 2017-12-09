[PC/PS4/XBO] Ghost Recon: Wildlands

    • [PC/PS4/XBO] Ghost Recon: Wildlands

      Der Abschluss der Ubisoft E3-PK:



      Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands is the first military shooter set in a massive and responsive open world, entirely playable in 4 player co-op or solo. Coming to PS4, Xbox ONE and PC.

      Bolivia, a few years from now. The country has become the largest cocaine producer in the world. The Santa Blanca drug cartel has turned the country into a narco-state, leading to lawlessness, injustice, and violence.
      The Ghosts, an elite US Special Forces team, is sent behind enemy lines to wreak havoc and takedown the cartel.

      Join us now:
      Official website: GhostRecon.com/
      Facebook: facebook.com/ghostrecon
      Twitter: twitter.com/GhostRecon

    • Hier noch die PR-Meldung dazu, aus Aktualitätsgründen noch in der englischen Fassung:

      LOS ANGELES — June 15, 2015 — Today, at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), Ubisoft® announced the development of Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands, a new entry in the acclaimed Ghost Recon series and the franchise’s first open world title. Ghost Recon Wildlands is scheduled to be released on Xbox One, PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and Windows PC.

      Development on Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands is being led by Ubisoft Paris in collaboration with five other Ubisoft studios*.

      Set a few years from now, Ghost Recon Wildlands lets players lead a team of Ghosts, a four-player U.S. Elite Special Operations unit, on a covert mission to eliminate the Santa Blanca drug cartel, an underworld power and growing global threat within Ubisoft’s imagining of an incredibly beautiful, yet dangerous Bolivia. Ghost Recon Wildlands takes place in the largest and most diverse action-adventure open world Ubisoft has created to date. With hundreds of villages and well-known landmarks, local legends and various factions and regions, players venture into a vast world with which to interact and explore. The Ghosts’ upgradable skills, along with a vast arsenal of weapons, vehicles and drones, will help them take down their almighty enemy.

      “With Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, we’re moving the Ghost Recon franchise in a new direction, with a massive, beautiful and living open world that reacts to players’ choices,” said Nouredine Abboud, Senior Producer, Ubisoft. “Whether going it alone or teaming up with friends in co-op, players in Ghost Recon Wildlands will never encounter the same situation twice, providing amazing possibilities and creative freedom to cultivate very personal stories and experiences with the game.”

      Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands gives players unprecedented freedom. Players can engage in the entire game solo or team up with up to three friends in co-op to roam freely in this gigantic playground. Players will have complete flexibility in how they tackle the game’s story, missions and objectives, as well as their approach, whether it’s stealth, distraction, tactical or frontal assault, or a combination of styles. As a member of the Ghosts, players face countless difficult decisions, and those choices have tangible - and often unexpected - consequences for enemies and allies alike creating dynamic and emergent gameplay throughout.

      For more information about Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, please visit ghostrecon.com.



      M.C.


      -- M.C´s DVD Sammlung -

      Let´s Race again...
      #1 Blacklist on Xbox & Xbox360
      #6 Blacklist on PS2

    • Und hier sind noch einige optische Eindrücke vom Spiel in Form von Screens.
      Dateien

    • Ich poste dieses Mal nicht den Trailer an sich. Denn der lässt das Game wie einen 08/15 Actionshooter wirken. Ich poste dieses Mal das Gameplay Walkthrough, das mehr über den Stil verrät, den das Spiel hat.






      Ubisoft schrieb:

      Ubisoft® gab heute während der E3-Pressekonferenz bekannt, dass [b][i]Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands, der neueste Ableger der erfolgreichen Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon-Marke, ab dem 7. März 2017 für Xbox One, PlayStation®4 Computer Entertainment System und Windows PC erhältlich sein wird.[/i][/b]
      Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands wird von Ubisoft Paris* entwickelt und ist ein Military Third-Person-Shooter, der in einer gigantischen offenen und reaktiven Welt spielt. Das Spiel ist komplett solo oder mit bis zu vier Spielern kooperativ spielbar. Die Spieler erkunden ein Bolivien der nahen Zukunft, das vom grausamen Santa Blanca-Drogenkartell in einen Drogenstaat verwandelt wurde.
      Die Ghosts werden hinter die feindlichen Linien geschickt, um die Operationen des Santa Blanca-Kartells zu unterbinden, Allianzen zwischen den Drogenbaronen und der korrupten Regierung zu zerstören und die bolivianische Bevölkerung vor der Grausamkeit von El Sueño, dem unbarmherzigen Anführer des Santa Blanca-Kartells, zu retten. Die Spieler erledigen Missionen auf ihre Art und Weise. Sie erleben anschließend, wie die Spielwelt individuell auf ihre Handlungen reagiert.
      Für weitere Informationen zu Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands besuchen Sie bitte ghostrecon.com.
      Bilder

      • Tom_Clancys_Ghost_Recon_Wildlands_neXGam_20.jpg

        116,11 kB, 1.280×720, 38 mal angesehen

      • Tom_Clancys_Ghost_Recon_Wildlands_neXGam_18.jpg

        111,82 kB, 1.280×720, 42 mal angesehen

      • Tom_Clancys_Ghost_Recon_Wildlands_neXGam_16.jpg

        208,03 kB, 1.280×720, 55 mal angesehen

      • Tom_Clancys_Ghost_Recon_Wildlands_neXGam_14.jpg

        123,77 kB, 1.280×720, 38 mal angesehen

      • Tom_Clancys_Ghost_Recon_Wildlands_neXGam_12.jpg

        115,3 kB, 1.280×720, 41 mal angesehen

      • Tom_Clancys_Ghost_Recon_Wildlands_neXGam_10.jpg

        143,24 kB, 1.280×720, 39 mal angesehen

      • Tom_Clancys_Ghost_Recon_Wildlands_neXGam_8.jpg

        161,01 kB, 1.280×720, 46 mal angesehen

      • Tom_Clancys_Ghost_Recon_Wildlands_neXGam_6.jpg

        123,84 kB, 1.280×720, 41 mal angesehen

      • Tom_Clancys_Ghost_Recon_Wildlands_neXGam_4.jpg

        149,42 kB, 1.280×720, 40 mal angesehen

      • Tom_Clancys_Ghost_Recon_Wildlands_neXGam_2.jpg

        194,99 kB, 1.280×720, 43 mal angesehen

    • Ubisoft kündigte heute die Eröffnung eines neuen Entwicklerstudios in Belgrad, Serbien an. Ubisoft Belgrad ist bereits das vierte Entwicklerstudio in Osteuropa. Die anderen drei Studios liegen in Bukarest, Sofia und Kiew. Das neue Studio beschäftigt bereits ein fünfzehnköpfiges Team, das an der PC-Version von Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands mitarbeitet. Im kommenden Jahr soll das Team auf mehr als 40 Mitglieder wachsen.

      Ubisoft profitiert bereits von seiner beachtlichen Geschichte und Erfahrung in Osteuropa. Das Unternehmen war Pionier in der Region, indem es vor 25 Jahren eines der ersten Entwicklerstudios in Bukarest, Rumänien aufgebaut hat, gefolgt von Sofia, Bulgarien im Jahr 2006 und Kiew, Ukraine im Jahr 2008. Anknüpfend an das Wachstum der IT-Branche in der Region und der damit vorhandenen Expertise auf dem Arbeitsmarkt, war es ein logischer Schritt für Ubisoft, seine Teams in der Gegend zu verstärken. Mittlerweile beschäftigen die vier Ubisoft-Studios – Bukarest, Sofia, Kiew und Belgrad – gemeinsam mehr als 2.000 Mitarbeiter, die in der Produktion und Qualitätssicherung arbeiten und damit maßgeblich an der Entwicklung von einigen der größten Marken Ubisofts, wie Assassin’s Creed®, Far Cry®,Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon und Watch_Dogs®, beteiligt sind. Dabei erweitern sie kontinuierlich ihr Arbeitsfeld und ihre Fachkenntnis.

      „Im Hinblick auf Talente, insbesondere Technik-Experten, hat Serbien viel zu bieten. Wir suchen immer nach guten, entwicklungsfähigen Märkten mit der Leidenschaft, Fähigkeit und Expertise die allerbesten Spiele zu erschaffen. Serbiens Ruf in verschiedensten Schlüsselfeldern macht diese Investition zu einer runden Sache“, sagt Sebastien Delen, Managing Director von Ubisoft Bukarest, Ubisoft Kiew und Ubisoft Belgrad. „Wir bringen jahrelange Erfahrung auf den serbischen Markt und wollen zur Weiterentwicklung der lokalen Spieleindustrie beitragen, so wie wir es in den anderen Ländern der Region getan haben.“

      Das Team in Belgrad wird eng mit den Teams von Ubisoft Bukarest, Ubisoft Kiew und Ubisoft Paris an Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands und in der Zukunft mit anderen erfahrenen Entwicklerstudios an anderen Titeln zusammenarbeiten. Das Studio in Belgrad eröffnet seine Pforten mit einem Team, das hauptsächlich aus erfahrenen Programmieren besteht. In der Zukunft wird das Team erweitert und weitere Berufsfelder abdecken.

      Das Studio in Belgrad ist strategisch in der Stadtmitte positioniert, sehr nah am Campus der örtlichen Universität, um den Kontakt und den Austausch mit Studenten, die an einer Karriere in der Videospielentwicklung interessiert sind, zu erleichtern. Ubisoft Belgrad sucht zurzeit aktiv nach neuen Mitarbeitern. Für weitere Informationen besuchen Sie bitte: jobs.ubisoft.com.


      M.C.


      -- M.C´s DVD Sammlung -

      Let´s Race again...
      #1 Blacklist on Xbox & Xbox360
      #6 Blacklist on PS2

    • Ubisoft veröffentlichte heute einen neuen Trailer zu Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands. Das Video beleuchtet erstmals die Struktur des feindlichen Santa Blanca-Kartells.



      Zudem ist es ab sofort möglich, sich für die kommenden Live-Phasen zu registrieren. Um mit etwas Glück als einer der ersten Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands zu spielen, können sich die Spieler unter dem folgenden Link anmelden: ghostrecon.com/beta


      M.C.


      -- M.C´s DVD Sammlung -

      Let´s Race again...
      #1 Blacklist on Xbox & Xbox360
      #6 Blacklist on PS2

    • Tom Clancy´s Ghost Recon Wildland: Red Dot Trailer

      Dieser Beitrag wurde von den Benutzern als News markiert
      Eine Katze und ein roter Punkt. So beginnt die Geschichte des neuen Red Dot Trailers zu Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands. Katzencontent ist nicht immer flauschig. Ihr wurdet gewarnt…




      M.C.


      -- M.C´s DVD Sammlung -

      Let´s Race again...
      #1 Blacklist on Xbox & Xbox360
      #6 Blacklist on PS2

    • Ich traue dem Game nicht.Finde es schade das es nicht in der Art der ersten Ghost Recon´s gemacht wurde.Ich fürchte das es hier an herausforderung mangeln wird. :mist:
      xbl tag: Simguru77
      PSN-tag: simweed77

      zocke gerade:
      xbox one: Forza 7
      PS4: F1 2017,Ride 2,Wolfenstein the old blood,Wipe out Omega Collection,NBA 2k17,Dirt 4
      PC : X-Com 2,Omsi 2,Die Sims 4
      New 3DSXL: Luigis Mansion 2
      Switch: warte auf Mario Odyssey
      Wii/U: Super Mario Galaxy 1

    • Ubisoft veröffentlichte heute einen neuen Trailer zu Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands. Darin führt der Lead Game Designer Dominik Butler die Spieler durch Einzelmissionen des Spiels. Zudem bekommt man neue, exklusive Einblicke ins Spiel, da neues Ingame-Material sowie die Weltkarte von Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands gezeigt wird.




      M.C.


      -- M.C´s DVD Sammlung -

      Let´s Race again...
      #1 Blacklist on Xbox & Xbox360
      #6 Blacklist on PS2

    • Ubisoft kündigte heute an, dass die Closed Beta von Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands vom 3. bis zum 6. Februar auf allen Konsolen der neuen Generation sowie auf Windows PC verfügbar sein wird.

      Ab dem 1. Februar kann das Spiel bereits heruntergeladen werden. Wer wissen will, was es heißt, ein Ghost zu sein, kann sich ab sofort für die Closed Beta registrieren unter ghostrecon.com/beta. Jeder ausgewählte Spieler kann bis zu drei Ubisoft-Freunde in sein Team einladen, wenn diese auf der gleichen Plattform spielen.



      Die Closed Beta entführt die Spieler ins Bolivien der nahen Zukunft, in die bergige Provinz Itacua. Als Ghosts arbeiten sie zusammen, um die Mitglieder des Santa Blanca-Drogenkartells zu eliminieren und die kriminelle Organisation Schritt für Schritt zu zerschlagen. Genau wie im finalen Spiel kann auch der komplette Inhalt der Closed Beta im Vier-Spieler-Koop oder im Einzelspieler gespielt werden. Die Spieler nutzen jede Art von Fahrzeug sowie taktische Ausrüstungen und Waffen, um ihren Auftrag zu erledigen.


      M.C.


      -- M.C´s DVD Sammlung -

      Let´s Race again...
      #1 Blacklist on Xbox & Xbox360
      #6 Blacklist on PS2

    • Eigentlich freue ich mich auf den Titel,aber nach einigen Videoeindrücken und kurzen Fazits warte ich lieber erstmal die finalen Wertungen ab. Scheint nun inzwischen eher ein Just Cause-/ GTA-Mix mit Taktikeinschlag geworden zu sein,denn ein klassisches Ghost Recon. Ohne es gespielt zu haben (natürlich :D ),scheint sich vor allem der negative Eindruck in der Gegner KI niederzuschlagen. Nur auf höheren Schwierigkeitsgraden soll es wohl erträglich sein,da man kaum mehr als 2 Treffer aushält und das ganze dadurch taktischer werde.
      Gamertags:
      PSN: Ruckeltyp PSN bzw. Ruckeltyp80


      Currently playing: CoD: WW II, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (beide PS4)

      Most Wanted:
      God of War, The Last of Us 2, Shadow of the Colossus Remake, Monster Hunter World, Days Gone, Jurassic World Evolution