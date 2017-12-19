[PS4/PC/XBO] For Honor

    • [PS4/PC/XBO] For Honor



      About For Honor:
      Carve a path of destruction through the battlefield in For Honor! Enter the chaos of a raging war as a bold Knight, brutal Viking, or mysterious Samurai, three of the greatest legendary warriors. For Honor is a fast-paced, competitive experience mixing skill, strategy, and team play with visceral melee combat.

      The Art of Battle, For Honor’s innovative control system, puts you in total control of your heroes, each with distinct skills and weapons, as you fight for land, glory, and honor. As a skilled warrior on a believable battleground, you annihilate all soldiers, archers, and opposing heroes who stand in your way.

      For Honor will be available on Xbox One, PlayStation®4 system, and Windows PC.

      Key Features:
      • Choose your hero among the three greatest legacies of warriors: Knights, Vikings, or Samurai. Able to turn the tide of battle and make their faction victorious, each warrior comes with their own weapon set and play style.

      • Capture control points, and slaughter enemies with our groundbreaking multi-player mode.

      • The Art of Battle control system lets you wield the weight of your weapon and feel the power and impact of each strike.

      • Inspire fear in your enemies by customizing your warrior, including your chest, shoulders, and helmet.

      Los Angeles — June 15, 2015 — Today, during its E3 Press Conference, Ubisoft announced the development of For Honor, a new IP mixing skill, strategy and team play with visceral, melee combat. For Honor is in development for PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One®, the all-in-one games and entertainment system from Microsoft, and Windows PC.

      Developed by Ubisoft Montreal, For Honor drops gamers into the chaos of a raging battlefield during an ongoing war between three Great Factions: the bold Knights (the Legions), the brutal Vikings (the Warborn) and the enigmatic Samurai (the Chosen). For every battle, players can choose which warrior they want to embody amongst the unique Heroes from this pantheon and use their distinct skills and weapons to fight for land, people and honor, decimating all soldiers, archers and opposing Heroes who stand in their way.

      For Honor includes both a thrilling multiplayer and an engaging, single-player campaign, letting players conquer their foes alone or with friends. Tense gameplay mixes the skill and ruthlessness of a shooter with the quick, heat of the battle decision-making of team-based tactical games. The Art of Battle, Sanctuary’s innovative control scheme, gives players total command of their weapons by creating a direct connection between the input on the controller and the moves performed on screen. Players choose precisely where to block, where to attack and how to adapt their approach to each battle in real time.

      “Our vision with For Honor is to create a game that ignites the same emotions that a warrior would feel on a real battlefield. The tension of face-to-face encounters with deadly enemies, the adrenaline of charging alongside your army against the opposition, and the danger of a chaotic battle when you don’t know where the next strike will come from,” said Jason Vandenberghe, Creative Director, Ubisoft. “It’s a game that celebrates the art of sword-fighting and the legacy of the legendary warriors from those great legacies, the Knights, the Vikings and the Samurai that we brought together in one single experience.”

      Fans who want to get the latest news and content about Sanctuary and have a chance to play the game first can register to For Honor’s Backstage Program at forhonorgame.com/ and follow the game’s Facebook and Twitter pages.



    • Ritter trifft auf Samurai trifft auf Wikinger. Und wir haben Screens dazu.
    • For Honor - Interview mit Jason Vandenberghe

      Ubisoft veröffentlichte heute ein neues Video zu For Honor. Entwicklerlegende Jason Vandenberghe, Creative Director bei Ubisoft Montreal, verrät darin neue Details zum Gameplay, dem anspruchsvollen Kampfsystem und den beteiligten Fraktionen.

      e8OmcahRtw0


    • For Honor - neuer Trailer im Angebot

      Ubisoft zeigte heute einen neuen Trailer zu dem frisch angekündigten Spiel For Honor.



      ]In For Honor betreten Spieler das Chaos der wütenden Schlacht als einer von drei der größten Kriegserben: Als mutiger Ritter, brutaler Wikinger oder mysteriöser Samurai. For Honor ist eine rasante Spieler-gegen-Spieler Erfahrung und vereint Skill, Strategie und Teamgeist in brachialen Nahkämpfen.

      Um das Spiel als zuerst anspielen zu können, können Fans sich für das For HonorBackstage Programm registrieren. Für die Registrierung und die neuesten Informationen sowie Inhalte zu For Honor, besuchen Sie bittewww.forhonorgame.com

    • For Honor - Helden der Samurai Trailer

      Ubisoft veröffentlichte heute ein neues Video zu For Honor, das während der Pressekonferenz von Sony auf der Tokyo Game Show gezeigt wurde. Darin entdecken die Spieler zum ersten Mal den Oni, ein Held der Chosen Fraktion (Samurai)



      Schnell und tödlich – der Oni ist ein erfahrener Zweikämpfer, der seine Gegner mit Schnelligkeit und Können niederstreckt. Durch seine Holz- und Lederrüstung sowie sein messerscharfes japanisches Katana ist der Oni eine wahrhaftige Inkarnation des Todes auf dem Schlachtfeld. Sein Anblick lässt Feinde in Furcht erstarren. Aufgrund seiner Spezialfähigkeiten, wie die vergiftete Klinge, das Wurf-Kunai oder der Pfeilregen ist er ein besonders tödlicher und angsteinflößender Krieger.




