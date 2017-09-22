[PC/PS4/XBO] Divinity: Original Sin 1+2

    • [PC/PS4/XBO] Divinity: Original Sin 1+2

      Das vielgelobte PC-Rollenspiel Divinity: Original Sin von den belgischen Larian Studios kommt als Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition auf PlayStation 4 und Xbox One. Das Spiel bekommt Stunden an neuen Inhalten, zum Beispiel neue Quests, Kampfstile, Änderungen am Crafting-System und überarbeitete Erzählstränge. Die Steuerung und der Splitscreen-Modus werden speziell für die Konsolen angepasst und mit einem neuen, bedienerfreundlichen Menü ausgestattet.

      Hier ein erster Trailer zur neuen Konsolenfassung:
      JQOWhiUyOiI#


      Alle Infos zudem in der Original Meldung:
      LARIAN STUDIOS AND FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE BRING DIVINITY: ORIGINAL SIN TO CONSOLES
      2014s most talked-about RPG comes to consoles with a host of exciting new content

      Released to overwhelming critical acclaim, reaching close to a million copies sold on PC and winning over 150 game of the year awards and nominations, Larian Studios’ RPG Divinity Original Sin comes to consoles with a host of new and enhanced content in Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition.

      The “Best RPG in years” (PC Gamer) receives a full makeover, including – but not limited to – a new intuitive user-interface tailored for controllers and couch friendly dynamic split-screen, with full voiced and remastered AAA dialogues featuring Alix Wilton Regan and Alec Newman, as well as hours of new content; quests, combat-styles, locations, changes to the crafting system and a reworked storyline breathing new life into the already expansive world of Rivellon.

      More exciting details will be revealed over the coming months, but for an early look be sure to visit the Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition booth at E3.

      Of their partnership, Larian CEO Swen Vincke said "There was a lot of publisher interest for [the console version] but when Focus approached us, the decision was rapidly made. We know each other well, having worked together since 2002, and that means there’s a lot of mutual trust & respect.

      Focus’ recent growth as well as the energy and enthusiasm showcased by their team makes me confident they’ll do a great job in publishing the Xbox One & PS4 versions of Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition.”

      His remarks were followed closely by Focus Home Interactive’s Managing Partner Cedric Lagarrigue, stating “We’re very proud to accompany Larian on such a big project. We’re pleased to see that both Focus and Larian have remarkably grown since our first partnership more than 10 years ago, and that now together we’ll deliver one of the most exciting RPGs that will release on consoles at the end of 2015.”

      Easing a new generation into the world of cRPGs, Original Sin - Enhanced Edition features
      isometric, party-based gameplay, turn based combat in a story that will have you embroiled in a fantasy world of free exploration thanks to a new split-screen friendly UI.

      · Become part of a reactive, living and open world. Explore diverse environments, find myriad creatures and tons of desirable items.

      · Experience gripping, party and turn-based combat. Manipulate the environment and use skill & spell combos.

      · Play in co-op multiplayer online or in local split-screen and engage in co-op dialogues. Shape your relationships with your partner that will influence the game.

      · Unravel a deep and epic story, set in the early days of Rivellon. Taking place well before Divine Divinity and The Dragon Knight Saga, Divinity: Original Sin presents you with a familiar world in another era.

      · Classless system lets you shape your character any way you want. Endless item interaction and combinations take things to another level of freedom.

      Sneak, stab, trip, poison or explode your way through Rivellon in this extended and enhanced version of 2014s PC RPG of the Year (Gamespot), coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.




      M.C.


      -- M.C´s DVD Sammlung -

      Let´s Race again...
      #1 Blacklist on Xbox & Xbox360
      #6 Blacklist on PS2

      Dieser Beitrag wurde bereits 1 mal editiert, zuletzt von 108 Sterne ()

    • Divinity Original Sin: Enhanced Edition - neue Infos + Trailer zum Coop

      Dieser Beitrag wurde von den Benutzern als News markiert
      In a first for current generation consoles, Divinity: Original Sin is bringing splitscreen and online co‑op to RPGs. Larian Studios' multi-award winner RPG (over 150 awards and nominations) RPG unveils all about its cooperative mode with the Co‑op Trailer of its Enhanced Edition, which is planned for release on PlayStation®4 and Xbox One® consoles next month. This new video accompanies the opening of the official website, on which you'll find all relevant information about Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition!

