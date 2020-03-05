[Multi] Zombie Army Trilogy

    • [Multi] Zombie Army Trilogy

      playstationtrophies.org/news/n…nto-PS4-and-Xbox-One.html

      Eltern, versteckt eure Kinder, die Nazi Zombies sind im Anmarsch.

      Rebellion has announced that its undead Sniper Elite spin-off Zombie Army is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC in early 2015 as the recut and remastered 'Zombie Army Trilogy', which includes the first two chapters previously released on PC, alongside the "apocalyptic" concluding third episode, all rendered in glorious 1080p.

      Tasking you with blasting through an army of undead super Nazis and a zombified Adolf Hitler, Zombie Army Trilogy will include 15 "gut-wrenching" missions across three campaigns to battle through, set amid the ruins of World War II Germany. You'll fight Undead Super Soldiers, Armoured Skeletons, Zombie Snipers, Chainsaw Elites, Fire Demons and other evil denizens under the command of zombie Hitler.

      The game will also include five horde maps that can be played solo or in online co-op for 2-4 players, and you'll be able to play as Sniper Elite III protagonist Karl Fairburne or eight playable heroes, four of which are new female characters. With over 25 weapons and explosive traps, as well as the always gruesomely enjoyable X-Ray Kill Cam, Zombie Army Trilogy promises to be a blast when it launches for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC in early 2015, both digitally and at retail.
      Steam: PhillXVII
      XBL Gamertag: Phill XVII
      PSN ID: PhillXVII
      3DS FC: 4656-7982-7921
      Nintendo Network ID: PhillXVII

      The post was edited 2 times, last by Phill XVII ().

    • Hier noch die offizielle Deutsche Meldung von heute:
      --------------------------
      London – 12.Januar 2015 – Achtung! Berlin brennt und Adolf Hitler ist seinem Grab entstiegen, um eine Armee von untoten Supersoldaten auszuheben, die blutigen Terror in Europa verbreiten sollen. Nur der Spieler und seine besten Freunde – ein Arsenal an Schusswaffen und Sprengstoffen – kann sie aufhalten.

      Zombie Army Trilogy wird im Frühjahr 2015 für Playstation 4 und Xbox One erscheinen und Konsolenspieler die Chance geben, die kultige PC-Koop-Shooter-Serie zu erleben. Ehemalige Feinde werden zu Verbündeten, wenn die Lebenden gegen die Toten kämpfen.

      Zombie Army Trilogy ist vollgestopft mit apokalyptischen neuen Inhalten und wurde grafisch überarbeitet. Es enthält zusätzlich eine noch nicht veröffentlichten dritten Teil der Serie und einen neuen Horde-Modus. Somit ist dies das ultimative Paket für Fans von adrenalingetriebenen Ballerei und höllischer Spannung.

      Zombie Army Trilogy wird von Rebellion veröffentlicht und als Download über das Playstation Network, Xbox Live und Steam für PC erhältlich sein. Zusätzlich wird eine Retail-Version im Handel erscheinen.


      · 15 Missionen in drei epischen Kampagnen. Diese erstrecken sich über die von Dämonen verseuchten Ruinen des Deutschlands des Zweiten Weltkriegs.

      · Kampf gegen die okkulten Kräfte im Kampagne-Modus und auf FÜNF Karten des Hordemodus – alleine oder mit 2- 4 Spielern im Online-Koop-Modus.

      · Acht spielbare Charakter, darunter Elitescharfschütze Karl Fairburne und vier neue weibliche Charaktere, die über 25 einzigartige Waffen und Explosiv-Fallen verfügen.

      · Legionen untoter Supersoldaten, gepanzerter Skelette, Zombiescharfschützen, Kettensägen-Eliten, Feuerdämonen und ein teuflischer, untoter Hitler stellen sich dem Spieler in den Weg.

      · X-Ray Kill-Cam zeigt Abschüsse und deren fatale Folgen auf die Untoten Gegner in all seiner Pracht.

      · Intensive Action in gruseligen Umgebungen dargestellt in hochauflösendem 1080p.