    • Release Datum ist nun auch bekannt.
      Ab dem 14. Februar 2017 gehts rund!

      Die vollwertige Story-Kampagne ist sowohl allein, als auch mit zwei Spielern auf geteiltem Bildschirm oder online spielbar. Die Spieler erleben einen entscheidenden Moment des Krieges zwischen Rittern, Wikingern und Samurai aus erster Hand. Eintausend Jahre nachdem eine gewaltige Katastrophe ihre Welt zerstört hat, ziehen die Fraktionen ihre versprengten Streitkräfte zusammen. Was einst ein ungezügelter Konflikt war, droht sich nun in einen offenen Krieg zu verwandeln. In der Rolle der größten Krieger jeder Fraktion benötigen die Spieler all ihre Sinne und Fähigkeiten, um das Überleben ihres Volkes zu sichern und die Pläne von Apollyon, der unbarmherzigen und blutdürstigen Anführerin der Blackstone-Legionen, zu vereiteln. Die Spieler werden zu legendären Helden, Symbolen und Vor bildern ihrer Nation, indem sie Burgen und Festungen stürmen, das Blatt in gewaltigen Schlachten zu ihren Gunsten wenden und sich tödlichen Bossen in intensiven Duellen gegenüberstellen.

      Darüber hinaus wurde während Ubisofts E3-Pressekonferenz angekündigt, dass Spieler und Fans sich ab sofort auf forhonorgame.com registrieren können, um eine Chance zu erhalten an der kommenden Alpha und Beta-Phase teilnehmen zu können, die auf allen Plattformen stattfinden wird. Eine begrenzte Auswahl von Personen wird For Honor spielen können, um dem Entwicklerteam Feedback zu geben und ihm dabei zu helfen, zur Veröffentlichung eine mittreißende und zugleich unterhaltsame Spielerfahrung zu liefern.

      Außerdem wurden die Deluxe- und Gold-Editionen von For Honor angekündigt. Mithilfe der Deluxe-Edition sind die Spieler in der Lage, das Schlachtfeld stilvoller zu dominieren. Sie erhalten exklusive Inhalte, darunter Ausrüstungs- und Anpassungsgegenstände, ein spezieller Hinrichtungseffekt für alle Helden, Booster und mehr. Die Handelsversion der Deluxe-Edition enthält darüber hinaus eine exklusive Lithographie und den Original-Soundtrack des Spiels. Die Deluxe-Edition von For Honor wird in Deutschland exklusiv bei GameStop erhältlich sein.

      Die Gold-Edition enthält die exklusiven Gegenstände der Deluxe-Edition und zusätzlich den Season-Pass.

      Fans, die For Honor vorbestellen, erhalten zusätzlich das exklusive Vermächtnis-Paket. Dieses Paket enthält drei exklusive Rüstungsdesigns, die von antiken Sagen inspiriert wurden. Mit diesen Rüstungsstilen verkörpern die Spieler den legendären Geist ihrer jeweiligen Fraktion. Diese drei Rüstungsdesigns sind exklusiv im Vermächtnis-Paket enthalten und können von den Helden der Warden, Raider und Kensei ausgerüstet werden.

      For Honor, entwickelt von Ubisoft Montreal in Zusammenarbeit mit weiteren Ubisoft Studios*, bietet den Spielern eine fesselnde Kampagne und einen aufregenden Mehrspielermodus. Die Spieler verkörpern Krieger der drei großen Fraktionen, die mutigen Ritter, die brutalen Wikinger und die mysteriösen Samurai, die sich auf intensiven und glaubwürdigen Nahkampf-Schlachtfeldern bis zum Tod bekämpfen. Die Spieler haben in For Honor dank des innovativen Steuerungssystems The Art of Battle die volle Kontrolle über ihre Krieger. Sie nutzen die einzigartigen Fähigkeiten und Kampfstile ihrer Helden, um alle Feinde, die sich ihnen entgegenstellen, zu dominieren.


    • Ubisoft® stellte heute im Rahmen der Gamescom die 12 spielbaren Helden in For Honor™ vor. In der neuen Action-Marke schicken die drei Krieger-Fraktionen Ritter, Wikinger und Samurai jeweils vier wahre Elite-Krieger in den Kampf, von denen jeder im Stande ist, das Kampfgeschehen maßgebend zu beeinflussen. Zusätzlich zur eigenständigen Einzelspielerkampagne, die auf der E3 2016 vorgestellt wurde, enthält For Honor fünf fesselnde Mehrspielermodi: Herrschaft, Geplänkel, Duell, Vernichtung und Handgemenge.

