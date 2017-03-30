[PC/PS4/XBO] Mass Effect: Andromeda

Currently playing: Resident Evil 7, GTA V Online, The Last of Us MP (alle PS4), Shovel Knight (PSV)
Knappe Woche zum Release und keinen fährtmit dem Hype Train???
Tschu Tschu, Ich habs jetzt tatsächlich mal vorbestellt, habe gestern Nacht von Mass Effect geträumt und seit heute morgen Mega Bock drauf! Also Gewhine über Day One Patch, miese IQ usw. incoming.
Ich bin interessiert, habe mich aber bisher echt null über das Game interessiert. Ich wäre gehyped, wenn ich nicht Teil 3 so derbe enttäuschend gefunden hätte. Daher ists für mich auch eher ein Titel, bei dem ich mir sage: abwarten!