      Für PC-Spieler ist Zombie Army Trilogy über Steam oder Rebellion Gamestore bereits vorbestellbar.

      Als Dankeschön an alle Fans, die die Serie zum Kult-Hit gemacht haben, bietet Rebellion vor Verkaufsstart auf Steam einen exklusiven Loyalitätsdiscount für Besitzer der ersten beiden Zombie Army Spiele an.

      Die offizielle Webseite ZombieArmy.com wurde bereits auf das Internet losgelassen. Dort finden sich weitere Informationen und Gratisinhalte, wie das exklusive MP3-Album des atmosphärischen Spiele-Soundracks von Nick D. Brewer.



      M.C.


      -- M.C´s DVD Sammlung -

      Let´s Race again...
      #1 Blacklist on Xbox & Xbox360
      #6 Blacklist on PS2

    • ROFL, Nachdem ich den Trailer gesehen habe will ich gar nicht wissen wie die dt. Version aussehen wird....warum überhaupt ein Deutschland Release?
      Hank von Helvete: "The ass is the most beautiful part of the human body, but still there is a lot of shit coming out of it"

      XBL Gamertag: bbstevieb

    • Zombie Army Trilogy erscheint im Frühjahr für PC, PS4 und Xbox One

      Erscheint auch für PC und war da bis auf Verfassungsfeindlichen Zeichen Ungekürzt, also Blut, KillCam usw. ist alles enthalten in der DT Fassung auf PC bis jetzt
      Steam: MasterDK -/- EPIC: MasterDK
      Uplay : MasterDK -/- Origin(EA) : Master_DK_X
      Battletag : MasterDK#2781 -/- GOG : MASTERDK
      Stadia: MasterDK#2277 -/- PSN : MDK-X -/- Gamertag : Master DK X

    • Zombie Army Trilogy - Releasetermin

      Allen Unkenrufen zum Trotz erscheint die Zombie Army Trilogie am 06. März 2015 auch in Deutschland.
      Besitzer der bisherigen PC-Versionen dürfen sich sogar auf satte Preisnachlässe freuen. Ob und inwieweit die deutsche Version dem Messer zum Opfer fällt, ist bis dato nicht bekannt.

      Hier die Meldung des Tages:
      das unabhängige englische Studio Rebellion gibt das Veröffentlichungsdatum für den packenden Shooter Zombie Army Trilogy bekannt. Weltweit wird das Spiel am 6. März für Playstation 4, Xbox One und PC erscheinen. Über Steam, Xbox Live und Playstation Network kann der Titel digital erworben werden. Zusätzlich wird die Konsolenversion auch in physischer Form veröffentlicht und stellt damit den ersten Vorstoß von Rebellion im Handel dar.

      Da die ersten beiden Teile von Zombie Army Trilogy nur auf PC erschienen sind, bietet der dritte Teil Konsolenspielern das erste Mal die Möglichkeit, diesen Kulttitel auf ihrer Lieblingsplattform zu spielen. Spieler dürfen sich auf 15 Solo- und Coop-Missionen, neue Inhalte mit einer gänzlich neuen dritten Kampagne, einen Horde-Modus, weitere Spieler-Charaktere und mehr freuen.

      Als Dankeschön an alle Fans, die die Serie zum Kult-Hit gemacht haben, bietet Rebellion auf Steam einen exklusiven Loyalitätsrabatt von bis zu 60% auf den Verkaufspreis für Besitzer der ersten beiden Zombie Army Spiele an.

      Auf der offiziellen Webseite von Zombie Army Trilogy - ZombieArmy.com - finden sich weitere Informationen und Gratisinhalte, wie das exklusive MP3-Album des atmosphärischen Spiele-Soundracks von Nick D. Brewer.



      M.C.