      For Honor versetzt den Spieler in wilde, brutale und von der Gesetzeslosigkeit regierte Nahkämpfe, die von den brutalen Wikingern, den tödlichen Rittern und den kaltblütigen Samurai ausgetragen werden. In jeder Fraktion können die Spieler zwischen vier verschiedenen Helden-Typen wählen:
      Stoßtrupps sind gut-ausbalancierte Helden, die über außerordentliche Angriffs- und Verteidigungsfähigkeiten verfügen und vielseitig einsetzbar sind.
      Meuchler sind flinke und tödliche Charaktere, zudem sind sie großartige Duellanten mit einer sehr guten Offensive.
      Die Schweren sind die widerstandsfähigsten Helden. Ihre Attacken sind langsam, aber sehr effektiv. Sie sind besonders gut dafür geeignet, eine Stellung zu verteidigen oder computergesteuerte Gegner zu vernichten.
      Hybride sind aus verschiedenen Elementen und Charakteristiken der anderen Klassen zusammengesetzt. Es handelt sich um fortgeschrittene Charaktere, die ungewöhnliche Taktiken fördern.

      Jeder Held hat seine eigenen Fähigkeiten, Waffen, Rüstungen und seinen eigenen Kampfstil. Mit einer großen Palette an Anpassungsmöglichkeiten können die Spieler ihren Helden personalisieren, um ihn zum einen einzigartig zu machen, und zum anderen um ihren Kampfstil anzupassen.

      Der Fortschritt in For Honor ist bei jedem Helden unterschiedlich, bedingt durch ausgewählte Elemente, die auf die verschiedenen Spielverlaufsmodi bei PvE und PvP verteilt sind. Am Ende jeder Mehrspielerpartie und jeder Kampagnen-Mission bekommen die Spieler XP, durch die sie neue Kampffähigkeiten und neue visuelle Anpassungsmöglichkeiten freischalten können. Zudem können die Spieler Rüstungs- und Waffengegenstände auf dem Spielfeld sammeln. Diese Gegenstände haben bestimmte Eigenschaften, die es dem Spieler ermöglichen, den Gegenstand seinem Spielstil anzupassen, was eine gute Balance im Mehrspielermodus sicherstellt.

      Die Mehrspielermodi in For Honor können mit oder gegen andere Spieler und Bots auf geteiltem Bildschirm kooperativ auf Konsolen gespielt werden. Die Mehrspielermodi ermöglichen jedem Spieler, seine Fantasien als erfahrener Nahkampfkrieger über verschiedene Wege auf einem actiongeladenen Schlachtfeld auszuleben:

      Herrschaft ist ein 4-gegen-4 zielgerichteter Modus, in dem zwei Teams mit jeweils vier Spielern für die Kontrolle über das Schlachtfeld kämpfen. Dieser Modus beruht auf Fähigkeiten, Kommunikation und Teamwork.
      Handgemenge 2-gegen-2: Jedes Zweierteam hat das Ziel, die zwei gegnerischen Helden zu töten, um die Runde zu gewinnen. Geschick, Achtsamkeit, Zusammenarbeit und die Fähigkeit, seine Umwelt zu seinem Vorteil zu nutzen, sind hier Schlüssel-Komponenten.
      1-gegen-1-Duelle lassen zwei Helden im Kampf um Leben und Tod gegeneinander antreten. Natürlich sind hier die eigenen Fähigkeiten ausschlaggebend, aber genau wie im Modus Handgemenge, können die Spieler auch hier ihre Umgebung zu ihrem Vorteil nutzen.
      Geplänkel ist ein 4-gegen-4 Modus, der an klassische Team-Deathmatches erinnert. Kampffähigkeiten sind in diesem Modus der Schlüssel zum Erfolg, da die Spieler hier für ihr Team punkten, indem sie gegnerische Helden töten.
      Vernichtung: In diesem 4-gegen-4 Modus gewinnt der letzte überlebende Spieler auf dem Schlachtfeld das Spiel für sein Team.

      Konsumenten haben vom 15. – 18. September die Chance, For Honor während der Closed-Alpha anzuspielen und zu testen. Das Entwicklerteam begleitet die Closed-Alpha und freut sich über das Feedback der Spieler, um das bestmögliche Spieleerlebnis zur Veröffentlichung anbieten zu können. Die Closed-Alpha wird auf der Xbox One, der PlayStation 4 sowie dem PC verfügbar sein. Um sich für die Closed Alpha einzuschreiben und die Chance zu bekommen, das Spiel als erstes spielen zu können, besuchen Sie bitte forhonorgame.com. Zudem bekommen Sie dort aktuelle News rund um For Honor.

      Ubisoft freut sich ebenfalls darüber, bekannt zu geben, dass die PC-Version von For Honor vom Ubisoft-Studio Blue Byte entwickelt wird. Blue Byte hat sich zum Ziel gesetzt, ein maßgeschneidertes und optimiertes Spieleerlebnis für den PC zu schaffen, das die Steuerung per Maus und Tastatur unterstützt. Dadurch können die PC-Spieler ihre Spielweise in For Honor selbst bestimmen.



