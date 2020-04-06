[Multi] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Tetralogie

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel is coming to North America and Europe this Fall. Xseed will release the game on both PS3 and PS Vita. Here’s how they describe the game:



Taking place on the same continent as fan-favorite Trails in the Sky, Trails of Cold Steel is the first game in the series to tread Erebonian soil and explore the inner political conflicts of this oft-mentioned powerhouse in detail. With a standalone story that also delves into the expansive lore that has become synonymous with the series, players take on the role of military students at a time of great turmoil, enjoying school life and bonding with fellow students to earn new abilities in battle, then utilizing those abilities via speedy, tactical turn-based combat with the newly-developed “ARCUS” system.







Xseed will publish Trails of Cold Steel in North America, while NIS America will handle European publishing duties. Xseed have said they are also publishing Trails of Cold Steel II.