      -- M.C´s DVD Sammlung -

      Let´s Race again...
      #1 Blacklist on Xbox & Xbox360
      #6 Blacklist on PS2

    • @Phill XVII: Mit etwas Glück wird meine Version heute auch verschickt (ebenfalls PS4).
      Hoffentlich kommt's noch vor dem Wochenende (ich rechne allerdings eher mit Montag).

      edit: „Your Amazon.co.uk order of "Zombie Army Trilogy (PS4)" has been dispatched“


      ceno
      • • • [ youtube.com/cenorexia :: videospiel-brei direkt in dein hirn! ] • • •
      • • • [ www.cenocide.de :: always fresh, always fruity! ] • • •

      The post was edited 1 time, last by cenobite ().

    • Psmoke wrote:

      Nicht unbedingt, da der Account ja weiterhin ein deutsches Konto ist.

      Das Problem hatte ich bei Dying Light, konnte das Spiel zwar sehen, aber nicht kaufen :P


      hatte auch schon nen Code für ein Spiel, dass es im deutschen Store nicht gab. Hab die Konsole dann auf US umgestellt und dann gings.
      Real Games need only one button!

    • Hat geklappt.
      Umgestellt, Code eingegeben, gesaugt und läuft nun (all inklusive) auch auf Deutsch zurück gestellt.
      Natürlich keine deutsche Sprachausgabe... ok bis auf einige prägnanten Worte :D

      Muss von Daniel unbedingt hören, ob der Oberbefehlshaber im Prolog der DE Version auch drin oder durch eine andere Figur ersetzt wurde.

      Zum Spiel:
      Boah wie hektisch,stressig.
      Da heißt einen die altbekannte Sniper Elite Melodie willkommen und dann frag ich mich, warum man überhaupt ein Sniper mitnehmen muss.
      Das ist Nahkampf pur, permanente Munitionsknappheit gepaart mit Horden von Untoten.

      Interessanterweise kann ich meine Erfolge nicht freigeben im Aktivitätsfeed. Dass ich die aufgenommen Videos nur auf OneDrive bekomme war dann schon eher zu erwarten. Beim laden zu Upload kommt eine Fehlermeldung. Dabei hab ich einmal so richtig genial Gas gegeben, umringt von 40-50 verrückten und hab es (mir immer noch unerklärlich wie) geschafft, das zu überleben :lol:

      M.C.


      -- M.C´s DVD Sammlung -

      Let´s Race again...
      #1 Blacklist on Xbox & Xbox360
      #6 Blacklist on PS2

    • und hier noch die "out now" Meldung des Tages zu Zombie Army :)

      London – 6. März 2015 – Rebellion und Sold Out rufen alle neuen Rekruten und erfahrene Veteranen zur Schlacht. Es gilt sich der Armee aus Zombie-Nazis entgegenzustellen und diese Übel endgültig zu besiegen, denn seit heute ist Zombie Army Trilogy für Xbox One, Playstation 4 und PC erhältlich.
      Zombie Army Trilogy stellt den Abschluss der kultigen Shooterserie dar und enthält neben dem letzten Kapitel der Trilogie auch die beiden vorangegangen Teile, welche für die neuen Konsolen überarbeitetet wurden. Ein neuer Horde-Modus, bei dem man gegen immer stärker werdende Wellen aus Zombie-Nazis antreten muss und neue Gegner sorgen für packende Herausforderungen. Es gibt neue spielbare Charaktere und natürlich die Verkörperung des Bösen schlechthin, einen dämonischen Zombie-Hitler.

      Für die Konsolen ist das Spiel für 49,99 € erhältlich und für Playstation Plus und Xbox Live Gold Mitglieder gibt es bis zum 12. März einen Preisnachlass von 20%. Für PC-Spieler ist der Titel über Steam für einen Preis von 41,99 € erhältlich und es gibt die Möglichkeit, vier Versionen zum Preis von dreien zu erwerben, um sich sofort mit drei Freunden in die Schlacht zu stürzen.

      Für die Konsolen ist Zombie Army Trilogy auch als physisches Produkt im Handel erhältlich.



      M.C.


      -- M.C´s DVD Sammlung -

      Let´s Race again...
      #1 Blacklist on Xbox & Xbox360
      #6 Blacklist on PS2