      Explore a deceitfully vibrant world on your own or with a friend, together or independently in the same playthrough. When venturing together, you'll share the same screen-space (with console-comfortable controls and UI!), but move apart when playing locally, and the screen dynamically and seamlessly splits allowing you to explore the entire world apart, without loadings.

      Cooperative play adds a whole new dimension to Divinity Original Sin; from the turn-based battles giving prominence to teamplay, to quest resolution, exploration, dialogues, and the critical choices that will shape your adventure. Should you kill the Orc, or the Elf? Or none? Or maybe both? There's always multiple solutions to any given problem in Divinity: Original Sin, and it's up to you - and your friend, when you play in co‑op - to decide how to progress in your epic adventure. Of course, dissension may arise from time to time... don't panic! Divinity: Original Sin incorporates an innovative game mechanic, inspired by a real-life ancestral problem
      solving remedy... rock-paper-scissors!




      M.C.


      -- M.C´s DVD Sammlung -

      Let´s Race again...
      #1 Blacklist on Xbox & Xbox360
      #6 Blacklist on PS2

    • Divinity: Original Sin:Enhanced Edition - Combat Trailer

      Dieser Beitrag wurde von den Benutzern als News markiert
      Zur kommenden PS4/XBO Enhanced Edition von Divinity: Original Sin gibt es einen schniecken Combat Trailer


      PR Meldung schrieb:

      The combat in Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition, is both torturously tactical, or bright and breezy! It just depends on your play-style and the level of difficulty you picked. The Enhanced Edition comes with three new difficulty modes: Honor, Tactician, and Explorer, each offering a new, tailor-made experience honing on different play-styles.

      Take advantage of crowd control spells such as petrify, charm, and freeze - required in the harder difficulty settings, or simply ignite, enflame, poison, and electrify your way through the world - zapping water under-foot to shock, or engulfing the enemy in flames by igniting a near-by oil barrel.

      It's all about using the skills at your party's disposal to supplement each of their player-defined roles. Although featuring 12 classes (including a new class, the Inquisitor), Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition is really classless. You can mix and match as you develop your characters, chaining abilities and taking advantage of environmental aspects such as water, ice, oil on the floor, and steam clouds, things like that.




      M.C.


      -- M.C´s DVD Sammlung -

      Let´s Race again...
      #1 Blacklist on Xbox & Xbox360
      #6 Blacklist on PS2

    • lumpi3 schrieb:

      Wenn es jemand für die One haben möchte soll er sich bei mir melden.
      Werd leider nicht glücklich damit, da ich dachte es sei nicht rundenbasiert.
      Das Kampfsystem ist noch die Stärke des Spiels. Ich fand eher den Rest mau. Story, Dialoge, Charaktere ... Und dann quasi der streng lineare Weg, weil Monster auf anderen wegen viel zu stark sind - zumindest in anfangs. Habs irgendwann abgebrochen, weils mir echt keine Freude mehr bereitet hat.

    • Kann den Spielen Sünde sein? Dominic hat versucht, dass in seinem Test zu Divinity: Original Sin herauszufinden.

      Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition

      Fantasy-Idylle mit Koop-Modus ist schwer zu finden. Ganz besonders dann, wenn man eine Freundin hat, die noch hohe Ansprüche an ein Videospiel stellt.

      Zu unserem Test

    • Larian Studios veröffentlicht am 15. September 2016 eine erste Version von Divinity: Original Sin 2 im Rahmen von Steam Early Access.







      PR-Mail schrieb:

      Divinity: Original Sin 2 läutet neues Kapitel des Rollenspiels ein
      Mit der Unterstützung der RPG-Community setzt Divinity: Original Sin 2 neue Maßstäbe bei den klassischen Rollenspielen. Mehr als ein bloßes Sequel, vereint DOS 2 alle Tugenden des erfolgreichen Vorgängers mit den gesammelten Verbesserungsvorschlägen und Wünschen der RPG-Community. Divinity: Original Sin 2 eröffnet damit ein ganz neues Kapitel des Rollenspiels: Klassisches Solo-RPG-Gameplay mit Fokus auf Story, Charakterentwicklung, Dialogvielfalt und das taktisch abwechslungsreichste Rundenkampfsystem vereint der Titel federleicht mit einem kooperativen oder wahlweise kompetetiven Mehrspielerstorymodus für bis zu vier Spieler sowie spannenden Arenaschlachten.

