[PC/PS4/XBO] Mass Effect: Andromeda

Gamertags:

PSN: Ruckeltyp PSN bzw. Ruckeltyp80





Currently playing: Resident Evil 7, GTA V Online, The Last of Us MP (alle PS4), Shovel Knight (PSV)



Most Wanted:

God of War, The Last of Us 2, Destiny 2, Persona 5, Detroit: Become Human, Days Gone, Thimbleweed Park, Full Throttle Remastered, Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom, Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap