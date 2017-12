[PS4/PC/XBO] For Honor

Los Angeles — June 15, 2015 — Today, during its E3 Press Conference, Ubisoft announced the development of For Honor, a new IP mixing skill, strategy and team play with visceral, melee combat. For Honor is in development for PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One®, the all-in-one games and entertainment system from Microsoft, and Windows PC.Developed by Ubisoft Montreal, For Honor drops gamers into the chaos of a raging battlefield during an ongoing war between three Great Factions: the bold Knights (the Legions), the brutal Vikings (the Warborn) and the enigmatic Samurai (the Chosen). For every battle, players can choose which warrior they want to embody amongst the unique Heroes from this pantheon and use their distinct skills and weapons to fight for land, people and honor, decimating all soldiers, archers and opposing Heroes who stand in their way.For Honor includes both a thrilling multiplayer and an engaging, single-player campaign, letting players conquer their foes alone or with friends. Tense gameplay mixes the skill and ruthlessness of a shooter with the quick, heat of the battle decision-making of team-based tactical games. The Art of Battle, Sanctuary’s innovative control scheme, gives players total command of their weapons by creating a direct connection between the input on the controller and the moves performed on screen. Players choose precisely where to block, where to attack and how to adapt their approach to each battle in real time.Fans who want to get the latest news and content about Sanctuary and have a chance to play the game first can register to For Honor’s Backstage Program at forhonorgame.com/ and follow the game’s Facebook and Twitter pages.