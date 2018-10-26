[PS4/PC/XBO] For Honor

www.forhonorgame.comCarve a path of destruction through the battlefield in For Honor! Enter the chaos of a raging war as a bold Knight, brutal Viking, or mysterious Samurai, three of the greatest legendary warriors. For Honor is a fast-paced, competitive experience mixing skill, strategy, and team play with visceral melee combat.The Art of Battle, For Honor’s innovative control system, puts you in total control of your heroes, each with distinct skills and weapons, as you fight for land, glory, and honor. As a skilled warrior on a believable battleground, you annihilate all soldiers, archers, and opposing heroes who stand in your way.For Honor will be available on Xbox One, PlayStation®4 system, and Windows PC.• Choose your hero among the three greatest legacies of warriors: Knights, Vikings, or Samurai. Able to turn the tide of battle and make their faction victorious, each warrior comes with their own weapon set and play style.• Capture control points, and slaughter enemies with our groundbreaking multi-player mode.• The Art of Battle control system lets you wield the weight of your weapon and feel the power and impact of each strike.• Inspire fear in your enemies by customizing your warrior, including your chest, shoulders, and helmet.