[PC/PS4/XBO] Divinity: Original Sin 1+2

LARIAN STUDIOS AND FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE BRING DIVINITY: ORIGINAL SIN TO CONSOLES

2014s most talked-about RPG comes to consoles with a host of exciting new content



Released to overwhelming critical acclaim, reaching close to a million copies sold on PC and winning over 150 game of the year awards and nominations, Larian Studios’ RPG Divinity Original Sin comes to consoles with a host of new and enhanced content in Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition.



The “Best RPG in years” (PC Gamer) receives a full makeover, including – but not limited to – a new intuitive user-interface tailored for controllers and couch friendly dynamic split-screen, with full voiced and remastered AAA dialogues featuring Alix Wilton Regan and Alec Newman, as well as hours of new content; quests, combat-styles, locations, changes to the crafting system and a reworked storyline breathing new life into the already expansive world of Rivellon.



More exciting details will be revealed over the coming months, but for an early look be sure to visit the Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition booth at E3.



Of their partnership, Larian CEO Swen Vincke said "There was a lot of publisher interest for [the console version] but when Focus approached us, the decision was rapidly made. We know each other well, having worked together since 2002, and that means there’s a lot of mutual trust & respect.



Focus’ recent growth as well as the energy and enthusiasm showcased by their team makes me confident they’ll do a great job in publishing the Xbox One & PS4 versions of Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition.”



His remarks were followed closely by Focus Home Interactive’s Managing Partner Cedric Lagarrigue, stating “We’re very proud to accompany Larian on such a big project. We’re pleased to see that both Focus and Larian have remarkably grown since our first partnership more than 10 years ago, and that now together we’ll deliver one of the most exciting RPGs that will release on consoles at the end of 2015.”



Easing a new generation into the world of cRPGs, Original Sin - Enhanced Edition features

isometric, party-based gameplay, turn based combat in a story that will have you embroiled in a fantasy world of free exploration thanks to a new split-screen friendly UI.



· Become part of a reactive, living and open world. Explore diverse environments, find myriad creatures and tons of desirable items.



· Experience gripping, party and turn-based combat. Manipulate the environment and use skill & spell combos.



· Play in co-op multiplayer online or in local split-screen and engage in co-op dialogues. Shape your relationships with your partner that will influence the game.



· Unravel a deep and epic story, set in the early days of Rivellon. Taking place well before Divine Divinity and The Dragon Knight Saga, Divinity: Original Sin presents you with a familiar world in another era.



· Classless system lets you shape your character any way you want. Endless item interaction and combinations take things to another level of freedom.



Sneak, stab, trip, poison or explode your way through Rivellon in this extended and enhanced version of 2014s PC RPG of the Year (Gamespot), coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.