      Vielfalt auf allen Ebenen
      Ab dem 15. September kann jeder diesen kommenden Rollenspiel-Hit selbst erleben, eine Early Access-Version des ersten Spielabschnitts ist ab sofort für 44,99 € bei Steam vorbestellbar. Zum Start können Rollenspieler entweder einen komplett individuellen Charakter erstellen und damit erstmals in der Divinity-Welt zwischen verschiedenen Rassen wie Menschen, Elfen und Lizards wählen, oder mit einem der zunächst vier vorgefertigten Charaktere mit einzigartigen Hintergrundgeschichten (mehr folgen!) loslegen. Durch die immense Handlungsfreiheit und die unterschiedlichen Origin-Storys hat diese erste Fassung von Divinity: Original Sin 2 vom Start weg einen hohen Wiederspielwert.

      Larian Studios freut sich, wie bei all seinen Titeln, auf das konstruktive Feedback der RPG-Community, das das Spiel ganz im Sinn der Fans verbessern wird.
      Dateien


      -- M.C´s DVD Sammlung -

      Let´s Race again...
      #1 Blacklist on Xbox & Xbox360
      #6 Blacklist on PS2

    • Divinity: Original Sin 2 begeistert die Fachpresse

      Dieser Beitrag wurde von den Benutzern als News markiert
      Heute ist endlich der Early Access Launch des langerwarteten Nachfolgers von Divinity: Original Sin. Hier gibt es den Originaltext der Pressemeldung und einen Trailer:

      Divinity: Original Sin 2 begeistert die Fachpresse

      Auf der gamescom 2016 in Köln und der PAX East 2016 in Seattle konnte sich die Fachpresse bereits von der herausragenden Qualität des Divinity: Original Sin Nachfolgers überzeugen. Nun kann sich auch die RPG-Community ein Bild von den zahlreichen Neuerungen machen. Mehr als ein bloßes Sequel, vereint Divinity: Original Sin 2 alle Tugenden des erfolgreichen Vorgängers mit den gesammelten Verbesserungsvorschlägen und Wünschen der RPG-Community.
      Neues Kapitel des Rollenspiels eröffnet
      Divinity: Original Sin 2 eröffnet damit ein ganz neues Kapitel des Rollenspiels: Klassisches RPG-Gameplay mit Fokus auf Story, Charakterentwicklung, Dialogvielfalt und das taktisch abwechslungsreichste Rundenkampfsystem vereint der Titel federleicht mit einem kooperativen oder wahlweise kompetitiven Mehrspieler-Storymodus für bis zu vier Spieler sowie spannenden Arenaschlachten.
      Vielfalt auf allen Ebenen
      Zum Start können Rollenspieler entweder einen komplett individuellen Charakter erstellen und damit erstmals in der Divinity-Welt zwischen verschiedenen Rassen wie Menschen, Elfen, Zwergen und Lizards wählen, oder mit einem der zunächst vier vorgefertigten Charaktere mit einzigartigen Hintergrundgeschichten (weitere Origin Storys folgen!) loslegen. Dabei lässt sich in der Early Access-Version der gesamte erste Akt spielen, der bis zu 12 Stunden Gameplay bereithält. Dank acht ausdifferenzierten Skill Schools lassen sich die Fähigkeiten der Spielcharaktere völlig frei und passend zum persönlichen Spielstil individualisieren.
      Grenzenlose Freiheit - Hoher Wiederspielwert
      Dank der immensen Handlungsfreiheit, den unterschiedlichen Origin-Storys und einer Vielzahl an Lösungsmöglichkeiten hat diese erste Fassung von Divinity: Original Sin 2 vom Start weg einen hohen Wiederspielwert. Larian Studios freut sich dabei, wie bei all seinen Titeln, auf das konstruktive Feedback der RPG-Community, welches wie bisher großen Einfluss auf die Entwicklung des Spiels haben wird.

      Divinity: Original Sin 2 ist heute ab 19 Uhr für 44,99 € auf Steam erhältlich. Bald erscheint das Spiel auch auf GOG.com im Rahmen des “Games in Development” - Programms.

      Dieser Beitrag wurde bereits 2 mal editiert, zuletzt von 108 Sterne ()