[PC/PS4/XBO] Ghost Recon: Wildlands
Der Abschluss der Ubisoft E3-PK:
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands is the first military shooter set in a massive and responsive open world, entirely playable in 4 player co-op or solo. Coming to PS4, Xbox ONE and PC.
Bolivia, a few years from now. The country has become the largest cocaine producer in the world. The Santa Blanca drug cartel has turned the country into a narco-state, leading to lawlessness, injustice, and violence.
The Ghosts, an elite US Special Forces team, is sent behind enemy lines to wreak havoc and takedown the cartel.
